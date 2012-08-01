Graham's Principles and Applications of Radiological Physics
7th Edition
Authors: Martin Vosper Andrew England Vicki Major
Paperback ISBN: 9780702068164
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2012
Page Count: 448
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702068164
About the Author
Martin Vosper
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Radiography, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK
Andrew England
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Radiography, Directorate of Radiography, School of Nursing, Midwifery, Social Work & Social Sciences, University of Salford, Manchester, UK
Vicki Major
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Work, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.