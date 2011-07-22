Goldman's Cecil Medicine
24th Edition
Expert Consult Premium Edition -- Enhanced Online Features and Print, Single Volume
Description
Since 1927, Goldman’s Cecil Medicine has been the world’s most influential internal medicine reference. Edited by Lee Goldman, MD and Andrew I. Schafer, MD, with associate editors and contributors who number among the most recognized and respected authorities in the field, Cecil continues to set the standard for all other resources of its kind. This dynamic, multi-media reference - with its practical, straight-forward style, accessible organization, evidence-ranked references, and robust online content - is quite simply the fastest and best place to find all of the authoritative, state-of-the-art clinical answers you need.
Key Features
- Stay on the cutting edge with updates personally selected by Dr. Lee Goldman and regularly integrated directly into each chapter online. More than 400 updates have been made since publication.
- Simplify and expedite decision making with practical, well-organized, templated chapters that include evidence-ranked references and algorithms to make clinically essential information leap right off the page.
Table of Contents
Cecil medicine, 24th edition
Edited by Lee Goldman and Andrew I. Schafer
Part 1: Social and Ethical Issues in Medicine
1: Approach to Medicine, the Patient, and the Medical Profession: Medicine as a Learned and Humane Profession
Lee Goldman
Editor: Goldman, Lee
2: Bioethics in the Practice of Medicine
Ezekiel Emanuel
Editor: Goldman, Lee
3: Care of Dying Patients and Their Families
Robert Arnold
Editor: Goldman, Lee
4: Cultural Context of Medicine
Victoria M. Taylor
Editor: Goldman, Lee
5: Socioeconomic Issues in Medicine
Steven Schroeder
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 2: Principles of Evaluation and Management
6: Approach to the Patient: History and Physical Examination
David Simel
Editor: Goldman, Lee
7: Approach to the Patient with Abnormal Vital Signs
David L. Schriger
Editor: Goldman, Lee
8: Statistical Interpretation of Data
Thomas Newman;Charles McCulloch
Editor: Goldman, Lee
9: Using Data for Clinical Decisions
Thomas Lee
Editor: Goldman, Lee
10: Measuring Health and Health Care
Stephan D. Fihn
Editor: Goldman, Lee
11: Quality of Care and Safety of Patients
Robert Wachter
Editor: Goldman, Lee
12: Comprehensive Chronic Disease Management
Edward H. Wagner
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 3: Preventive and Environmental Issues
13: Counseling and Advising for Behavior Changes
F. Daniel Duffy
Editor: Goldman, Lee
14: The Periodic Health Examination
David Atkins
Editor: Goldman, Lee
15: Physical Activity
David M. Buchner
Editor: Goldman, Lee
16: Adolescent Medicine
Debra Katzman;Lawrence Neinstein
Editor: Goldman, Lee
17: Immunization
Walter Orenstein;William Atkinson
Editor: Goldman, Lee
18: Principles of Occupational and Environmental Medicine
Mark R. Cullen
Editor: Goldman, Lee
19: Radiation Injury
Arthur Upton
Editor: Goldman, Lee
20: Bioterrorism
John G. Bartlett
Editor: Goldman, Lee
21: Chronic Poisoning: Trace Metals and Others
Michael A McGuigan
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 4: Aging and Geriatric Medicine
22: Epidemiology of Aging: Implications of the Aging Society
Linda Fried
Editor: Goldman, Lee
23: Geriatric Assessment
David B. Reuben
Editor: Goldman, Lee
24: Common Clinical Sequelae of Aging
Kenneth Minaker
Editor: Goldman, Lee
25: Incontinence
Neil Resnick
Editor: Goldman, Lee
26: Neuropsychiatric Aspects of Aging
Sharon Inouye
Editor: Goldman, Lee
27: Delirium and Other Mental Status Problems in the Older Patient
Sharon Inouye
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 5: Clinical Pharmacology
28: Principles of Drug Therapy
Robert Diasio
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
29: Pain
Srinivasa N Raja;Steven P Cohen
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
30: Biology of Addiction
Steven E. Hyman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
31: Nicotine and Tobacco
Tony P. George
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
32: Alcohol Abuse and Dependence
Patrick O'Connor
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
33: Drug Abuse and Dependence
Roger Weiss
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
34: Immunosuppressive Drugs, Including Corticosteroids
Grant Cannon
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
35: Biologic Agents
Cem Gabay
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
36: Prostaglandins, Aspirin, and Related Compounds
Carlo Patrono
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
37: Antithrombotic Therapy
Sam Schulman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
38: Complementary and Alternative Medicine
Mary Charlson
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 6: Genetics
39: Principles of Genetics
Bruce Korf
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
40: Single-Gene and Chromosome Disorders
James R. Lupski
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
41: The Inherited Basis of Common Diseases
David Altshuler
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
42: Applications of Molecular Technologies to Clinical Medicine
Geoffrey Ginsburg;Geoffrey Ginsburg
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
43: Gene and Cell Therapy
Karl Skorecki
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 7: Principles of Immunology and Inflammation
44: The Innate and Adaptive Immune Systems
Cornelia Weyand;Jorg Goronzy
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
45: The Major Histocompatibility Complex
Peter K. Gregersen
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
46: Mechanisms of Immune-Mediated Tissue Injury
Jane Salmon
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
47: Mechanisms of Inflammation and Tissue Repair
Gary S. Firestein
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
48: Organ Transplantation
Megan Sykes
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
49: Complement in Health and Disease
David, R. Karp;V. Michael Holers
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 8: Cardiovascular Disease
50: Approach to the Patient with Possible Cardiovascular Disease
Lee Goldman
Editor: Goldman, Lee
51: Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Disease
Michael Klag
Editor: Goldman, Lee
52: Cardiac Function and Circulatory Control
Andrew Marks
Editor: Goldman, Lee
53: Radiology of the Heart
Murray G. Baron;Arthur E. Stillman
Editor: Goldman, Lee
54: Electrocardiography
Leonard I Ganz
Editor: Goldman, Lee
55: Echocardiography
Catherine Otto
Editor: Goldman, Lee
56: Non-invasive Cardiac Imaging
Christopher Kramer
Editor: Goldman, Lee
57: Catheterization and Angiography
Morton Kern
Editor: Goldman, Lee
58: Heart Failure: Pathophysiology and Diagnosis
Barry Massie
Editor: Goldman, Lee
59: Heart Failure: Management and Prognosis
John JV McMurray;Marc A. Pfeffer
Editor: Goldman, Lee
60: Diseases of the Myocardium and Endocardium
William McKenna;Perry Elliott
Editor: Goldman, Lee
61: Principles of Electrophysiology
Hugh Calkins
Editor: Goldman, Lee
62: Approach to the Patient with Suspected Arrhythmia
Jeffrey Olgin
Editor: Goldman, Lee
63: Approach to Cardiac Arrest and Life-Threatening Arrhythmias
Robert Myerburg
Editor: Goldman, Lee
64: Cardiac Arrhythmias with Supraventricular Origin
Peter Zimetbaum
Editor: Goldman, Lee
65: Ventricular Arrhythmias
William Stevenson
Editor: Goldman, Lee
66: Electrophysiologic Interventional Procedures and Surgery
Fred Morady
Editor: Goldman, Lee
67: Arterial Hypertension
Ronald Victor
Editor: Goldman, Lee
68: Pulmonary Hypertension
Valerie McLaughlin
Editor: Goldman, Lee
69: Congenital Heart Disease in Adults
Ariane Marelli
Editor: Goldman, Lee
70: Atherosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology
Goran Hansson;Anders Hamsten
Editor: Goldman, Lee
71: Angina Pectoris
William Boden
Editor: Goldman, Lee
72: Acute Coronary Syndrome/Unstable Angina and Non-ST Elevation MI
Richard A. Lange
Editor: Goldman, Lee
73: ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction and Complications of MI
Jeffrey Anderson
Editor: Goldman, Lee
74: Interventional and Surgical Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease
Paul Teirstein;Bruce Lytle
Editor: Goldman, Lee
75: Valvular Heart Disease
Blase Carabello
Editor: Goldman, Lee
76: Infective Endocarditis
Vance Fowler Jr.;Arnold Bayer
Editor: Goldman, Lee
77: Pericardial Disease
William Little;Jae K. Oh
Editor: Goldman, Lee
78: Diseases of the Aorta
Eric Isselbacher
Editor: Goldman, Lee
79: Atherosclerotic Peripheral Arterial Disease
Christopher White
Editor: Goldman, Lee
80: Other Peripheral Arterial Diseases
Jeffrey Olin
Editor: Goldman, Lee
81: Peripheral Venous Disease
Jeffrey Ginsberg
Editor: Goldman, Lee
82: Cardiac Transplantation
Mariell Jessup
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 9: Respiratory Diseases
83: Approach to the Patient with Respiratory Disease
Monica Kraft
Editor: Goldman, Lee
84: Imaging in Pulmonary Disease
Paul Stark
Editor: Goldman, Lee
85: Respiratory Structure and Function: Mechanisms and Testing
Herbert Reynolds
Editor: Goldman, Lee
86: Disorders of Ventilatory Control
Atul Malhotra
Editor: Goldman, Lee
87: Asthma
Jeffrey Drazen
Editor: Goldman, Lee
88: COPD
Dennis Niewoehner
Editor: Goldman, Lee
89: Cystic Fibrosis
Frank Accurso
Editor: Goldman, Lee
90: Bronchiectasis, Atelectasis, Cysts, and Localized Lung Disorders
Anne O'Donnell
Editor: Goldman, Lee
91: Alveolar Filling Disorders
Stephanie, M. Levine
Editor: Goldman, Lee
92: Interstitial Lung Disease
Ganesh Raghu
Editor: Goldman, Lee
93: Occupational Pulmonary Disorders
Susan Tarlo
Editor: Goldman, Lee
94: Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Lung
David C. Christiani
Editor: Goldman, Lee
95: Sarcoidosis
Michael Iannuzzi
Editor: Goldman, Lee
96: Acute Bronchitis and Tracheitis
Richard. P. Wenzel
Editor: Goldman, Lee
97: Overview of Pneumonia
Andrew H. Limper
Editor: Goldman, Lee
98: Pulmonary Embolism
Jeffrey Weitz
Editor: Goldman, Lee
99: Diseases of the Diaphragm, Chest Wall, Pleura, and Mediastinum
F. Dennis McCool
Editor: Goldman, Lee
100: Obstructive Sleep Apnea/Hypopnea Syndrome
Robert C. Basner
Editor: Goldman, Lee
101: Interventional and Surgical Approaches to Lung Disease
Armin Ernst;Malcom DeCamp
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 10: Critical Care Medicine
102: Approach to the Patient in a Critical Care Setting
Deborah J. Cook
Editor: Goldman, Lee
103: Respiratory Monitoring in Critical Care
James Stoller;Nicholas S. Hill
Editor: Goldman, Lee
104: Acute Respiratory Failure
Leonard Hudson;Arthur Slutsky
Editor: Goldman, Lee
105: Mechanical Ventilation
Leonard Hudson;Arthur Slutsky
Editor: Goldman, Lee
106: Approach to the Patient with Shock
Emanuel Rivers
Editor: Goldman, Lee
107: Cardiogenic Shock
Steven Hollenberg
Editor: Goldman, Lee
108: Shock Syndromes Related to Sepsis
James Russell
Editor: Goldman, Lee
109: Disorders Due to Heat and Cold
William Winkenwerder, Jr;Michael N Sawka
Editor: Goldman, Lee
110: Acute Poisoning
Marsha D. Ford I
Editor: Goldman, Lee
111: Electric Injury
Basil A. Pruitt Jr.
Editor: Goldman, Lee
112: Medical Aspects of Trauma and Burn Care
Robert H. Demling;Jonathan Gates;Reza Askari
Editor: Goldman, Lee
113: Venomous Snake Bites
Steven A. Seifert;James Armitage
Editor: Goldman, Lee
114: Venoms and Poisons from Marine Organisms
Jay Fox
Editor: Goldman, Lee
115: Rhabdomyolysis
Francis O'Connor;Patricia A. Deuster
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 11: Renal and Genitourinary Diseases
116: Approach to the Patient with Renal Disease
Donald Landry
Editor: Goldman, Lee
117: Structure and Function of the Kidneys
Qais Al-Awqati;Jonathan Barasch
Editor: Goldman, Lee
118: Disorders of Sodium and Water Homeostasis
Karl Skorecki;Denny Ausiello
Editor: Goldman, Lee
119: Potassium Disorders
Julian Seifter
Editor: Goldman, Lee
120: Acid-Base Disorders
Julian Seifter
Editor: Goldman, Lee
121: Disorders of Magnesium and Phosphorus
Alan S. L. Yu
Editor: Goldman, Lee
122: Acute Kidney Injury
Bruce Molitoris
Editor: Goldman, Lee
123: Glomerular Disorders and Nephrotic Syndromes
Gerald B. Appel;Jai Radhakrishnan
Editor: Goldman, Lee
124: Tubulointerstitial Diseases
Eric G Neilson
Editor: Goldman, Lee
125: Obstructive Uropathy
Mark Zeidel
Editor: Goldman, Lee
126: Diabetes and the Kidney
Raymond Harris
Editor: Goldman, Lee
127: Vascular Disorders of the Kidney
Thomas D. DuBose, Jr.
Editor: Goldman, Lee
128: Nephrolithiasis
Gary C Curhan
Editor: Goldman, Lee
129: Cystic Kidney Diseases
M. Amin Arnaout
Editor: Goldman, Lee
130: Hereditary Nephropathies and Abnormalities of the Urinary Tract
Lisa Guay-Woodford
Editor: Goldman, Lee
131: Benign Prostate Disease and Prostatitis
Michael Barry;Mary McNaughton-Collins
Editor: Goldman, Lee
132: Chronic Kidney Disease
William Mitch
Editor: Goldman, Lee
133: Treatment of Irreversible Renal Failure
Nina Tolkoff-Rubin
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 12:Gastrointestinal Diseases
134: Approach to the Patient with Gastrointestinal Disease
Kenneth McQuaid
Editor: Goldman, Lee
135: Diagnostic Imaging Procedures in Gastroenterology
Perry J Pickhardt
Editor: Goldman, Lee
136: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
P. Jay Pasricha
Editor: Goldman, Lee
137: Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage and Occult Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Dennis M. Jensen
Editor: Goldman, Lee
138: Disorders of Gastrointestinal Motility
Michael Camilleri
Editor: Goldman, Lee
139: Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders: Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Dyspepsia, and Noncardiac Chest Pain
Emeran Mayer
Editor: Goldman, Lee
140: Diseases of the Esophagus
David A. Katzka;Gary Falk
Editor: Goldman, Lee
141: Acid Peptic Disease
Ernst Kuipers;Martin Blaser
Editor: Goldman, Lee
142: Approach to the Patient with Diarrhea and Malabsorption
Carol E. Semrad
Editor: Goldman, Lee
143: Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Gary R. Lichtenstein
Editor: Goldman, Lee
144: Inflammatory and Anatomic Diseases of theINtestine, Peritoneum, Mesentery, and Omentum
Charlene Prather
Editor: Goldman, Lee
145: Vascular Diseases of the GI Tract
Stephen Hauser
Editor: Goldman, Lee
146: Pancreatitis
Chris E. Forsmark
Editor: Goldman, Lee
147: Diseases of the Rectum and Anus
Robert D. Madoff
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 13: Diseases of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Bile Ducts
148: Approach to the Patient with Liver Disease
Paul Martin
Editor: Goldman, Lee
149: Approach to the Patient with Jaundice or Abnormal Liver Test Results
Paul Berk;Kevin Korenblat
Editor: Goldman, Lee
150: Acute Viral Hepatitis
Jean-Michel Pawlotsky;Heiner Wedemeyer
Editor: Goldman, Lee
151: Chronic Viral Hepatitis
Jean-Michel Pawlotsky;John McHutchinson
Editor: Goldman, Lee
152: Toxin- and Drug-Induced Liver Disease
William Lee
Editor: Goldman, Lee
153: Inherited and Metabolic Hepatic Disorders
Bruce R Bacon
Editor: Goldman, Lee
154: Bacterial, Parasitic, Fungal, and Granulomatous Liver Diseases
Karen Krok;K. Rajender Reddy
Editor: Goldman, Lee
155: Alcoholic and NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis
Naga P. Chalasani
Editor: Goldman, Lee
156: Cirrhosis and Its Sequelae
Guadalupe Garcia-Tsao
Editor: Goldman, Lee
157: Hepatic Failure and Liver Transplantation
Emmet Keeffe
Editor: Goldman, Lee
158: Diseases of the Gallbladder and Bile Ducts
Nezam H. Afdhal
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 14: Hematologic Diseases
159: Hematopoiesis and Hematopoietic Growth Factors
Kenneth Kaushansky
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
160: The Peripheral blood Smear
Barbara Bain
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
161: Approach to the Anemias
H. Franklin Bunn
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
162: Microcytic and Hypochromic Anemias
Gordon Ginder
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
163: Autoimmune and Intravascular Hemolytic Anemias
Robert Schwartz
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
164: Hemolytic Anemias: Red Cell Membrane and Metabolic Defects
Patrick Gallagher
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
165: Hemoglobinopathies: The Thalassemias
Maria Cappellini
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
166: Sickle Cell Disease and Associated Hemoglobinopathies
Martin Steinberg
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
167: Megaloblastic Anemias
Asok C. Antony
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
168: Aplastic Anemia and Related Conditions
Grover Bagby
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
169: Polycythemias, Essential Thrombocythemia and Primary Myelobfibrosis
Ayalew Tefferi
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
170: Leukopenia and Leukocytosis
Nancy Berliner
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
171: Approach to the Patient with Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly
James Armitage
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
172: Disorders of Phagocyte Function
Michael Glogauer
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
173: Eosinophilic Syndromes
Marc Rothenberg
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
174: Approach to the Patient with Bleeding and Thrombosis
Andrew Schafer
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
175: Thrombocytopenia
Charles Abrams
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
176: Von Willebrand’s Disease and Abnormalties of Vascular Function
William Nichols
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
177: Hemorrhagic Disorders: Coagulation Factor Deficiencies
Margaret Ragni
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
178: Hemorrhagic Disorders: DIC, Liver Failure, and Vitamin K Deficiency
Andrew Schafer
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
179: Thrombotic Disorders: Hypercoagulable States
Andrew Schafer
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
180: Transfusion Medicine
Lawrence Goodnough
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
181: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
Julie Vose
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 15: Oncology
182: Approach to the Patient with Cancer
Michael Perry
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
183: The Epidemiology of Cancer
Michael Thun
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
184: The Genetics of Cancer
Henry Lynch
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
185: The Biology of Cancer
Kenneth H Cowan;Jeffrey A Moscow
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
186: Endocrine Manifestations of Tumors: ""Ectopic"" Hormone Production
Robert F. Gagel
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
187: Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Other Non-Neoplastic Effects of Cancer
Hope Rugo
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
188: Myelodysplasia Syndrome
Alan List;Rami Komrokji;Eric Padron
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
189: The Acute Leukemias
Frederick R Appelbaum
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
190: The Chronic Leukemias
Hagop Kantarjian;Susan O'Brien
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
191: Non-Hodgkin's Lymphomas
James Armitage
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
192: Hodgkin's Lymphomas
Joseph Connors
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
193: Plasma Cell Disorders
S. Vincent Rajkumar
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
194: Amyloidosis
Morrie Gertz
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
195: Tumors of the CNS and Intracranial Hypertension and Hypotension
Lisa DeAngelis
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
196: Head and Neck Cancer
Marshall R. Posner
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
197: Lung Cancer and Other Pulmonary Neoplasms
David S Ettinger
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
198: Neoplasma of the Esophagus and Stomach
Anil Rustgi
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
199: Neoplasms of the Large and Small Intestine
Charles Blanke;Douglas Faigel
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
200: Pancreatic Cancer
Margaret Tempero
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
201: Pancreatic Endocrine Tumors
Robert T. Jensen
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
202: Liver and Biliary Tract Tumors
Lewis Roberts
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
203: Tumors of the Kidney, Bladder, Ureters, and Renal Pelvis
Dean Bajorin
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
204: Breast Cancer and Differential Diagnosis of Benign Lesions
Nancy Davidson
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
205: Gynecologic Cancers
Maurie Markman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
206: Testicular Cancer
Lawrence Einhorn
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
207: Prostate Cancer
Eric Small
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
208: Bone Tumors: Primary and Metastatic Lesions
Karen H. Antman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
209: Sarcomas of Soft Tissue
George D. Demetri
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
210: Melanoma and Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers
Lynn Schuchter
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
211: Cancer of Unknown Primary Origin
John Hainsworth
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 16: Metabolic Diseases
212: Approach to Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Louis Elsas II
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
213: Disorders of Lipid Metabolism
Clay F. Semenkovich
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
214: Glycogen Storage Diseases
Joseph I. Wolfsdorf;David A. Weinstein
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
215: Lysosomal Storage Diseases
Ellen Sidransky;Donna Krasnewich
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
216: Homocystinuria and Hyperhomocysteinemia
Bruce Barshop
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
217: The Porphyrias
Karl Anderson
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
218: Wilson's Disease
Stephen Kaler
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
219: Iron Overload (Hemochromatosis)
Bruce R Bacon
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 17:Nutritional Diseases
220: Nutrition's Interface with Health and Disease
Douglas Heimburger
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
221: Nutritional Assessment
Bruce Bistrian
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
222: Protein-Energy Malnutrition
Samuel Klein
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
223: Enteral Nutrition
Stephen McClave
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
224: Parenteral Nutrition
Greet Van den Berghe;Alexander Wilmer
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
225: Vitamins, Trace Minerals, and Other Micronutrients
Joel B. Mason
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
226: Eating Disorders
Marsha Marcus
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
227: Obesity
Michael Jensen
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 18: Endocrine Diseases
228: Approach to the Patient with Endocrine Disease
David R. Clemmons
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
229: Principles of Endocrinology
David R. Clemmons
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
230: Neuroendocrinology and the Neuroendocrine System
Mark E. Molitch
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
231: Anterior Pituitary
Mark E. Molitch
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
232: Posterior Pituitary
Joseph G. Verbalis
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
233: Thyroid
Paul Ladenson;Matthew Kim
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
234: Adrenal Cortex
Lynnette Nieman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
235: The Adrenal Medulla, Catecholamines, and Pheochromocytoma
William F. Young
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
236: Type I Diabetes Mellitus
Robert Sherwin;Silvio Inzucchi
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
237: Type II Diabetes Mellitus
Robert Sherwin;Silvio Inzucchi
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
238: Hypoglycemia/Pancreatic Islet Cell Disorders
Stephen N. Davis
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
239: Polyglandular Disorders
Henry Kronenberg
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
240: Multiple-Organ Syndromes: Carcinoid Syndrome
Kenneth Hande
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
241: Disorders of Sexual Differentiation
Perrin C. White
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
242: The Testis and Male Sexual Function
Ronald Swerdloff
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
243: Ovaries, Development and Menstrual Cycle
Robert W Rebar
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
244: Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Robert W Rebar
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 19: Women's Health
245: Approach to Women's Health
Karen Freund
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
246: Contraception
Daniel Mishell Jr.
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
247: Common Medical Problems in Pregnancy
Karen Rosene Montella
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
248: Menopause
Deborah Grady;Elizabeth Barrett-Connor
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
249: Interpersonal Violence
Harriet MacMillan;Gene Feder
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 20: Diseases of Bone and Mineral Metabolism
250: Mineral and Bone Homeostasis
Murray Favus
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
251: Osteoporosis
Cliff Rosen
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
252: Osteomalacia and Rickets
Robert Weinstein
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
253: The Parathyroid Glands, Hypercalcemia, and Hypocalcemia
John Wysolmerski;Karl Insogna
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
254: Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma and Calcitonin
Samuel Wells Jr.
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
255: Paget's Disease of Bone
David Roodman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
256: Osteonecrosis, Osteosclerosis/Hyperostosis and Other Disorders of Bone
Michael P. Whyte
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 21: Diseases of Allergy and Clinical Immunology
257: Approach to the Patient with Allergic or Immunologic Disease
Stephen I Wasserman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
258: Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases
Mark Ballow
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
259: Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis
Larry Borish
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
260: Urticaria and Angioedema
Stephen Dreskin
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
261: Systemic Anaphylaxis, Food Allergy, and Insect Sting Allergy
Lawrence Schwartz
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
262: Drug Allergy
Leslie Grammer
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
263: Mastocytosis
Cem Akin
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 22: Rheumatic Diseases
264: Approach to the Patient with Rheumatic Disease
William Arend;George Lawry
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
265: Laboratory Testing in the Rheumatic Diseases
David Pisetsky
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
266: Imaging Studies in the Rheumatic Diseases
Lynne Steinbach
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
267: Connective Tissue Structure and Function
Richard Loeser
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
268: Inherited Diseases of Connective Tissues
Reed Edwin Pyeritz
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
269: The Systemic Autoinflammatory Diseases
Daniel Kastner
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
270: Osteoarthritis
Nancy Lane;Thomas J. Schnitzer
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
271: Bursitis, Tendonitis, and Other Periarticular Disorders, and Sports Medicine
Josephn J. Biundo
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
272: Rheumatoid Arthritis
James O'Dell
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
273: The Spondyloarthropathies
Robert Inman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
274: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Mary Crow
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
275: Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis)
John Varga
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
276: Sjogren's Syndrome
M. Eric Gershwin;Stanley Naguwa
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
277: Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis
Frederick, W. Miller
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
278: The Systemic Vasculitides
John, H Stone
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
279: Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Temporal Arteritis
Steven Paget;Robert Spiera
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
280: Infections of Bursae, Joints, and Bones
Eric Matteson;Douglas Osmon
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
281: Crystal Deposition Diseases
N.Lawrence Edwards
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
282: Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Robert Bennett
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
283: Systemic Diseases in which Arthritis is a Feature
Sterling,G. West
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
284: Multifocal Fibrosclerosis
Wilmer Sibbitt Jr.
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
285: Surgical Treatment of Joint Diseases
C. Ronald Mackenzie;Edwin Su
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 23: Infectious Diseases
286: Introduction to Microbial Disease - Host-Pathogen Interactions
William Scheld
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
287: Principles of Anti-Infective Therapy
George M. Eliopoulos
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
288: Approach to Fever or Suspected Infection in the Normal Host
James Leggett
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
289: Approach to Fever and Suspected Infection in the Compromised Host
Kieren Marr
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
290: Approach to the Patient with Healthcare-associated Infections
Neil Fishman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
291: Approach to the Patient with Suspected Enteric Infection
Herbert DuPont
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
292: Approach to the Patient with Urinary Tract Infection
Ragnar Norrby
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
293: Approach to the Patient with a Sexually Transmitted Disease
Myron S. Cohen
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
294: Approach to the Patient Before and After Travel
Paul, M. Arguin
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
295: Antibacterial Therapy
George Drusano
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
296: Staphylococcal Infections
Henry Chambers
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
297: Streptococcus Pneumoniae Infections
Lionel Mandell
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
298: Non-Pneumococcal Streptococcal Infections, Rheumatic Fever
Donald Low
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
299: Enterococcal Infections
Trish Perl;Eli N. Perencevich
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
300: Diphtheria and Other Corynebacteria Infections
Roland Sutter
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
301: Listeriosis
Bennett Lorber
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
302: Anthrax
Daniel Lucey
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
303: Erysipelothrix Infections
Annette C. Reboli
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
304: Clostridial Infections
Dale Gerding
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
305: Diseases Caused by Non-spore-forming Anaerobic Bacteria
Itzhak Brook
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
306: Neisseria Meningitidis Infections
David Stephens
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
307: Neisseria Gonorhoeaea Infections
Matthew Golden
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
308: Haemophilus and Moraxella Infections
Michael Simberkoff
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
309: Chancroid
Stanley Spinola
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
310: Cholera and Other Vibrio Infections
Carlos Seas
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
311: Campylobacter Infections
Ban Mishu Allos
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
312: Escherichia Enteric Infections
Richard Guerrant;Ted Steiner
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
313: Infections due to other Members of the Enterobacteriaceae, including Management of Multi-Drug Resistant Strains
David Paterson
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
314: Pseudomonas and Related Gram-Negative Bacillary Infections
Gerald Pier
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
315: Other Non-Fermenting Gram-Negatives: Acinetobacter and Stenotrophomonas sp
Robert Bonomo
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
316: Salmonella Infections (Including Typhoid Fever)
John A. Crump
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
317: Shigellosis
Gerald T. Keusch
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
318: Brucellosis
Eduardo Gotuzzo
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
319: Tularemia and Other Francisella Infections
William Schaffner
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
320: Plague and Other Yersinia Infections
Kenneth Gage
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
321: Whooping Cough and Other Bordetella Infections
Erik L. Hewlett
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
322: Legionella Infections
Thomas Marrie
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
323: Disease Caused by Bartonella Species
Didier Raoult;Jean-Marc Rolain
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
324: Granuloma Inguinale (Donovanosis)
Edward W. Hook III
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
325: Mycoplasma Infections
Stephen G. Baum
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
326: Diseases Caused by Chlamydiae
William, M. Geisler
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
327: Treponema Infection (Syphillis)
Edward W. Hook III
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
328: Nonsyphilitic Treponematoses
Edward W. Hook III
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
329: Lyme Disease
Gary Wormser
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
330: Relapsing Fever and Other Borrelia Infections
William Petri
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
331: Leptospirosis
Albert Ko
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
332: Tuberculosis
Jerrold Ellner
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
333: The Nontuberculous Mycobacteria
Steven Holland
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
334: Leprosy (Hansen's Disease)
Joel Ernst
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
335: Rickettsia Infections
Didier Raoult
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
336: Zoonoses
Stuart Levin
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
337: Actinomycosis
Itzhak Brook
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
338: Nocardiosis
Frederick Southwick
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
339: Systemic Antifungal Agents
David A. Stevens
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
340: Histoplasmosis
Carol Kauffman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
341: Coccidioidomycosis
John N. Galgiani
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
342: Blastomycosis
Carol Kauffman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
343: Paracoccidioidomycosis
Carol Kauffman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
344: Cryptococcoisis
Carol Kauffman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
345: Sporotrichosis
Carol Kauffman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
346: Candidiasis
Carol Kauffman
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
347: Aspergillosis
Thomas Walsh
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
348: Mucormycosis
Dimitrios Kontoyiannis
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
349: Pneumocystis Penumonia
Joseph A. Kovacs
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
350: Mycetoma
Dimitrios Kontoyiannis
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
351: Dematiaceous Fungal Infections
Peter Pappas
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
352: Antiparasitic Therapy
Richard Pearson
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
353: Malaria
Philip Rosenthal;Moses R. Kamya
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
354: African Trypanosomiasis (Sleeping Sickness)
William Petri
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
355: American Trypanosomiasis (Chagas' Disease)
Louis V. Kirchhoff
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
356: Leishmaniasis
Simon Croft
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
357: Toxoplasmosis
Jose, G Montoya
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
358: Crytosporidiosis
Richard Guerrant;Aldo A. M. Lima
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
359: Giardiasis
Theodore E. Nash
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
360: Amebiasis
William Petri
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
361: Babesiosis and Other Protozoan Diseases
Sam Telford III
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
362: Cestode Infections
A. Clinton White;Enrico Brunetti
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
363: Schistosomiasis (Bilharziasis)
Aldo A. M. Lima;Edgar Carvalho
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
364: Liver, Intestinal, and Lung Fluke Infections
Eduardo Gotuzzo
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
365: Intestinal Nematodes
David Diemert
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
366: Tissue Nematodes
David Diemert
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
367: Arthropods and Leeches
Dirk Elston
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
368: Antiviral Therapy (Non-HIV)
John Beigel
Editor: Goldman, Lee
369: The Common Cold
Ronald B. Turner
Editor: Goldman, Lee
370: Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Edward Walsh
Editor: Goldman, Lee
371: Parainfluenza Viral Diseases
Kathryn Edwards;Geoffrey A. Weinberg
Editor: Goldman, Lee
372: Influenza
Frederick Hayden
Editor: Goldman, Lee
373: Adenovirus Diseases
John J. Treanor
Editor: Goldman, Lee
374: Coronaviruses
Larry Anderson
Editor: Goldman, Lee
375: Measles (Rubeola Virus Infection)
Marty Weisse;Capt. Mark Papania
Editor: Goldman, Lee
376: Rubella (German Measles)
Susan Reef
Editor: Goldman, Lee
377: Mumps
John Gnann
Editor: Goldman, Lee
378: Slow Virus Infections
Avindra Nath
Editor: Goldman, Lee
379: Parvovirus
Neal S. Young
Editor: Goldman, Lee
380: Smallpox, Monkeypox, and Other Poxvirus Infections
Inger Damon
Editor: Goldman, Lee
381: Papillomavirus
John M. Douglas Jr.
Editor: Goldman, Lee
382: Herpes Simplex Virus Infections
Richard J. Whitley
Editor: Goldman, Lee
383: Varicella (Chickenpox, Shingles)
Jeffrey Cohen
Editor: Goldman, Lee
384: Cytomegalovirus
W. Lawrence Drew
Editor: Goldman, Lee
385: Epstein-Barr Virus Infection
Robert Schooley
Editor: Goldman, Lee
386: Human T-Cell Lymphotropic Viruses Type I and II
William Blattner
Editor: Goldman, Lee
387: Enteroviruses
José R Romero
Editor: Goldman, Lee
388: Rotaviruses, Noroviruses, and Other GI Viruses
Harry Greenberg;Manuel Franco
Editor: Goldman, Lee
389: Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers
Daniel G. Bausch
Editor: Goldman, Lee
390: Arthropod-borne Viruses Causing Fever and Rash
Stanley Naides
Editor: Goldman, Lee
391: Anthropod-borne Viruses Affecting the CNS
Thomas Bleck
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 24: HIV and the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
392: Epidemiology of HIV Infection and AIDS
Thomas Quinn
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
393: Immunopathogenesis of HIV Infection
Robert Siliciano
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
394: Biology of Human Immunodeficiency Viruses
George Shaw
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
395: Prevention of HIV Infection
Carlos Del Rio
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
396: Treatment of HIV Infection and AIDS
Henry Masur
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
397: Gastrointestinal Manifestions of HIV and AIDS
Christine Wanke;Tamsin Knox
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
398: Pulmonary Manifestations of HIV and AIDS
Laurence Huang
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
399: Skin Manifestations in Patients with HIV Infection
Toby Maurer
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
400: Hematology/Oncology in Patients with HIV Infection
Paul A. Volberding
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
401: Neurologic Complications of HIV Infection
Avindra Nath
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
402: Immune reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome in HIV/AIDS
Robert Colebunders;Martyn French
Editor: Schafer, Andrew
Part 25: Neurology
403: Approach to the Patient with Neurological Disease
Ralph Jozefowicz;Michael Aminoff
Editor: Goldman, Lee
404: Psychiatric Disorders in Medical Practice
Jeffrey M. Lyness
Editor: Goldman, Lee
405: Headaches and Other Head Pain
Kathleen Digre
Editor: Goldman, Lee
406: Head and Spinal Cord Injury
Geoffrey Ling
Editor: Goldman, Lee
407: Spine, Disc, Spinal Cord and Spinal Root Disease
Richard, L Barbano
Editor: Goldman, Lee
408: Regional Cerebral Dysfunction
David Knopman
Editor: Goldman, Lee
409: Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias
David Knopman
Editor: Goldman, Lee
410: The Epilepsies
Samuel Wiebe
Editor: Goldman, Lee
411: Coma, Persistent Vegetative State and Brain Death
James L. Bernat
Editor: Goldman, Lee
412: Disorders of Sleep
Mark W. Mahowald
Editor: Goldman, Lee
413: Approach to Cerebrovascular Diseases
Justin Zivin
Editor: Goldman, Lee
414: Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease
Justin Zivin
Editor: Goldman, Lee
415: Hemorrhagic Cerebrovascular Disease
Justin Zivin
Editor: Goldman, Lee
416: Parkinsonism
Anthony E Lang
Editor: Goldman, Lee
417: Other Movement Disorders
Anthony Lang
Editor: Goldman, Lee
418: ALS and Other Motor Neuron Diseases
Pamela J Shaw
Editor: Goldman, Lee
419: Multiple Sclerosis and Demyelinating Conditions of the CNS
Peter Calabresi
Editor: Goldman, Lee
420: Meningitis: Bacterial, Viral, and Other
Avindra Nath
Editor: Goldman, Lee
421: Brain Abscess and Parameningeal Infections
Avindra Nath;Joseph, R Berger
Editor: Goldman, Lee
422: Acute Viral Encephalitis
Allen Aksamit Jr.
Editor: Goldman, Lee
423: Poliomyelitis
Allen Aksamit Jr.
Editor: Goldman, Lee
424: Prion Diseases
Patrick J. Bosque
Editor: Goldman, Lee
425: Nutritional and Alcohol-Related Neurologic Diseases
Barbara Koppel
Editor: Goldman, Lee
426: Congenital, Developmental and Neurocutaneous Disorders
Jonathan W. Mink
Editor: Goldman, Lee
427: Autonomic Disorders and Their Management
William P. Cheshire Jr.
Editor: Goldman, Lee
428: Peripheral Neuropathies
Michael Shy
Editor: Goldman, Lee
429: Muscle Diseases
Patrick F. Chinnery
Editor: Goldman, Lee
430: Disorders of Neuromuscular Transmission
Angela Vincent
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 26: Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Diseases
431: Diseases of the Visual System
Myron Yanoff;J. Douglas Cameron
Editor: Goldman, Lee
432: Neuro-Ophthalmology
Robert W. Baloh;Joanna Jen
Editor: Goldman, Lee
433: Diseases of the Mouth and Salivary Glands
Troy Daniels
Editor: Goldman, Lee
434: Approach to the Patient with Nose, Sinus, and Ear Disorders
Andrew Murr
Editor: Goldman, Lee
435: Smell and Taste
Robert W. Baloh;Joanna Jen
Editor: Goldman, Lee
436: Hearing and Equilibrium
Robert W. Baloh;Joanna Jen
Editor: Goldman, Lee
437: Throat Disorders
Thomas Tami
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 27: Medical Consultation
438: Principles of Preoperative Consultation and Co-Management
Gerald Smetana
Editor: Goldman, Lee
439: Preoperative Evaluation
Steven Cohn
Editor: Goldman, Lee
440: Overview of Anesthesia
Jeanine Wiener-Kronish;Lee Fleisher
Editor: Goldman, Lee
441: Postoperative Care and Complications
Don Redelmeier
Editor: Goldman, Lee
442: Medical Consultation in Psychiatry
Peter Manu
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Part 28: Skin Diseases
443: Structure and Function of Skin
David Norris
Editor: Goldman, Lee
444: Examination of the Skin and an Approach to Diagnosing Skin Diseases
Cheryl Armstrong
Editor: Goldman, Lee
445: Principles of Therapy
Victoria Werth
Editor: Goldman, Lee
446: Eczema, Photosensitivity, and papulosquamous (including fungal) Diseases and Figurate Erythemas
Henry Lim
Editor: Goldman, Lee
447: Macular, Vesiculobullous, and Pustular Diseases
Neil Korman
Editor: Goldman, Lee
448: Urticaria, Drug Hypersensitivity Rashes, Nodules and Tumors, and Atrophic Diseases
Madeleine Duvic
Editor: Goldman, Lee
449: Infections, Hyper-and Hypopigmentation, Regional Dermatology, and Distinctive Lesions in Black Skin
Jean Bolognia
Editor: Goldman, Lee
450: Diseases of Hair and Nails
Antonella Tosti
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Appendix: Laboratory Reference Intervals and Values
Appendix: Reference Intervals and Laboratory Values
Ronald J. Elin
Editor: Goldman, Lee
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 22nd July 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295253
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736083
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455753369
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437716047
About the Author
Lee Goldman
Executive Vice President for Health and Biomedical Sciences and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and of Medicine, Harold and Margaret Hatch Professor of the University, Professor of Medicine and of Epidemiology, Columbia University, New York, NY
Affiliations and Expertise
Harold and Margaret Hatch Professor, Executive Vice President and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine, Chief Executive, Columbia University Medical Center, Columbia University, New York, New York
Andrew Schafer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Director, Richard T. Silver Center for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York