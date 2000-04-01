Gradient Elution in Column Liquid Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444421241, 9780080858340

Gradient Elution in Column Liquid Chromatography, Volume 31

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: P. Jandera J. Churácék
eBook ISBN: 9780080858340
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 509
Details

No. of pages:
509
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858340

@qu:This book is devoted to an important field in liquid chromatography - gradient elution... (it) fills a very important niche ignored by most other publications dealing with chromatography. The book is well-produced with many useful diagrams, graphs, tables, and chromatograms... highly recommended to graduate students, research workers, and anyone wishing to improve his or her skills in liquid chromatography. @source: Journal of the American Chemical Society

