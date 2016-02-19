Good Health Abroad - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723603979, 9781483183428

Good Health Abroad

1st Edition

A Traveller's Handbook

Authors: W. H. Jopling
eBook ISBN: 9781483183428
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 120
Description

Good Health Abroad: A Traveller’s Handbook guides travelers of possible risks to health, comfort and peace of mind encountered abroad. It discusses the steps to be taken before departure, during the journey, and upon arrival of the tourist. It addresses the measures to protect the health of the individual. Some of the topics covered in the book are the medical and dental check-up; active immunization; vaccination against smallpox, yellow fever, and cholera; optional vaccinations in regions of the world; optional vaccinations which are restricted to special categories of travelers; anti-glare precautions; and pre-travel exercises. The definition of acclimatization is covered. The medical, visa, and currency requirements are discussed. The text describes the clothing for warm, temperate, and cold climates. A study of the travel sickness, postural oedema, package cruises, and survival at sea are presented. A chapter is devoted to the food, water, heat effects abroad. Another section focuses on the accidental hypothermia, frostbite, effects of glare, and tropical parasites infecting the skin. The book can provide useful information to travelers.

Table of Contents


Section 1:Preparation for Departure

A. Medical and Dental Overhaul

B. Active Immunization

C. Medical Supplies

D. Essential Sundries

E. Anti-glare Precautions

F. Pre-travel Exercises

G. Acclimatization

H. Medical Insurance

I. Visa and Currency Requirements

J. A Note for Motorists

K. Clothing

Section 2 The Journey

A. Travel Sickness

B. Postural Oedema

C. Package Cruises

D. Survival at Sea

E. Circadian Rhythm and the Traveler

Section 3: After Arrival (or During Overland Travel)

A. Food

B. Milk and Milk Products

C. Water

D. Travelers' Diarrhea

E. Heat Effects

F. Cold Effects

G. The Effects of Glare

H. Bathing in Rivers and Lakes

I. Protection from Biting Insects

J. Sunburn

K. Swimmer's Ear

L. Tropical Parasites Infecting the Skin

M. Malaria Precautions

N. Animal Bites

0. Snake Bite

P. Health on Expeditions

Q. Medical Treatment Abroad

R. Motoring

Section 4: After Return Home

Appendices

1. The Representatives in Britain of Overseas Countries

2. Yellow Fever Vaccination Centers

3. Conversion Tables: Weights; Volumes; Lengths; Temperature

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183428

W. H. Jopling

