Graded Ring Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444864895, 9780080960166

Graded Ring Theory

1st Edition

Authors: C. Nastasescu F. Van Oystaeyen
eBook ISBN: 9780080960166
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
14.99
12.74
24.95
21.21
18.95
16.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book is aimed to be a ‘technical’ book on graded rings. By ‘technical’ we mean that the book should supply a kit of tools of quite general applicability, enabling the reader to build up his own further study of non-commutative rings graded by an arbitrary group. The body of the book, Chapter A, contains: categorical properties of graded modules, localization of graded rings and modules, Jacobson radicals of graded rings, the structure thedry for simple objects in the graded sense, chain conditions, Krull dimension of graded modules, homogenization, homological dimension, primary decomposition, and more.

One of the advantages of the generality of Chapter A is that it allows direct applications of these results to the theory of group rings, twisted and skew group rings and crossed products. With this in mind we have taken care to point out on several occasions how certain techniques may be specified to the case of strongly graded rings. We tried to write Chapter A in such a way that it becomes suitable for an advanced course in ring theory or general algebra, we strove to make it as selfcontained as possible and we included several problems and exercises.

Other chapters may be viewed as an attempt to show how the general techniques of Chapter A can be applied in some particular cases, e.g. the case where the gradation is of type Z. In compiling the material for Chapters B and C we have been guided by our own research interests. Chapter 6 deals with commutative graded rings of type 2 and we focus on two main topics: artihmeticallygraded domains, and secondly, local conditions for Noetherian rings.

In Chapter C we derive some structural results relating to the graded properties of the rings considered. The  following classes of graded rings receive special attention: fully bounded Noetherian rings, birational extensions of commutative rings, rings satisfying polynomial identities, and Von Neumann regular rings. Here the basic idea is to derive results of ungraded nature from graded information. Some of these sections lead naturally to the study of sheaves over the projective spectrum Proj(R) of a positively graded ring, but we did not go into these topics here. We refer to [125] for a noncommutative treatment of projective geometry, i.e. the geometry of graded P.I. algebras.

 

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1982
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080960166

About the Author

C. Nastasescu

F. Van Oystaeyen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.