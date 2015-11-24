Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: Abdominal Imaging - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702069383

Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology: Abdominal Imaging

6th Edition

Authors: Michael Maher Adrian Dixon
Paperback ISBN: 9780702069383
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th November 2015
Page Count: 496
Key Features

The 20 chapters in this book have been selected from the contents of the Abdominal Imaging section in Grainger & Allison’s Diagnostic Radiology 6e. These chapters provide a succinct up-to-date overview of current imaging techniques and their clinical applications in daily practice and it is hoped that with this concise format the user will quickly grasp the fundamentals they need to know. Throughout these chapters, the relative merits of different imaging investigations are described, variations are discussed and recent imaging advances are detailed.

Table of Contents

 Current Status of Imaging of the

Gastrointestinal Tract: Imaging Techniques

and Radiation Issues,

Iain D. Morrison • Patrick McLaughlin • Michael Maher

 The Oesophagus,

Edmund M. Godfrey • Alan H. Freeman

 The Stomach,

Dina F. Caroline • Chandra Dass • Omar Agosto

The Duodenum and Small Intestine,

Nicholas Gourtsoyiannis • Panos Prassopoulos •

Maria Daskalogiannaki • Patrick McLaughlin •

Michael Maher

 The Large Bowel,

Stuart A. Taylor • Andrew Plumb

 Imaging of the Peritoneum, Mesentery

and Omentum,

Nicholas Gourtsoyiannis • Panos Prassopoulos •

Maria Daskalogiannaki

 The Liver and Spleen,

David J. Lomas • Lorenzo Mannelli

 The Biliary System,

Robert N. Gibson • Thomas Sutherland

 The Pancreas,

Wolfgang Schima • E. Jane Adam • Robert A. Morgan

Common Uroradiological Referrals:

Haematuria, Loin Pain, Renal Failure and

Infection,

Owen J. O’Connor • Tarek El-Diasty •

Mohamed Abou El-Ghar • Michael Maher

 The Urinary Tract: Overview of Anatomy,

Techniques and Radiation Issues,

Owen J. O’Connor • Michael Maher

 

 Renal Masses: Imaging and Biopsy,

Giles Rottenberg • Zaid Viney

 Renal Transplantation: Imaging,

Giles Rottenberg • Allan C. Andi

 Urothelial Cancer, Upper Tract and

Lower Tract,

Nigel C. Cowan • Richard H. Cohan

 Prostate,

Joyce G.R. Bomers • Leonardo Kayat Bittencourt •

Geert Villeirs • Jelle O. Barentsz

 Male Genitourinary Tract,

Nadeem Shaida • Lol Berman

 Gynaecological Cancer,

Evis Sala • Susan Freeman • Susan M. Ascher • Hedvig Hricak

Benign Gynaecological Disease,

Sue J. Barter • Fleur Kilburn-Toppin

 Genitourinary Tract Trauma,

Lisa A. Miller • Stuart E. Mirvis

 Adrenal Imaging,

Anju Sahdev • Rodney H. Reznek

About the Author

Michael Maher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, University College Cork, Consultant Radiologist, Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital, Cork, Ireland

Adrian Dixon

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Addenbrooke's Hospital University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

