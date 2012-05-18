Google This! - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346777, 9781780633176

Google This!

1st Edition

Putting Google and Other Social Media Sites to Work for Your Library

Authors: Terry Ballard
eBook ISBN: 9781780633176
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346777
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 18th May 2012
Page Count: 218
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures

Acknowledgements

Foreword

Preface

About the author

Chapter 1: What does the Internet have to do with my library?

Abstract:

A personal journey

A brief history of the Internet

The World Wide Web

Librarians and the Internet

A brief history of Google

An uneasy relationship

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Google Custom Search

Abstract:

A new summer project

How it works

Other libraries using Custom Search

Looking to the future

Conclusion

Chapter 3: Facebook and Twitter

Abstract:

Introduction

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Flickr: if itâ€™s good enough for the Library of Congress itâ€™s good enough for your library

Abstract:

A history of Flickr

Case study: Library of Congress

Case study: the Lester Public Library in Two Rivers, Wisconsin

How to use Flickr

Libraries making exemplary use of Flickr

Conclusion

Chapter 5: iGoogle and other useful products

Abstract:

Google Groups

Google Mail

Google Analytics

iGoogle

Google Documents

Google Voice

StatCounter

Skype

GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program)

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

LibraryThing

KaywaQRcode

Conclusion

Chapter 6: YouTube: much more than videos of cats playing piano

Abstract:

history of YouTube

A visit to YouTube headquarters

How to add a video to YouTube

Adding your own captions

Other exemplary sites

Case study: citizen journalism – Queens Library budget cuts

YouTube as a source for medical information

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Google Scholar â€“ just walked down the aisle with WorldCat

Abstract:

A history of Google Scholar

Case study: Google Scholar in an academic setting

At the Googleplex

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Blogger: get your message out where the patrons are

Abstract:

A history of Blogger

A history of WordPress

A visit with the blog team at Google

Adding sound

Case study: a blog success story

Conclusion

Chapter 9: Google Maps and Google Earth

Abstract:

Introduction

Geotagging the online collections’ locations

Google Maps

At Google’s New York headquarters

Conclusion

Chapter 10: Electronic books

Abstract:

Genesis

A university digitization project

Google Books

A visit to the Googleplex

The Internet Archive

The e-book revolution

Conclusion

Chapter 11: Discovery platforms

Abstract:

Introduction

A new offering

Social tagging

Conclusion

Chapter 12: Mobile applications for libraries

Abstract:

The mobile universe

Case study: the Mendik Library of New York Law School

Library Anywhere

BiblioCommons

The mobile market

Conclusion

Chapter 13: Where is this all going?

Abstract:

Introduction – the information shift

The end of spin

Marshall Keys

What can go wrong?

The case of MySpace.com

The look of a digital library

The next generation of librarians

Conclusion

Bibliography

Index

Description

Many libraries and museums have adapted to the current information climate, working with Google, Facebook, Twitter and iTunes to deliver information for their users. Many have not. Google This! describes the variety of free or nearly free options for social media, and shows how libraries are adapting, from the Library of Congress to small public libraries. The author presents conversations with social media innovators to show how their experience can create success for your institution’s library. Chapters cover important aspects of social media for libraries including: how they relate to the internet; web services such as Google Custom Search, Facebook and Twitter, Flickr, iGoogle, and more; electronic books; discovery platforms; and mobile applications. The book ends by asking: Where is this all going?

Key Features

  • Provides step-by-step instructions for creating iGoogle gadgets in XML, iGoogle themes, Google Maps with community locations, and Google Earth links to archived library data
  • Describes the full process for creating a Google Custom Search engine
  • Written by an award winning author who has been an academic systems librarian for 20 years

Readership

Librarians or museum professionals interested in developing a greater web and social media presence for their institution

Reviews

At last, a book that helps to understand and apply the tools that the techno-savvy are using…This book is your next step in continuing your education and retooling to prepare for the ensuing and unabating information tsunami., Loriene Roy, ALA President, 2007-2008
His sense of adventure, his clarity of thought and expression, and most of all his Chandos Information Professional Series delight in discovering creative solutions to the enduring problems of order and access make Google This! something rare, a useful manual that is also a pleasure to read. This era is made for adventurous librarians, who gather resources from far and wide, take them for test runs, calibrate their accuracy and reliability, and then hand the keys to the rest of us. Lucky us!, Marilyn Johnson, author of This Book is Overdue!: How Librarians and Cyberlibrarians Can Save Us All.
Ballard has an easy, relaxed style that radiates an enthusiasm for his subject. His writing is conversational but pointed and purposeful at the same time. …a very useful and insightful study of the ways in which social media can be used by enterprising libraries. This work is highly recommended., Online Information Review

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Terry Ballard Author

Terry Ballard is the author of two previous books and more than 70 articles in the field of library science, and is the winner of two national writing awards. Since earning his MLS in 1989 from the University of Arizona, he has worked as an academic systems librarian in New York and Connecticut. He is currently adjunct Special Projects Librarian at the College of New Rochelle in Westchester County, New York. He has presented at conferences such as Computers in Libraries, The Third International Conference on the Book in Oxford, and the American Library Association. He is also the author of Google this: Putting Google and other social media sites to work for your library (Chandos, 2012.)

Affiliations and Expertise

New York Law School, USA

