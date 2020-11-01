GPS and GNSS Technology in Geosciences
1st Edition
Description
GPS and GNSS Technology in Geosciences offers an interdisciplinary approach to applying the advances in GPS/GNSS technology for geoscience research and practice. GPS/GNSS signals can be used to provide useful information about the Earth’s surface characteristics and land surface composition. GPS equipment and services for commercial purposes continues to grow, resulting in new expectations and demands. The book provides case studies for deeper understanding of the operation and principles of widely applied approaches and the benefits of the technology in everyday research and activities.
Key Features
- Presents processing, methods, and techniques of GPS/GNSS implementation, utilized in the in-situ data collection for design and systems analysis
- Offers an all-inclusive critical overview of the state of the art in different algorithms and techniques in GPS/GNSS
- Addresses both theoretical and applied research contributions on the use of this technology in a variety of geoscience disciplines
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in geosciences, GIS, remote sensing, planetary science, environmental science, agriculture, and big data
Table of Contents
Section I : General--Introduction to GPS/GNSS technology
Section II : GPS/GNSS concept and algorithms
Section III : GPS/GNSS data processing techniques
Section IV : Applications of GPS/GNSS
Transportation
Forestry
Agriculture
Water
Soil
Urban
Atmospheric research
Section V : Challenges and Future Perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186176
About the Editor
George Petropoulos
Dr. Petropoulos’ research work focuses on exploiting Earth Observation (EO) data alone or synergistically with land surface process models in deriving regional estimates of key state variables of the Earth's energy and water budget, including energy fluxes and soil surface moisture. He is also conducting research on the use of remote sensing technology in obtaining information about the land cover and if changes occurred from either anthropogenic activities (e.g. urbanization, mining activity) or natural hazards (mainly floods and fires). In this framework, he is researching and optimizing new image processing techniques to recently launched EO satellites, with a large part of his work focusing on the development and enhancement of EO-based operational products. As part of this research he is also conducting all-inclusive benchmarking studies to EO products or land surface models, including advanced sensitivity analysis techniques.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Remote Sensing and GIS, Aberystwyth University, UK
Prashant Srivastava
Dr. Srivastava is working in Hydrological Sciences, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center on SMAP satellite soil moisture retrieval algorithm development, instrumentation and simulation for various applications, and affiliated with IESD, Banaras Hindu University as a faculty. He received his PhD degree from Department of Civil Engineering, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK. He has published 100+ papers in peer-reviewed journals, published 4 books with reputed publishing houses and authored several book chapters and conference papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hydrological Sciences (Code 617), ESSIC/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD, USA
