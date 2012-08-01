Graham's Principles and Applications of Radiological Physics - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702068164

Graham's Principles and Applications of Radiological Physics

7th Edition

Authors: Martin Vosper Andrew England Vicki Major
Paperback ISBN: 9780702068164
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2012
Page Count: 448
Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702068164

About the Author

Martin Vosper

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Radiography, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK

Andrew England

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Radiography, Directorate of Radiography, School of Nursing, Midwifery, Social Work & Social Sciences, University of Salford, Manchester, UK

Vicki Major

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Work, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK

