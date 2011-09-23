Gout & Other Crystal Arthropathies
1st Edition
Description
Gout and Other Crystal Arthropathies, by Dr. Robert Terkeltaub, presents the state-of-the-art, clinically-focused coverage you need to manage these increasingly prevalent diseases. Diagnose the full range of crystal arthropathies—including pseudogout, intercritical gout, hyperuricemia, and gouty arthritis—and treat your patients effectively with discussions of recently-approved drugs like Uloric and those currently under review, such as Kristexxa and Colcryst. With coverage of the latest therapies, preventions, and imaging studies, along with access to the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, this comprehensive resource is ideal for any physician who diagnoses, treats, and manages gout and crystal-induced arthropathies.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable contents online at www.expertconsult.com.
- Stay current on recent developments such as uricosuric therapy and inhibitor therapy; gout flare prophylaxis and colchicines; ultrasound in the diagnosis of crystal deposition diseases; imaging of gout, CPPD, and hydroxyapatitie deposition diseases; and uricase therapy of gout.
- Manage the full range of crystal arthropathies with 25 clinically-focused chapters on pseudogout, intercritical gout, hyperuricemia, gouty arthritis, and more.
- Treat your patients effectively using the latest information on drug treatments, from the recently-approved Uloric to Kristexx and Colcryst, which are still under review.
Table of Contents
I
Foreword
II
Introduction
1
Pathology of Crystal Deposition Diseases
2
Synovial Fluid Crystal Analysis
3
Purine Metabolism in the Pathogenesis of Hyperuricemia, and Inborn Errors of Purine Metabolism Associated with Disease
4
Renal Basis of Hyperuricemia
5
Pathogenesis of Tophus Formation and Gouty Inflammation
6
Gout: Epidemiology and Risk Factors
7
Genetics of Gout
8
Diagnosis of Gout
9
Clinical Features of Gout
10
Treatment of Acute Gout
11
Diet, Alcohol, Obesity, and Hyperuricemia
12
Uricosuric Therapy of Hyperuricemia in Gout
13
Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitor Treatment of Hyperuricemia
14
Uricase Therapy of Gout
15
Prophylaxis of Attacks of Acute Gouty Arthritis
16
Overview of Gout Therapy Strategy and Targets and Management of Refractory Disease
17
Quality of Care in Gout
18
Health-Related Quality of Life and Outcome Measures in Gout
19
Asymptomatic Hyperuricemia: Cardiovascular and renal Implications
20
Pathogenesis and Molecular Genetics of Calcium Pyrophosphate Dihydrate Crystal Deposition Disease
21
Clinical Features, Diagnosis, and Treatment of CPPD Crystal Arthropathy
22
Basic Calcium Phosphate Crystal Arthropathy
23
Crystalline Disorders Associated with Renal Disease Including Oxalate Arthropathy
24
Plain Radiography and Advanced Imaging of Gout
25
Plain Radiography and Advanced Imaging of CPPD and Hydroxyapatite Deposition Diseases
26
Ultrasound in the Diagnosis of Crystal Deposition Disease
27
Developing the future of diagnosis and management of gout and other crystal deposition arthropathies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 23rd September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727100
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455703548
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249119
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437728644
About the Author
Robert Terkeltaub
Affiliations and Expertise
VA Rheumatology Section Chief, San Diego Professor of Medicine, University of California San Diego