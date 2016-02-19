Government Publications
1st Edition
Key Papers
Editors: Bernard M. Fry Peter Hernon
eBook ISBN: 9781483156019
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 826
Description
Government Publications: Key Papers is a compilation of papers that covers various topics related to government publications. The book presents materials drawn from a variety of sources, such as public domains, book chapters, and periodicals from different countries. The text contains 61 chapters organized into 15 parts; each part covers a specific area, such as sorting and labeling of publications, library systems, reference services, and municipal and state publications. The book dedicates several parts to British, Canadian, and Australian publications. This book will be of great value to individuals who have an interest in government information.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I. Introduction
Government Publications and the Library: Implications for Change
II. Cataloging and Classification
The Development of Classification Systems for Government Publications
An Explanation of the Superintendent of Documents Classification System
The Guelph Document System
III. Bibliographic Control and Indexes
Beginner's Guide to Indexes to the Nineteenth Century U.S. Serial Set
The Monthly Catalog and Bibliographical Control of U.S. Government Publications
Indexing U.S. Government Periodicals: Analysis and Comments
IV. Depository Library Systems
The Depository Library Program and Access by the Public to Official Publications of the United States Government
The Federal Depository Library System
Guidelines for the Depository Library System
Direct Sales by other Agencies
Federal Map and Chart Depositories
V. Documents of the Federal Government
a) Freedom of Information Act
Freedom of Information Act: As Applied to Unclassified Documents
b) Executive Branch
The Scope, Accessibility and History of Presidential Papers
Recent Developments in the Accessibility of Presidential Papers and Other Presidential Historical Materials
NTIS Update: A Critical Review of Services
c) Legislative Branch
Legislative History and Government Documents - Another Step in Legal Research
Congressional Debate
Congressional Committee Hearings
Federal Printing Policies 1789-1861
The Evolution of Government Printing and Publishing in America
The Quiet Crisis in Government Publishing
The Pricing of Documents by the Government Printing Office
Use of GPO Bookstores
d) Judicial Branch
Legal Research for Non-Law Librarians
e) Statistical Publications
After the Statistical Abstract - What
The 1980 Census: Countdown for a Complete Count
f) Machine-readable Data Files
Government Publications in Machine-readable form
VI. Reference Services
The Reference Use of Government Publications
Academic Library Reference Service for the Publications of Municipal, State, and Federal Government: AHistorical Perspective Spanning the Years up to 1962
Infrequent Use and Non-Use of Government Publications by Social Scientists
Discovering the Government Documents Collection in Libraries
VII. Organization and Administration of Documents Collections
An Historical Look at the Debate over How to Organize Federa1 Government Documents in Depository Libraries
Administrative Integration of Micro-formated Government Publications: A Framework for Analysis
VIII. State Publications
The Characteristics of State Government Publications, 1910-1969
Drawing Analogies between State and Federal Documents: A Method for Increasing Access to State Publications
Treatment of State Documents in Libraries
IX. Municipal Publications
For the Control of Municipal Documents
Municipal Publications: Their Collection and Use in Reference Service
Urban Documents as Reference Tools
X. United Nations and International Organizations
Documents and Publications of Contemporary International Governmental Organizations
The Sources: Information Practices and Policies Of the United Nations
Elva Levy has three articles appearing in Government Publications Review, 6 (1979):
a) Patterns of UN Documentation
b) Documentation of Subsidiary Bodies of the Economic and Social Council
c) Documentation of Affiliated Bodies, Institutes and Specialized Agencies: Reference, Statistical and Legal Materials
XI. British Publications
Smith Has Three Articles on "British Official Publications" in Government Publications Review
a) I. Scope and Substance
b) II. Publication and Distribution
c) III. Accessibility and Use
British Official Publications
USGPO and HMSO: A Contrast in Origin and Functions
British Official Publications: A Teacher's View
XII. Canadian Publications
Distribution of Federal Government Publications
Canadian Provincial and Municipal Documents: The Mystery Explained
Publishing and Information Policies of the Government of Canada: Some Recent Developments
XIII. Australian Publications
Australian Commonwealth Government Publishing 1964-1978
XIV. Teaching Documents Courses
An Approach to Teaching Documents Courses
XV. Bibliography
Periodical Literature for Government Documents Librarians: A Selected Classified Bibliography, 1970-MID 1976
Major Periodical Literature for Government Documents Librarians
Major Mono-graphic Literature for Government Documents Librarians: A Selected Classified Bibliography, 1900-MID 1978
Major Mono-graphic Literature for Government Documents Librarians
Municipal Publications: A Bibliographic Guide to Library Literature
Appendix
Current Sources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 826
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156019
About the Editor
Bernard M. Fry
Peter Hernon
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.