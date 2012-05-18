Google This!
1st Edition
Putting Google and Other Social Media Sites to Work for Your Library
Chapter 1: What does the Internet have to do with my library?
A personal journey
A brief history of the Internet
The World Wide Web
Librarians and the Internet
A brief history of Google
An uneasy relationship
Chapter 2: Google Custom Search
A new summer project
How it works
Other libraries using Custom Search
Looking to the future
Chapter 3: Facebook and Twitter
Introduction
Chapter 4: Flickr: if itâ€™s good enough for the Library of Congress itâ€™s good enough for your library
A history of Flickr
Case study: Library of Congress
Case study: the Lester Public Library in Two Rivers, Wisconsin
How to use Flickr
Libraries making exemplary use of Flickr
Chapter 5: iGoogle and other useful products
Google Groups
Google Mail
Google Analytics
iGoogle
Google Documents
Google Voice
StatCounter
Skype
GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program)
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)
LibraryThing
KaywaQRcode
Chapter 6: YouTube: much more than videos of cats playing piano
history of YouTube
A visit to YouTube headquarters
How to add a video to YouTube
Adding your own captions
Other exemplary sites
Case study: citizen journalism – Queens Library budget cuts
YouTube as a source for medical information
Chapter 7: Google Scholar â€“ just walked down the aisle with WorldCat
A history of Google Scholar
Case study: Google Scholar in an academic setting
At the Googleplex
Chapter 8: Blogger: get your message out where the patrons are
A history of Blogger
A history of WordPress
A visit with the blog team at Google
Adding sound
Case study: a blog success story
Chapter 9: Google Maps and Google Earth
Introduction
Geotagging the online collections’ locations
Google Maps
At Google’s New York headquarters
Chapter 10: Electronic books
Genesis
A university digitization project
Google Books
A visit to the Googleplex
The Internet Archive
The e-book revolution
Chapter 11: Discovery platforms
Introduction
A new offering
Social tagging
Chapter 12: Mobile applications for libraries
The mobile universe
Case study: the Mendik Library of New York Law School
Library Anywhere
BiblioCommons
The mobile market
Chapter 13: Where is this all going?
Introduction – the information shift
The end of spin
Marshall Keys
What can go wrong?
The case of MySpace.com
The look of a digital library
The next generation of librarians
Many libraries and museums have adapted to the current information climate, working with Google, Facebook, Twitter and iTunes to deliver information for their users. Many have not. Google This! describes the variety of free or nearly free options for social media, and shows how libraries are adapting, from the Library of Congress to small public libraries. The author presents conversations with social media innovators to show how their experience can create success for your institution’s library. Chapters cover important aspects of social media for libraries including: how they relate to the internet; web services such as Google Custom Search, Facebook and Twitter, Flickr, iGoogle, and more; electronic books; discovery platforms; and mobile applications. The book ends by asking: Where is this all going?
- Provides step-by-step instructions for creating iGoogle gadgets in XML, iGoogle themes, Google Maps with community locations, and Google Earth links to archived library data
- Describes the full process for creating a Google Custom Search engine
- Written by an award winning author who has been an academic systems librarian for 20 years
Librarians or museum professionals interested in developing a greater web and social media presence for their institution
- 218
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- 18th May 2012
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780633176
- 9781843346777
At last, a book that helps to understand and apply the tools that the techno-savvy are using…This book is your next step in continuing your education and retooling to prepare for the ensuing and unabating information tsunami., Loriene Roy, ALA President, 2007-2008
His sense of adventure, his clarity of thought and expression, and most of all his Chandos Information Professional Series delight in discovering creative solutions to the enduring problems of order and access make Google This! something rare, a useful manual that is also a pleasure to read. This era is made for adventurous librarians, who gather resources from far and wide, take them for test runs, calibrate their accuracy and reliability, and then hand the keys to the rest of us. Lucky us!, Marilyn Johnson, author of This Book is Overdue!: How Librarians and Cyberlibrarians Can Save Us All.
Ballard has an easy, relaxed style that radiates an enthusiasm for his subject. His writing is conversational but pointed and purposeful at the same time. …a very useful and insightful study of the ways in which social media can be used by enterprising libraries. This work is highly recommended., Online Information Review
Terry Ballard Author
Terry Ballard is the author of two previous books and more than 70 articles in the field of library science, and is the winner of two national writing awards. Since earning his MLS in 1989 from the University of Arizona, he has worked as an academic systems librarian in New York and Connecticut. He is currently adjunct Special Projects Librarian at the College of New Rochelle in Westchester County, New York. He has presented at conferences such as Computers in Libraries, The Third International Conference on the Book in Oxford, and the American Library Association. He is also the author of Google this: Putting Google and other social media sites to work for your library (Chandos, 2012.)
New York Law School, USA