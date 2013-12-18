Gould's Pathophysiology for the Health Professions
5th Edition
Description
A concise, easy-to-understand introduction to the fundamentals, Gould’s Pathophysiology for the Health Professions, 5th Edition helps you learn essential concepts of major diseases/disorders and disease processes. Continuing in its well-known tradition of readability and vivid, full-color illustrations, the text is updated with the latest research and trends in human disease. Disorders are described by body system, with coverage of the interactions between systems, and special features help you apply the material to real-life situations. No matter which healthcare field you may enter, Gould’s Pathophysiology prepares you for the conditions encountered in clinical practice.
"Gould’s Pathophysiology for the Health Professions can easily be incorporated into a course as a prescribed book to students in the health care professions. The authors of this book are commended for their contribution to the literature on pathophysiology and its application to the health professions." Reviewed by: Dr Benita Olivier, University of the Witwatersrand, Date: Oct 14
Key Features
- Concise and readable approach includes the information you need without being overwhelming, even if you have a limited scientific background.
- Unique Think About questions alert you to important points and help with self-evaluation, test preparation, and review.
- Warning Signs boxes help you identify the pre-emptive signs of physiologic events such as strokes.
- Emergency Treatment boxes give step-by-step instructions to follow for emergencies such as shock, cardiac arrest, and pneumothorax.
- Apply Your Knowledge questions ask you to use what you’ve learned to predict What can go wrong with this structure or system?
- Ready References in the appendix provide a quick lookup for anatomic terms, conversion tables, abbreviations and acronyms, diagnostic studies and tests, and more.
- Key terms are listed at the beginning of each chapter and defined within the text, covering the scientific terminology you need to know.
- Research boxes discuss new developments, problem areas of pathophysiology, and complications associated with research.
- Learning objectives and bulleted chapter summaries help you focus on key concepts and information.
Table of Contents
Section I: Pathophysiology: Background and Overview
1. Introduction to Pathophysiology
2. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
3. Introduction to Basic Pharmacology and Other Common Therapies
4. Pain
Section II: Defense/Protective Mechanisms NEW!
5. Inflammation and Healing
6. Infection
7. Immunity
Section III: Pathophysiology of Body Systems
8. Skin Disorders
9. Musculoskeletal Disorders
10. Blood and the Circulatory System
11. Lymphatic System Disorders
12. Cardiovascular System Disorders
13. Respiratory System Disorders
14. Neurological Disorders
15. Eyes, Ears and Other Sensory Organs
16. Endocrine Disorders
17. Digestive System Disorders
18. Urinary System Disorders
19. Reproductive System Disorders
20. Neoplasms and Cancer
Section IV: Factors Contributing to Pathophysiology
21. Congenital and Genetic Disorders
22. Complications Due to Pregnancy
23. Complications Due to Adolescence
24. Complications Due to Aging
Section V: Environmental Factors and Pathophysiology
25. Immobility and Associated Problems
26. Stress and Associated Problems
27. Substance Abuse and Associated Problems
28. Environmental Hazards and Associated Problems
Appendixes: Ready References
Ready Reference 1: Body Planes, Cavities, Regions, Fluid Compartments, and Body Movements
Ready Reference 2: Anatomic Terms
Ready Reference 3: Conversion Tables
Ready Reference 4: Common Abbreviations and Acronyms
Ready Reference 5: Common Diagnostic Studies and Tests
Ready Reference 6: Example of a Medical History
Ready Reference 7: Disease Index
Ready Reference 8: Drug Index
Ready Reference 9: Additional Resources
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 18th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292818
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754120
About the Author
Karin VanMeter
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer Iowa State University Department of Biomedical Sciences College of Veterinary Medicine Ames, Iowa