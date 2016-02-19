Grain Handling and Storage, Volume 5

Here, for the first time, is a single source of ordered, coherent information about the handling and storage of grain, grain derivatives and substitutes. The author has had a lifetime's experience in this field and the book is the culmination of six years spent compiling the valuable technical information gained from his extensive know-how. The book surveys various techniques and practical engineering options for the study, design, construction, safety, operation and maintenance of grain handling and storage facilities. An extensive bibliography permits direct access to the primary literature and the text is supplemented throughout by numerous illustrations, line drawings and photographs.

With its complete and comprehensive coverage and systematic layout, the book provides a wealth of information on the basic technology and the latest developments in this field. It will be welcomed by a wide readership, including general managers, plant and engineers, manufacturers, insurance companies and all technicians and professionals involved in the daily operation, maintenance and safety of such facilities.