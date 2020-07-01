Goodman's Medical Cell Biology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780128179277

Goodman's Medical Cell Biology

4th Edition

Editors: Steven Goodman
Paperback ISBN: 9780128179277
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 475
Description

Goodman’s Medical Cell Biology has been student tested and approved for decades. The fourth edition of this essential textbook provides up-to-date coverage of rapidly unfolding advances in the understanding of hormones involved in regulating most aspects of bodily functions. It is richly illustrated in full color with both descriptive schematic diagrams and laboratory findings obtained in clinical studies. This is a classic reference for moving forward into advanced study.

Key Features

  • Includes five new chapters: Mitochondria and Disease; The Cell Biology of the Immune System; Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine; Omics, Informatics, and Personalized Medicine; and The Microbiome and Disease
    Over 150 new illustrations, along with revised and updated illustrations
  • Maintains the same vision as the prior editions, which teaches cell biology in a medically relevant manner in a concise, focused textbook

Readership

Upper division undergraduate and graduate students in  molecular biology; upper-level students studying cell biology, microbiology, genetics, biology, pharmacology, biotechnology, and biochemistry

Table of Contents

1. Tools of the Cell Biologist
John Burr
2. Cell Membranes 
Frans Kuypers
3. Cytoskeleton 
Warren Zimmer
4. Organelle Structure and Function 
Michael Whitt and John Cox
5. Mitochondria and Disease 
Taosheng Huang
6. Regulation of Gene Expression 
Warren Zimmer
7. Cell Adhesion and ECM 
R.K. Rao and Zhaohui Wu
8. Intercellular Signaling 
Danna Zimmer
9. Cell Signaling Events 
Leszek Kotula and Angelina Regua
10. Cell Cycle and Cancer 
Peter Stambrook
11. Programmed Cell Death 
Santosh D’Mello
12. The Cell Biology of the Immune System
Mohammad Ibrahim
13. Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine 
James Kang
14. Omics, Informatics, and Precision Medicine 
Robert Williams and Valeria Mas
15. The Microbiome and Human Disease 
John Cryan

Clinical Cases for Chapters 2-14
Karen Johnson and Ari Vanderwalde

About the Editor

Steven Goodman

Dr. Goodman is the C. L. and Amelia A. Lundell Professor of Life Sciences and Professor of Molecular & Cell Biology at the University of Texas at Dallas, Adjunct Professor of Cell Biology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, as well as Editor-in-Chief of Experimental Biology and Medicine. Dr. Goodman is Past-President of the Association of Anatomy, Cell Biology and Neurobiology Chairs and led the association in drafting the Cell Biology portion of the United States and Canadian Curriculum in the Anatomical Sciences. Medical Cell Biology is designed to prepare students for this exam.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Physical Medicine, St Luke's Rehabilitation Institute, Spokane, WA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

