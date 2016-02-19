Government in the Federal Republic of Germany
1st Edition
The Executive at Work
Description
Government in the Federal Republic of Germany: The Executive at Work focuses on the government in the Federal Republic of Germany as an executive activity, as well as the institutional framework for the overall control and direction of public action. The effects of the decentralized structure of government on the behavior and relationships of political parties are also explored. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on past institutional structures and procedures that have shaped particular ideas about law, politics, and government in West Germany, including the retention of a federal structure of government, constitutionalism, and the Rechtsstaat. The following chapters deal with the political framework of the Federal Republic of Germany; federal executive leadership; the federal administrative system; and federalism and decentralization in West German government. The bureaucracy, the problem of how to control the exercise of governmental powers, and the challenge of expanding government in West Germany are also considered. This monograph will be of interest to political scientists, politicians, government officials, and students of government and politics.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. The Inheritance of the State
The Absence of a Unitary State
German Constitutionalism and the Rechtsstaat
The Separation between State and Society
2. The Political Framework o f the Federal Republic
The Revolution of Destruction and Its Aftermath
The Reconstruction of Political Institutions
The Reshaping of the Party System
The Social and Economic Context of Political Reconstruction
3. Federal Executive Leadership
The Federal Government
The Federal Chancellor
Federal Ministers
Ministers and Their Departments
The Social Character of West German Governments
Executive Stability and Continuity
4. The Federal Administration
The Federal Ministries
Allocation of Functions
Scale and Structure
The Federal Departments and Their External Relations
Relations between the Federal Departments
A Pluralist Executive
5. Federalism and Decentralization in West German Government
The Main Features of German Federalism
The Länder and Federal Legislation
The Länder within the Framework of German Administration
The Financial Basis of Federalism
Other Aspects of Decentralization within the Federal Structure
Trends in German Federalism
6. The Bureaucracy in the Federal Republic
The Historical Heritage
The Organization of the Public Services
Officials—Beamte
Politics, Policy-Making and Patronage
7. Controlling the Executive
The Judicial Modes of Control
The Internal Control of Financial Performance
Political Controls over the Activities of Government
8· The Challenge of Expanding Government
Co-operation and Co-ordination
Planning the Use of Resources
The European Community Dimension
Political Change and the Rule of Law
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153988