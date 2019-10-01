GPCRs Structure and Activation

1. GPCRs: Seven transmembrane helical receptors

2. Advances in methodological strategies to study GPCR structure

3. Single domain antibodies targeting GPCRs for structural studies

4. GPCRs: Structural diversity in ligand recognition

5. Dynamic range GPCR activation

6. Structural water network essential for GPCR activation

GPCRs Signaling – Structural determinants of GPCR - partner protein complexes

7. Origin of specificity in GPCR-G protein recognition

8. GPCR-G protein complex – a lesson from CryoEM

9. Structural determinants of GPCR-arrestin complex

10. Molecular assembly of GPCR-GRK complex

Multimeric organization of GPCRs in biological membranes

11. Class A - Visual receptors

12. Class A - Dopamine receptor

13. Class A - Muscarinic receptor

14. Class B - Serotonin receptor

15. Class C - GPCR heterodimers

16. Spatial inhomogeneity of GPCR dimers

GPCRs Allosteric Modulation and biased Agonism

17. Protease-activated receptors (PAR)

18. P2Y1 receptor

19. Adenosine A3 receptor

20. Free fatty acid receptors

21. Positive allosteric modulation of opioid receptors

22. Light activated positive allosteric modulators of GLP-1 receptor

23. Non-canonical signaling via GPCR-arrestin recruitment

24. GPCR-arrestin mediated signaling

25. GPCR-arrestin biased signaling activated by pepducins

GPCR targeted drug discovery and disease treatment

26. GPCR targeted treatment of retinal degenerative diseases

27. Regulation of CB1 and CB2 - relevance for Alzheimer disease

28. Purinergic receptors – potential target for treatment of Parkinson’s disease

29. PAR1 modulators that suppress tumor progression

30. PAR2 promising target for breast cancer therapy

31. Divers activation of GPCRs – contribution to cancer

32. GPCRs – novel targets for type 2 diabetes

33. GPCRs – novel targets for diabetic nephropathy

34. Proteomic-based targeting new GPCRs ligands

Progress in GPCRs de-orphanization

35. Strategies to discover ligands targeting orphan GPCRs

36. GPCR-CoINPocket, a novel strategy for de-orphanization of GPCRs

37. Strategies targeting neuronal orphan GPCRs

38. Role of GPR158/179 in regulation of G protein signaling

39. Novel ligands for GRP171 – potential therapeutics for food-related disorders