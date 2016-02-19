Grain Handling and Storage - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444424396, 9780444600899

Grain Handling and Storage, Volume 5

1st Edition

Authors: G. Boumans
eBook ISBN: 9780444600899
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st March 1985
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. The World Food Situation. 2. Grains, Oilseeds, Derivatives and Substitutes. 3. Grain Storage Facilities. 4. Internal Conveying Elements. 5. Unloading and Loading Equipment. 6. Dust Control. 7. Drive Technology. 8. Bulk Weighing Technology. 9. Silo Automation and Controls. 10. Safety. 11. Maintenance. 12. Survey of Modern Grain Handling Facilities.

Description

Here, for the first time, is a single source of ordered, coherent information about the handling and storage of grain, grain derivatives and substitutes. The author has had a lifetime's experience in this field and the book is the culmination of six years spent compiling the valuable technical information gained from his extensive know-how. The book surveys various techniques and practical engineering options for the study, design, construction, safety, operation and maintenance of grain handling and storage facilities. An extensive bibliography permits direct access to the primary literature and the text is supplemented throughout by numerous illustrations, line drawings and photographs.

With its complete and comprehensive coverage and systematic layout, the book provides a wealth of information on the basic technology and the latest developments in this field. It will be welcomed by a wide readership, including general managers, plant and engineers, manufacturers, insurance companies and all technicians and professionals involved in the daily operation, maintenance and safety of such facilities.

@qu:...an excellent reference material, not only for plant and design engineers, but also for technical personnel working in the areas of grain storage and handling. @source: Cereal Foods World @qu:...the book is well written, easy to read and for the non-engineer easy to understand, ... it is one of the best books available on this subject. @source: Journal of the Institute of Brewing @qu:...the book indeed is a storehouse of information on the entire field of grain handling and storage. @source: Grain Age

About the Authors

G. Boumans Author

