GPU Programming in MATLAB

Nikolaos Samaras is a Professor at the Department of Applied Informatics, School of Information Sciences, University of Macedonia, Greece. Professor Samaras’s current-research interests are at the interface between computer science and operations research, which apply to a variety of engineering and scientific systems:

Linear/Non Linear optimization: theory, algorithms, and software

Network optimization: theory, algorithms, and software

Scientific computing: HPC, and GPU-programming

He has served on the editorial board of the Operations Research: An International Journal, and as a reviewer in many scientific journals. He has also held numerous positions within HELORS (Hellenic Operations Research Society). He was awarded with the Thomson ISI/ASIS&T Citation Analysis Research Grant (2005).

Dr. Samaras has published more than 35 journal papers in high-impact journals, including Computational Optimization and Applications, Computers and Operations Research, European Journal of Operational Research, Annals of Operations Research, Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research, Discrete Optimization, Applied Mathematics and Computation, International Journal of Computer Mathematics, Electronics Letters, Computer Applications in Engineering Education, Journal of Computational Science, and Applied Thermal Engineering. He has also published more than 85 conference papers.