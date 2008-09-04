Gowned and Gloved Orthopaedics: Introduction to Common Procedures
Performing well and learning effectively during your clinical rotations in orthopaedic surgery are challenges you face everyday, and that are equally important in caring for patients and earning the grade. Time constraints and last minute assignments in the OR make reading the necessary material difficult and can jeopardize your evaluation by senior residents and attendings on your rotation. The Gowned and Gloved series provides a concise review of the most common orthopaedic procedures and relevant surgical anatomy to help you “shine” in the OR, without getting bogged down in theory and extraneous information that is typical in more expansive text books. It provides the edge you need in the OR, delivering not only the information necessary to do well during your rotation, but also a plan on how to maximize your time, make the best impression, and ace your rotation.
- Features case studies with appropriate images in each chapter to illustrate the types of clinical scenarios you may experience.
- Gives you the necessary details you need to understand all aspects of each procedure.
- Includes the surgical indications and relative contraindications to specific procedures, giving you the big picture principles for each procedure.
- Discusses standard post-operative protocols and patient rehabilitation that extends your knowledge outside the OR.
- Uses intra-operative pictures, illustrations, and treatment algorithms to highlight the important details of common surgical procedures, ranging from positioning, prepping, and draping the patient, to the surgical exposure and pertinent applied surgical anatomy, to the intricate aspects of the techniques.
- Uses call-out boxes throughout every chapter that emphasize pertinent anatomy and surgical cautions, and reflect common questions that the attending may ask you or that you may want to ask your attending in the OR.
- Presents a consistent chapter organization, including bulleted lists and treatment algorithms that make reference a snap.
- 428
- English
- © Saunders 2009
- 4th September 2008
- Saunders
- 9781455704101
- 9781416048206
Neil Sheth Author
Adult Reconstruction Fellow, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
Jess Lonner Author
Jess Lonner is an internationally renowned orthopaedic surgeon in Philadelphia. He is the editor of the Knee Arthroplasty volume in the Master Techniques in Orthopaedic Surgery series by LWW.
Director, Knee Replacement Surgery, Director of Total Joint Arthroplasty Fellowship, Director of Orthopaedic Research, Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, PA