Gout - 1st Edition

Gout

1st Edition

Authors: Naomi Schlesinger Peter Lipsky
eBook ISBN: 9780323548243
Paperback ISBN: 9780323548236
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th June 2018
Page Count: 400
Description

Concise and clinically focused, Gout, by Drs. Naomi Schlesinger and Peter E. Lipsky, provides a one-stop overview of recent developments regarding this common form of inflammatory arthritis. Impacting an estimated 8.3 million people in the U.S. alone, gout is seen frequently by both primary care physicians as well as rheumatologists. This resource provides detailed coverage of the epidemiology, causes, diagnosis, management, and treatment of patients with both acute and chronic gout.

Key Features

  • Addresses key topics such as genetics, hyperuricemia, comorbidities of gout, treatment guidelines for acute and chronic gout, classification and diagnosis, and imaging.

  • Discusses future outlooks for improving pharmacological and nonpharmacological treatment options, including an overview of drugs in the pipeline.

  • Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

Schlesinger: Gout

　

1. Uric Acid Biology and Purine Metabolism

2. Silent Monosodium Urate Crystals　Deposits

3. Genetics of Hyperuricemia and Gout

4. Immunoinflammatory Nature　of Gout

5. Tophus Biology

6. Synovial Fluid Analysis and Crystal Identification

7. Epidemiology of Gout and Hyperuricemia

8. Comorbidities

9. Imaging

10. Gout Classification and Diagnosis

11. Clinical Features of Gout

12. Quality of Life

13. Treatment Guidelines: the Good, the Bad, the Ugly

14. Nonpharmacological Treatments: Acute and Chronic Gout

15. Pharmacological Treatments: Acute Gout

16. Pharmacological Treatments: Chronic Gout

17. Treat to Target

18. Drugs in the Pipeline

Epilogue: Editors’ Look into the Future

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323548243
Paperback ISBN:
9780323548236

About the Author

Naomi Schlesinger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Rheumatology, Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey

Peter Lipsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, AMPEL BioSolutions LLC, Charlottesville, Virginia

