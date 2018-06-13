Concise and clinically focused, Gout, by Drs. Naomi Schlesinger and Peter E. Lipsky, provides a one-stop overview of recent developments regarding this common form of inflammatory arthritis. Impacting an estimated 8.3 million people in the U.S. alone, gout is seen frequently by both primary care physicians as well as rheumatologists. This resource provides detailed coverage of the epidemiology, causes, diagnosis, management, and treatment of patients with both acute and chronic gout.