Gout and Calcium Crystal Related Arthropathies, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266802, 9780323266819

Gout and Calcium Crystal Related Arthropathies, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 40-2

1st Edition

Authors: Tuhina Neogi
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2014
Description

Gout is now the most common form of inflammatory arthritis in the United States, with a recent resurgence of research interest in its cause and management. Calcium crystal-related arthritis has also attracted renewed attention, with new nomenclature having been recently elaborated, aiding contemporary research efforts. This topic has never been covered in Rheumatic Disease Clinics and it represents a large content hole.  The articles will cover diagnosis, management, emerging therapies and imaging.

English
© Elsevier 2014
About the Authors

Tuhina Neogi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston University

