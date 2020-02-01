GPCR Signaling in Cancer, Volume 145, the latest release in the Advances in Cancer Research series, highlights recent developments in the area of GPCRs and cancer biology. Chapters included in this volume cover several GPCRs and their downstream effectors as case examples to highlight their fundamental understanding and therapeutic potential. Specific chapters address the Role of GRKs and beta-arrestins in cancer, Atypical GPCRs in cancer, the Role of a chemokine receptor (CCR) 5 in cancer, Targeting G protein-coupled receptors for therapeutics in cancer, Emerging GPCR signaling pathways in cancer, and more.

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) constitute a large family of cell surface receptors which are involved in nearly every cellular and physiological event. These receptors can recognize a broad array of ligands and they are targeted by nearly one third of the currently prescribed drugs including anti-cancer therapeutics.