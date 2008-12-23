Gowned and Gloved Surgery: Introduction to Common Procedures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preoperative and Intraoperative Care, Robert E. Roses, Suhail K. Kanchwala, and Patrick M. Reilly
2. Principles of Wound Closure, Suhail K. Kanchwala and Louis P. Bucky
3. Central Venous Catheterization, Ronald F. Parsons and Kristoffel R. Dumon
4. Inguinal Hernia Repair, Demetri J. Merianos and Steven E. Raper
5. Ventral Herniorraphy, Joshua Fosnot and Matt L. Kirkland III
6. Esophagectomy, Ibrahim Abdullah and Ernest F. Rosato
7. Laparoscopic Nissen Fundoplication and Heller Myotomy, Michael E. Friscia and Jo Buyske
8. Gastrectomy, Andrew S. Newman and Francis R. Spitz
9. Gastric Bypass, Robert T. Lewis and Noel N. Williams
10. Enteral Access Procedures, Benjamin Herdrich and Jon B. Morris
11. Small Bowel Resection, Dale Han and Alan Schuricht
12. Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy, E. Carter Paulson, Robert E. Roses, and Jon B. Morris
13. Hepatectomy, Paige M. Porrett and Kim M. Olthoff
14. Pancreatic Resection, Paul J. Foley and Jeffrey A. Drebin
15. Appendectomy, Joseph Anthony P. Rodriguez, Robert E. Roses, and Benjamin Braslow
16. Colectomy, E. Carter Paulson and Najjia N. Mahmoud
17. Procedures for Benign Anorectal Disease, Hooman Noorchashm and David J. Maron
18. Splenectomy, Paul J. Foley, Thomas A. Wixted, and Donna J. Barbot
19. Adrenalectomy, E. Carter Paulson and Rachel R. Kelz
20. Thyroidectomy and Parathyroidectomy, Giorgos C. Karakousis and Douglas L. Fraker
21. Mastectomy, Robert E. Roses and Brian J. Czerniecki
22. Breast Reconstruction, Suhail K. Kanchwala and Joseph M. Serletti
23. Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy and Axillary Dissection, Robert E. Roses
24. Carotid Endarterectomy, Grace Wang and Ronald M. Fairman
25. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Benjamin M. Jackson and Jeffrey P. Carpenter
26. Femoropopliteal Bypass, Clayton J. Brinster and Edward Y. Woo
Description
Performing well and learning effectively during your clinical rotations in general surgery are challenges you face everyday. They are equally important in caring for patients and earning the grade. Time constraints and last minute assignments in the OR make reading the necessary material difficult and can jeopardize your evaluation by senior residents and attendings on your rotation. This title in the Gowned and Gloved series provides a concise review of the most common surgical procedures and relevant surgical anatomy to help you shine in the OR without getting bogged down in theory and extraneous information typical of more expansive text books. It provides the edge you need in the OR, delivering not only the information necessary to do well during your rotation, but also a plan on how to maximize your time, make the best impression, and ace your rotation.
Key Features
- Features case studies with appropriate images in each chapter to illustrate the types of clinical scenarios you may experience.
- Gives you the details you need to understand all aspects of each procedure.
- Includes the surgical indications and relative contraindications to specific procedures, giving you the big picture principles for each procedure.
- Discusses standard postoperative protocols and patient rehabilitation that extends your knowledge outside the OR.
- Uses intraoperative pictures, diagrams, and treatment algorithms to highlight the important details of common surgical procedures, ranging from positioning, prepping, and draping the patient, to the surgical exposure and pertinent applied surgical anatomy, to the intricate aspects of the techniques.
- Uses call-out boxes throughout every chapter that emphasize key information and surgical cautions, and reflect common questions that the attending may ask you or that you may want to ask your attending in the OR.
- Presents a consistent chapter organization, including bulleted lists and treatment algorithms that make reference a snap.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 23rd December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455704088
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416053569
About the Authors
Robert Roses Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Resident, Department of Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
Emily Paulson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Resident, Department of Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
Suhail Kanchwala Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Resident, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
Jon Morris Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair for Education, Program Director for General Surgery, Department of Surgery, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
About the Series Editors
Neil Sheth Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Adult Reconstruction Fellow, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
Jess Lonner Series Editor
Jess Lonner is an internationally renowned orthopaedic surgeon in Philadelphia. He is the editor of the Knee Arthroplasty volume in the Master Techniques in Orthopaedic Surgery series by LWW.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Knee Replacement Surgery, Director of Total Joint Arthroplasty Fellowship, Director of Orthopaedic Research, Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, PA