Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: Abdominal Imaging
6th Edition
The 20 chapters in this book have been selected from the contents of the Abdominal Imaging section in Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology 6e. These chapters provide a succinct up-to-date overview of current imaging techniques and their clinical applications in daily practice and it is hoped that with this concise format the user will quickly grasp the fundamentals they need to know. Throughout these chapters, the relative merits of different imaging investigations are described, variations are discussed and recent imaging advances are detailed.
Table of Contents
Current Status of Imaging of the
Gastrointestinal Tract: Imaging Techniques
and Radiation Issues,
Iain D. Morrison • Patrick McLaughlin • Michael Maher
The Oesophagus,
Edmund M. Godfrey • Alan H. Freeman
The Stomach,
Dina F. Caroline • Chandra Dass • Omar Agosto
The Duodenum and Small Intestine,
Nicholas Gourtsoyiannis • Panos Prassopoulos •
Maria Daskalogiannaki • Patrick McLaughlin •
Michael Maher
The Large Bowel,
Stuart A. Taylor • Andrew Plumb
Imaging of the Peritoneum, Mesentery
and Omentum,
Nicholas Gourtsoyiannis • Panos Prassopoulos •
Maria Daskalogiannaki
The Liver and Spleen,
David J. Lomas • Lorenzo Mannelli
The Biliary System,
Robert N. Gibson • Thomas Sutherland
The Pancreas,
Wolfgang Schima • E. Jane Adam • Robert A. Morgan
Common Uroradiological Referrals:
Haematuria, Loin Pain, Renal Failure and
Infection,
Owen J. O’Connor • Tarek El-Diasty •
Mohamed Abou El-Ghar • Michael Maher
The Urinary Tract: Overview of Anatomy,
Techniques and Radiation Issues,
Owen J. O’Connor • Michael Maher
Renal Masses: Imaging and Biopsy,
Giles Rottenberg • Zaid Viney
Renal Transplantation: Imaging,
Giles Rottenberg • Allan C. Andi
Urothelial Cancer, Upper Tract and
Lower Tract,
Nigel C. Cowan • Richard H. Cohan
Prostate,
Joyce G.R. Bomers • Leonardo Kayat Bittencourt •
Geert Villeirs • Jelle O. Barentsz
Male Genitourinary Tract,
Nadeem Shaida • Lol Berman
Gynaecological Cancer,
Evis Sala • Susan Freeman • Susan M. Ascher • Hedvig Hricak
Benign Gynaecological Disease,
Sue J. Barter • Fleur Kilburn-Toppin
Genitourinary Tract Trauma,
Lisa A. Miller • Stuart E. Mirvis
Adrenal Imaging,
Anju Sahdev • Rodney H. Reznek
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702069383
About the Author
Michael Maher
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, University College Cork, Consultant Radiologist, Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital, Cork, Ireland
Adrian Dixon
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Addenbrooke's Hospital University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK