Gout & Other Crystal Arthropathies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437728644

Gout & Other Crystal Arthropathies

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Robert Terkeltaub
eBook ISBN: 9781455727100
eBook ISBN: 9781455703548
eBook ISBN: 9780323249119
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437728644
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd September 2011
Page Count: 384
Description

Gout and Other Crystal Arthropathies, by Dr. Robert Terkeltaub, presents the state-of-the-art, clinically-focused coverage you need to manage these increasingly prevalent diseases. Diagnose the full range of crystal arthropathies—including pseudogout, intercritical gout, hyperuricemia, and gouty arthritis—and treat your patients effectively with discussions of recently-approved drugs like Uloric and those currently under review, such as Kristexxa and Colcryst. With coverage of the latest therapies, preventions, and imaging studies, along with access to the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, this comprehensive resource is ideal for any physician who diagnoses, treats, and manages gout and crystal-induced arthropathies.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable contents online at www.expertconsult.com.

  • Stay current on recent developments such as uricosuric therapy and inhibitor therapy; gout flare prophylaxis and colchicines; ultrasound in the diagnosis of crystal deposition diseases; imaging of gout, CPPD, and hydroxyapatitie deposition diseases; and uricase therapy of gout.

  • Manage the full range of crystal arthropathies with 25 clinically-focused chapters on pseudogout, intercritical gout, hyperuricemia, gouty arthritis, and more.

  • Treat your patients effectively using the latest information on drug treatments, from the recently-approved Uloric to Kristexx and Colcryst, which are still under review.

Table of Contents

I

Foreword

II

Introduction

1

Pathology of Crystal Deposition Diseases

2

Synovial Fluid Crystal Analysis

3

Purine Metabolism in the Pathogenesis of Hyperuricemia, and Inborn Errors of Purine Metabolism Associated with Disease

4

Renal Basis of Hyperuricemia

5

Pathogenesis of Tophus Formation and Gouty Inflammation

6

Gout: Epidemiology and Risk Factors

7

Genetics of Gout

8

Diagnosis of Gout

9

Clinical Features of Gout

10

Treatment of Acute Gout

11

Diet, Alcohol, Obesity, and Hyperuricemia

12

Uricosuric Therapy of Hyperuricemia in Gout

13

Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitor Treatment of Hyperuricemia

14

Uricase Therapy of Gout

15

Prophylaxis of Attacks of Acute Gouty Arthritis

16

Overview of Gout Therapy Strategy and Targets and Management of Refractory Disease

17

Quality of Care in Gout

18

Health-Related Quality of Life and Outcome Measures in Gout

19

Asymptomatic Hyperuricemia: Cardiovascular and renal Implications

20

Pathogenesis and Molecular Genetics of Calcium Pyrophosphate Dihydrate Crystal Deposition Disease

21

Clinical Features, Diagnosis, and Treatment of CPPD Crystal Arthropathy

22

Basic Calcium Phosphate Crystal Arthropathy

23

Crystalline Disorders Associated with Renal Disease Including Oxalate Arthropathy

24

Plain Radiography and Advanced Imaging of Gout

25

Plain Radiography and Advanced Imaging of CPPD and Hydroxyapatite Deposition Diseases

26

Ultrasound in the Diagnosis of Crystal Deposition Disease

27

Developing the future of diagnosis and management of gout and other crystal deposition arthropathies

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455727100
eBook ISBN:
9781455703548
eBook ISBN:
9780323249119
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437728644

About the Author

Robert Terkeltaub

Affiliations and Expertise

VA Rheumatology Section Chief, San Diego Professor of Medicine, University of California San Diego

