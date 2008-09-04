Gowned and Gloved Orthopaedics: Introduction to Common Procedures

Performing well and learning effectively during your clinical rotations in orthopaedic surgery are challenges you face everyday, and that are equally important in caring for patients and earning the grade. Time constraints and last minute assignments in the OR make reading the necessary material difficult and can jeopardize your evaluation by senior residents and attendings on your rotation. The Gowned and Gloved series provides a concise review of the most common orthopaedic procedures and relevant surgical anatomy to help you “shine” in the OR, without getting bogged down in theory and extraneous information that is typical in more expansive text books. It provides the edge you need in the OR, delivering not only the information necessary to do well during your rotation, but also a plan on how to maximize your time, make the best impression, and ace your rotation.