Government in the Federal Republic of Germany: The Executive at Work focuses on the government in the Federal Republic of Germany as an executive activity, as well as the institutional framework for the overall control and direction of public action. The effects of the decentralized structure of government on the behavior and relationships of political parties are also explored. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on past institutional structures and procedures that have shaped particular ideas about law, politics, and government in West Germany, including the retention of a federal structure of government, constitutionalism, and the Rechtsstaat. The following chapters deal with the political framework of the Federal Republic of Germany; federal executive leadership; the federal administrative system; and federalism and decentralization in West German government. The bureaucracy, the problem of how to control the exercise of governmental powers, and the challenge of expanding government in West Germany are also considered. This monograph will be of interest to political scientists, politicians, government officials, and students of government and politics.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. The Inheritance of the State

The Absence of a Unitary State

German Constitutionalism and the Rechtsstaat

The Separation between State and Society

2. The Political Framework o f the Federal Republic

The Revolution of Destruction and Its Aftermath

The Reconstruction of Political Institutions

The Reshaping of the Party System

The Social and Economic Context of Political Reconstruction

3. Federal Executive Leadership

The Federal Government

The Federal Chancellor

Federal Ministers

Ministers and Their Departments

The Social Character of West German Governments

Executive Stability and Continuity

4. The Federal Administration

The Federal Ministries

Allocation of Functions

Scale and Structure

The Federal Departments and Their External Relations

Relations between the Federal Departments

A Pluralist Executive

5. Federalism and Decentralization in West German Government

The Main Features of German Federalism

The Länder and Federal Legislation

The Länder within the Framework of German Administration

The Financial Basis of Federalism

Other Aspects of Decentralization within the Federal Structure

Trends in German Federalism

6. The Bureaucracy in the Federal Republic

The Historical Heritage

The Organization of the Public Services

Officials—Beamte

Politics, Policy-Making and Patronage

7. Controlling the Executive

The Judicial Modes of Control

The Internal Control of Financial Performance

Political Controls over the Activities of Government

8· The Challenge of Expanding Government

Co-operation and Co-ordination

Planning the Use of Resources

The European Community Dimension

Political Change and the Rule of Law

Bibliography

Index