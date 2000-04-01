Gradient Elution in Column Liquid Chromatography, Volume 31
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Authors: P. Jandera J. Churácék
eBook ISBN: 9780080858340
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 509
Details
- No. of pages:
- 509
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1985
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858340
Reviews
@qu:This book is devoted to an important field in liquid chromatography - gradient elution... (it) fills a very important niche ignored by most other publications dealing with chromatography. The book is well-produced with many useful diagrams, graphs, tables, and chromatograms... highly recommended to graduate students, research workers, and anyone wishing to improve his or her skills in liquid chromatography. @source: Journal of the American Chemical Society
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
P. Jandera Author
J. Churácék Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.