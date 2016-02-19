Good Living - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166650, 9781483194134

Good Living

1st Edition

A Philosophy of Health

Authors: A. T. Todd
eBook ISBN: 9781483194134
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1953
Page Count: 232
Description

Good Living: A Philosophy of Health presents a critical review of the meaning of life and living. It discusses the anatomy and dynamics of digestion. It addresses the different parts that make up the ingestion of food. Some of the topics covered in the book are the components of digestion; energy, appetite, cooking, make-up of meals, and kinds of food; care of the circulatory system; type of breathing exercise; duration of exercise; type of aerobic exercises; health hazards of smoking; care of the nose; and house cleansing and health. The proper way of cooking food is covered. The relationship between sex and health and proper care of the mind is also discussed. The book can provide useful information to the general reader.

Table of Contents


I.—Introduction

What Do We Mean by Life and Living?

Is There a Future Life?

II.—Digestion

Energy, Appetite, Digestion

Cooking, Make-up Of Meals

The Kinds Of Foods

Foods to be Avoided or Valued

III.—Care of the Circulatory System

Breathing Exercises

IV.—Exercise and Exercises

V.—Smoking

VI.—Care of the Nose

VII.—House Cleansing and Health

VIII.—Sensible Cooking

IX.—Care of the Feet

X.—Care of the Teeth

XI.—The Eyes

XII.—The Skin

XIII.—Sex in Relation to Health

XIV.—Care of the Mind

Index

