GPCR Signaling in Cancer, Volume 145
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Role of GRKs and beta-arrestins in cancer
Yehia Daaka
2. Atypical GPCRs in cancer
Bal Lokeshwar
3. Role of a chemokine receptor (CCR) 5 in cancer
Richard Pestell
4. Targeting G protein-coupled receptors for therapeutics in cancer
Andrey A. Zamyatnin Jr.
5. Emerging GPCR signaling pathways in cancer
Enrique Rozengurt
6. Emerging role of atypical chemokine receptors in cancer
Arne Ostman
7. Biased agonism paradigm of GPCRs in cancer therapeutics
Arun K. Shukla
Description
GPCR Signaling in Cancer, Volume 145, the latest release in the Advances in Cancer Research series, highlights recent developments in the area of GPCRs and cancer biology. Chapters included in this volume cover several GPCRs and their downstream effectors as case examples to highlight their fundamental understanding and therapeutic potential. Specific chapters address the Role of GRKs and beta-arrestins in cancer, Atypical GPCRs in cancer, the Role of a chemokine receptor (CCR) 5 in cancer, Targeting G protein-coupled receptors for therapeutics in cancer, Emerging GPCR signaling pathways in cancer, and more.
G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) constitute a large family of cell surface receptors which are involved in nearly every cellular and physiological event. These receptors can recognize a broad array of ligands and they are targeted by nearly one third of the currently prescribed drugs including anti-cancer therapeutics.
Key Features
- Covers the latest concepts in GPCR signaling and their relevancy to cancer biology
- Presents new indications for anti-cancer therapeutic programs
- Includes sections on cross-talk and signaling networks of GPCRs and effectors in molecular oncology and therapeutics
Readership
Primary researchers and clinicians involved in molecular oncology research and cancer therapeutics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128202302
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Arun Shukla Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Arun K. Shukla obtained his M.Sc. (Master in Science) from the Center for Biotechnology at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India. Dr. Shukla did his Ph.D. from the Department of Molecular Membrane Biology at the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics in Frankfurt, Germany. His Ph.D. research work was focused on structural studies of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
Dr. Shukla subsequently carried out his post-doctoral work in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in North Carolina, USA. During his post-doctoral research work, Dr. Shukla focused on understanding the biophysical and structural basis of ß-arrestin mediated regulation of GPCRs and non-canonical GPCR signaling. Dr. Shukla has served as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Dr. Shukla is currently an Assistant Professor in Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India. Dr. Shukla is also an Intermediate Fellow of the Wellcome Trust-DBT India Alliance. The research program in Dr. Shukla’s laboratory is focused on understanding the molecular mechanism of activation, signaling and regulation of G Protein-Coupled Receptors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India