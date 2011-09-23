Gout & Other Crystal Arthropathies

Gout and Other Crystal Arthropathies, by Dr. Robert Terkeltaub, presents the state-of-the-art, clinically-focused coverage you need to manage these increasingly prevalent diseases. Diagnose the full range of crystal arthropathies—including pseudogout, intercritical gout, hyperuricemia, and gouty arthritis—and treat your patients effectively with discussions of recently-approved drugs like Uloric and those currently under review, such as Kristexxa and Colcryst. With coverage of the latest therapies, preventions, and imaging studies, along with access to the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, this comprehensive resource is ideal for any physician who diagnoses, treats, and manages gout and crystal-induced arthropathies.