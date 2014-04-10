Gout and Calcium Crystal Related Arthropathies, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 40-2
1st Edition
Authors: Tuhina Neogi
eBook ISBN: 9780323266819
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266802
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2014
Description
Gout is now the most common form of inflammatory arthritis in the United States, with a recent resurgence of research interest in its cause and management. Calcium crystal-related arthritis has also attracted renewed attention, with new nomenclature having been recently elaborated, aiding contemporary research efforts. This topic has never been covered in Rheumatic Disease Clinics and it represents a large content hole. The articles will cover diagnosis, management, emerging therapies and imaging.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 10th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266819
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323266802
About the Authors
Tuhina Neogi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.