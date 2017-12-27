Gould's Pathophysiology for the Health Professions - Text and Study Guide Package - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323526425

Gould's Pathophysiology for the Health Professions - Text and Study Guide Package

6th Edition

Authors: Robert Hubert
Paperback ISBN: 9780323526425
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th December 2017
About the Author

Robert Hubert

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory Coordinator Iowa State University Department of Animal Sciences Ames, Iowa

