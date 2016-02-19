Good Living: A Philosophy of Health presents a critical review of the meaning of life and living. It discusses the anatomy and dynamics of digestion. It addresses the different parts that make up the ingestion of food. Some of the topics covered in the book are the components of digestion; energy, appetite, cooking, make-up of meals, and kinds of food; care of the circulatory system; type of breathing exercise; duration of exercise; type of aerobic exercises; health hazards of smoking; care of the nose; and house cleansing and health. The proper way of cooking food is covered. The relationship between sex and health and proper care of the mind is also discussed. The book can provide useful information to the general reader.