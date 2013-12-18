A concise, easy-to-understand introduction to the fundamentals, Gould’s Pathophysiology for the Health Professions, 5th Edition helps you learn essential concepts of major diseases/disorders and disease processes. Continuing in its well-known tradition of readability and vivid, full-color illustrations, the text is updated with the latest research and trends in human disease. Disorders are described by body system, with coverage of the interactions between systems, and special features help you apply the material to real-life situations. No matter which healthcare field you may enter, Gould’s Pathophysiology prepares you for the conditions encountered in clinical practice.

"Gould’s Pathophysiology for the Health Professions can easily be incorporated into a course as a prescribed book to students in the health care professions. The authors of this book are commended for their contribution to the literature on pathophysiology and its application to the health professions." Reviewed by: Dr Benita Olivier, University of the Witwatersrand, Date: Oct 14