Gout
1st Edition
Description
Concise and clinically focused, Gout, by Drs. Naomi Schlesinger and Peter E. Lipsky, provides a one-stop overview of recent developments regarding this common form of inflammatory arthritis. Impacting an estimated 8.3 million people in the U.S. alone, gout is seen frequently by both primary care physicians as well as rheumatologists. This resource provides detailed coverage of the epidemiology, causes, diagnosis, management, and treatment of patients with both acute and chronic gout.
Key Features
- Addresses key topics such as genetics, hyperuricemia, comorbidities of gout, treatment guidelines for acute and chronic gout, classification and diagnosis, and imaging.
- Discusses future outlooks for improving pharmacological and nonpharmacological treatment options, including an overview of drugs in the pipeline.
- Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Schlesinger: Gout
1. Uric Acid Biology and Purine Metabolism
2. Silent Monosodium Urate Crystals Deposits
3. Genetics of Hyperuricemia and Gout
4. Immunoinflammatory Nature of Gout
5. Tophus Biology
6. Synovial Fluid Analysis and Crystal Identification
7. Epidemiology of Gout and Hyperuricemia
8. Comorbidities
9. Imaging
10. Gout Classification and Diagnosis
11. Clinical Features of Gout
12. Quality of Life
13. Treatment Guidelines: the Good, the Bad, the Ugly
14. Nonpharmacological Treatments: Acute and Chronic Gout
15. Pharmacological Treatments: Acute Gout
16. Pharmacological Treatments: Chronic Gout
17. Treat to Target
18. Drugs in the Pipeline
Epilogue: Editors’ Look into the Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 13th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548243
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323548236
About the Author
Naomi Schlesinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Rheumatology, Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey
Peter Lipsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, AMPEL BioSolutions LLC, Charlottesville, Virginia