Goldman's Cecil Medicine

Cecil medicine, 24th edition

Edited by Lee Goldman and Andrew I. Schafer

Part 1: Social and Ethical Issues in Medicine

1: Approach to Medicine, the Patient, and the Medical Profession: Medicine as a Learned and Humane Profession

Lee Goldman

2: Bioethics in the Practice of Medicine

Ezekiel Emanuel

3: Care of Dying Patients and Their Families

Robert Arnold

4: Cultural Context of Medicine

Victoria M. Taylor

5: Socioeconomic Issues in Medicine

Steven Schroeder

Part 2: Principles of Evaluation and Management

6: Approach to the Patient: History and Physical Examination

David Simel

7: Approach to the Patient with Abnormal Vital Signs

David L. Schriger

8: Statistical Interpretation of Data

Thomas Newman;Charles McCulloch

9: Using Data for Clinical Decisions

Thomas Lee

10: Measuring Health and Health Care

Stephan D. Fihn

11: Quality of Care and Safety of Patients

Robert Wachter

12: Comprehensive Chronic Disease Management

Edward H. Wagner

Part 3: Preventive and Environmental Issues

13: Counseling and Advising for Behavior Changes

F. Daniel Duffy

14: The Periodic Health Examination

David Atkins

15: Physical Activity

David M. Buchner

16: Adolescent Medicine

Debra Katzman;Lawrence Neinstein

17: Immunization

Walter Orenstein;William Atkinson

18: Principles of Occupational and Environmental Medicine

Mark R. Cullen

19: Radiation Injury

Arthur Upton

20: Bioterrorism

John G. Bartlett

21: Chronic Poisoning: Trace Metals and Others

Michael A McGuigan

Part 4: Aging and Geriatric Medicine

22: Epidemiology of Aging: Implications of the Aging Society

Linda Fried

23: Geriatric Assessment

David B. Reuben

24: Common Clinical Sequelae of Aging

Kenneth Minaker

25: Incontinence

Neil Resnick

26: Neuropsychiatric Aspects of Aging

Sharon Inouye

27: Delirium and Other Mental Status Problems in the Older Patient

Sharon Inouye

Part 5: Clinical Pharmacology

28: Principles of Drug Therapy

Robert Diasio

29: Pain

Srinivasa N Raja;Steven P Cohen

30: Biology of Addiction

Steven E. Hyman

31: Nicotine and Tobacco

Tony P. George

32: Alcohol Abuse and Dependence

Patrick O'Connor

33: Drug Abuse and Dependence

Roger Weiss

34: Immunosuppressive Drugs, Including Corticosteroids

Grant Cannon

35: Biologic Agents

Cem Gabay

36: Prostaglandins, Aspirin, and Related Compounds

Carlo Patrono

37: Antithrombotic Therapy

Sam Schulman

38: Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Mary Charlson

Part 6: Genetics

39: Principles of Genetics

Bruce Korf

40: Single-Gene and Chromosome Disorders

James R. Lupski

41: The Inherited Basis of Common Diseases

David Altshuler

42: Applications of Molecular Technologies to Clinical Medicine

Geoffrey Ginsburg;Geoffrey Ginsburg

43: Gene and Cell Therapy

Karl Skorecki

Part 7: Principles of Immunology and Inflammation

44: The Innate and Adaptive Immune Systems

Cornelia Weyand;Jorg Goronzy

45: The Major Histocompatibility Complex

Peter K. Gregersen

46: Mechanisms of Immune-Mediated Tissue Injury

Jane Salmon

47: Mechanisms of Inflammation and Tissue Repair

Gary S. Firestein

48: Organ Transplantation

Megan Sykes

49: Complement in Health and Disease

David, R. Karp;V. Michael Holers

Part 8: Cardiovascular Disease

50: Approach to the Patient with Possible Cardiovascular Disease

Lee Goldman

51: Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Disease

Michael Klag

52: Cardiac Function and Circulatory Control

Andrew Marks

53: Radiology of the Heart

Murray G. Baron;Arthur E. Stillman

54: Electrocardiography

Leonard I Ganz

55: Echocardiography

Catherine Otto

56: Non-invasive Cardiac Imaging

Christopher Kramer

57: Catheterization and Angiography

Morton Kern

58: Heart Failure: Pathophysiology and Diagnosis

Barry Massie

59: Heart Failure: Management and Prognosis

John JV McMurray;Marc A. Pfeffer

60: Diseases of the Myocardium and Endocardium

William McKenna;Perry Elliott

61: Principles of Electrophysiology

Hugh Calkins

62: Approach to the Patient with Suspected Arrhythmia

Jeffrey Olgin

63: Approach to Cardiac Arrest and Life-Threatening Arrhythmias

Robert Myerburg

64: Cardiac Arrhythmias with Supraventricular Origin

Peter Zimetbaum

65: Ventricular Arrhythmias

William Stevenson

66: Electrophysiologic Interventional Procedures and Surgery

Fred Morady

67: Arterial Hypertension

Ronald Victor

68: Pulmonary Hypertension

Valerie McLaughlin

69: Congenital Heart Disease in Adults

Ariane Marelli

70: Atherosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology

Goran Hansson;Anders Hamsten

71: Angina Pectoris

William Boden

72: Acute Coronary Syndrome/Unstable Angina and Non-ST Elevation MI

Richard A. Lange

73: ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction and Complications of MI

Jeffrey Anderson

74: Interventional and Surgical Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease

Paul Teirstein;Bruce Lytle

75: Valvular Heart Disease

Blase Carabello

76: Infective Endocarditis

Vance Fowler Jr.;Arnold Bayer

77: Pericardial Disease

William Little;Jae K. Oh

78: Diseases of the Aorta

Eric Isselbacher

79: Atherosclerotic Peripheral Arterial Disease

Christopher White

80: Other Peripheral Arterial Diseases

Jeffrey Olin

81: Peripheral Venous Disease

Jeffrey Ginsberg

82: Cardiac Transplantation

Mariell Jessup

Part 9: Respiratory Diseases

83: Approach to the Patient with Respiratory Disease

Monica Kraft

84: Imaging in Pulmonary Disease

Paul Stark

85: Respiratory Structure and Function: Mechanisms and Testing

Herbert Reynolds

86: Disorders of Ventilatory Control

Atul Malhotra

87: Asthma

Jeffrey Drazen

88: COPD

Dennis Niewoehner

89: Cystic Fibrosis

Frank Accurso

90: Bronchiectasis, Atelectasis, Cysts, and Localized Lung Disorders

Anne O'Donnell

91: Alveolar Filling Disorders

Stephanie, M. Levine

92: Interstitial Lung Disease

Ganesh Raghu

93: Occupational Pulmonary Disorders

Susan Tarlo

94: Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Lung

David C. Christiani

95: Sarcoidosis

Michael Iannuzzi

96: Acute Bronchitis and Tracheitis

Richard. P. Wenzel

97: Overview of Pneumonia

Andrew H. Limper

98: Pulmonary Embolism

Jeffrey Weitz

99: Diseases of the Diaphragm, Chest Wall, Pleura, and Mediastinum

F. Dennis McCool

100: Obstructive Sleep Apnea/Hypopnea Syndrome

Robert C. Basner

101: Interventional and Surgical Approaches to Lung Disease

Armin Ernst;Malcom DeCamp

Part 10: Critical Care Medicine

102: Approach to the Patient in a Critical Care Setting

Deborah J. Cook

103: Respiratory Monitoring in Critical Care

James Stoller;Nicholas S. Hill

104: Acute Respiratory Failure

Leonard Hudson;Arthur Slutsky

105: Mechanical Ventilation

Leonard Hudson;Arthur Slutsky

106: Approach to the Patient with Shock

Emanuel Rivers

107: Cardiogenic Shock

Steven Hollenberg

108: Shock Syndromes Related to Sepsis

James Russell

109: Disorders Due to Heat and Cold

William Winkenwerder, Jr;Michael N Sawka

110: Acute Poisoning

Marsha D. Ford I

111: Electric Injury

Basil A. Pruitt Jr.

112: Medical Aspects of Trauma and Burn Care

Robert H. Demling;Jonathan Gates;Reza Askari

113: Venomous Snake Bites

Steven A. Seifert;James Armitage

114: Venoms and Poisons from Marine Organisms

Jay Fox

115: Rhabdomyolysis

Francis O'Connor;Patricia A. Deuster

Part 11: Renal and Genitourinary Diseases

116: Approach to the Patient with Renal Disease

Donald Landry

117: Structure and Function of the Kidneys

Qais Al-Awqati;Jonathan Barasch

118: Disorders of Sodium and Water Homeostasis

Karl Skorecki;Denny Ausiello

119: Potassium Disorders

Julian Seifter

120: Acid-Base Disorders

Julian Seifter

121: Disorders of Magnesium and Phosphorus

Alan S. L. Yu

122: Acute Kidney Injury

Bruce Molitoris

123: Glomerular Disorders and Nephrotic Syndromes

Gerald B. Appel;Jai Radhakrishnan

124: Tubulointerstitial Diseases

Eric G Neilson

125: Obstructive Uropathy

Mark Zeidel

126: Diabetes and the Kidney

Raymond Harris

127: Vascular Disorders of the Kidney

Thomas D. DuBose, Jr.

128: Nephrolithiasis

Gary C Curhan

129: Cystic Kidney Diseases

M. Amin Arnaout

130: Hereditary Nephropathies and Abnormalities of the Urinary Tract

Lisa Guay-Woodford

131: Benign Prostate Disease and Prostatitis

Michael Barry;Mary McNaughton-Collins

132: Chronic Kidney Disease

William Mitch

133: Treatment of Irreversible Renal Failure

Nina Tolkoff-Rubin

Part 12:Gastrointestinal Diseases

134: Approach to the Patient with Gastrointestinal Disease

Kenneth McQuaid

135: Diagnostic Imaging Procedures in Gastroenterology

Perry J Pickhardt

136: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

P. Jay Pasricha

137: Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage and Occult Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Dennis M. Jensen

138: Disorders of Gastrointestinal Motility

Michael Camilleri

139: Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders: Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Dyspepsia, and Noncardiac Chest Pain

Emeran Mayer

140: Diseases of the Esophagus

David A. Katzka;Gary Falk

141: Acid Peptic Disease

Ernst Kuipers;Martin Blaser

142: Approach to the Patient with Diarrhea and Malabsorption

Carol E. Semrad

143: Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Gary R. Lichtenstein

144: Inflammatory and Anatomic Diseases of theINtestine, Peritoneum, Mesentery, and Omentum

Charlene Prather

145: Vascular Diseases of the GI Tract

Stephen Hauser

146: Pancreatitis

Chris E. Forsmark

147: Diseases of the Rectum and Anus

Robert D. Madoff

Part 13: Diseases of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Bile Ducts

148: Approach to the Patient with Liver Disease

Paul Martin

149: Approach to the Patient with Jaundice or Abnormal Liver Test Results

Paul Berk;Kevin Korenblat

150: Acute Viral Hepatitis

Jean-Michel Pawlotsky;Heiner Wedemeyer

151: Chronic Viral Hepatitis

Jean-Michel Pawlotsky;John McHutchinson

152: Toxin- and Drug-Induced Liver Disease

William Lee

153: Inherited and Metabolic Hepatic Disorders

Bruce R Bacon

154: Bacterial, Parasitic, Fungal, and Granulomatous Liver Diseases

Karen Krok;K. Rajender Reddy

155: Alcoholic and NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis

Naga P. Chalasani

156: Cirrhosis and Its Sequelae

Guadalupe Garcia-Tsao

157: Hepatic Failure and Liver Transplantation

Emmet Keeffe

158: Diseases of the Gallbladder and Bile Ducts

Nezam H. Afdhal

Part 14: Hematologic Diseases

159: Hematopoiesis and Hematopoietic Growth Factors

Kenneth Kaushansky

160: The Peripheral blood Smear

Barbara Bain

161: Approach to the Anemias

H. Franklin Bunn

162: Microcytic and Hypochromic Anemias

Gordon Ginder

163: Autoimmune and Intravascular Hemolytic Anemias

Robert Schwartz

164: Hemolytic Anemias: Red Cell Membrane and Metabolic Defects

Patrick Gallagher

165: Hemoglobinopathies: The Thalassemias

Maria Cappellini

166: Sickle Cell Disease and Associated Hemoglobinopathies

Martin Steinberg

167: Megaloblastic Anemias

Asok C. Antony

168: Aplastic Anemia and Related Conditions

Grover Bagby

169: Polycythemias, Essential Thrombocythemia and Primary Myelobfibrosis

Ayalew Tefferi

170: Leukopenia and Leukocytosis

Nancy Berliner

171: Approach to the Patient with Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly

James Armitage

172: Disorders of Phagocyte Function

Michael Glogauer

173: Eosinophilic Syndromes

Marc Rothenberg

174: Approach to the Patient with Bleeding and Thrombosis

Andrew Schafer

175: Thrombocytopenia

Charles Abrams

176: Von Willebrand’s Disease and Abnormalties of Vascular Function

William Nichols

177: Hemorrhagic Disorders: Coagulation Factor Deficiencies

Margaret Ragni

178: Hemorrhagic Disorders: DIC, Liver Failure, and Vitamin K Deficiency

Andrew Schafer

179: Thrombotic Disorders: Hypercoagulable States

Andrew Schafer

180: Transfusion Medicine

Lawrence Goodnough

181: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Julie Vose

Part 15: Oncology

182: Approach to the Patient with Cancer

Michael Perry

183: The Epidemiology of Cancer

Michael Thun

184: The Genetics of Cancer

Henry Lynch

185: The Biology of Cancer

Kenneth H Cowan;Jeffrey A Moscow

186: Endocrine Manifestations of Tumors: ""Ectopic"" Hormone Production

Robert F. Gagel

187: Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Other Non-Neoplastic Effects of Cancer

Hope Rugo

188: Myelodysplasia Syndrome

Alan List;Rami Komrokji;Eric Padron

189: The Acute Leukemias

Frederick R Appelbaum

190: The Chronic Leukemias

Hagop Kantarjian;Susan O'Brien

191: Non-Hodgkin's Lymphomas

James Armitage

192: Hodgkin's Lymphomas

Joseph Connors

193: Plasma Cell Disorders

S. Vincent Rajkumar

194: Amyloidosis

Morrie Gertz

195: Tumors of the CNS and Intracranial Hypertension and Hypotension

Lisa DeAngelis

196: Head and Neck Cancer

Marshall R. Posner

197: Lung Cancer and Other Pulmonary Neoplasms

David S Ettinger

198: Neoplasma of the Esophagus and Stomach

Anil Rustgi

199: Neoplasms of the Large and Small Intestine

Charles Blanke;Douglas Faigel

200: Pancreatic Cancer

Margaret Tempero

201: Pancreatic Endocrine Tumors

Robert T. Jensen

202: Liver and Biliary Tract Tumors

Lewis Roberts

203: Tumors of the Kidney, Bladder, Ureters, and Renal Pelvis

Dean Bajorin

204: Breast Cancer and Differential Diagnosis of Benign Lesions

Nancy Davidson

205: Gynecologic Cancers

Maurie Markman

206: Testicular Cancer

Lawrence Einhorn

207: Prostate Cancer

Eric Small

208: Bone Tumors: Primary and Metastatic Lesions

Karen H. Antman

209: Sarcomas of Soft Tissue

George D. Demetri

210: Melanoma and Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers

Lynn Schuchter

211: Cancer of Unknown Primary Origin

John Hainsworth

Part 16: Metabolic Diseases

212: Approach to Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Louis Elsas II

213: Disorders of Lipid Metabolism

Clay F. Semenkovich

214: Glycogen Storage Diseases

Joseph I. Wolfsdorf;David A. Weinstein

215: Lysosomal Storage Diseases

Ellen Sidransky;Donna Krasnewich

216: Homocystinuria and Hyperhomocysteinemia

Bruce Barshop

217: The Porphyrias

Karl Anderson

218: Wilson's Disease

Stephen Kaler

219: Iron Overload (Hemochromatosis)

Bruce R Bacon

Part 17:Nutritional Diseases

220: Nutrition's Interface with Health and Disease

Douglas Heimburger

221: Nutritional Assessment

Bruce Bistrian

222: Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Samuel Klein

223: Enteral Nutrition

Stephen McClave

224: Parenteral Nutrition

Greet Van den Berghe;Alexander Wilmer

225: Vitamins, Trace Minerals, and Other Micronutrients

Joel B. Mason

226: Eating Disorders

Marsha Marcus

227: Obesity

Michael Jensen

Part 18: Endocrine Diseases

228: Approach to the Patient with Endocrine Disease

David R. Clemmons

229: Principles of Endocrinology

David R. Clemmons

230: Neuroendocrinology and the Neuroendocrine System

Mark E. Molitch

231: Anterior Pituitary

Mark E. Molitch

232: Posterior Pituitary

Joseph G. Verbalis

233: Thyroid

Paul Ladenson;Matthew Kim

234: Adrenal Cortex

Lynnette Nieman

235: The Adrenal Medulla, Catecholamines, and Pheochromocytoma

William F. Young

236: Type I Diabetes Mellitus

Robert Sherwin;Silvio Inzucchi

237: Type II Diabetes Mellitus

Robert Sherwin;Silvio Inzucchi

238: Hypoglycemia/Pancreatic Islet Cell Disorders

Stephen N. Davis

239: Polyglandular Disorders

Henry Kronenberg

240: Multiple-Organ Syndromes: Carcinoid Syndrome

Kenneth Hande

241: Disorders of Sexual Differentiation

Perrin C. White

242: The Testis and Male Sexual Function

Ronald Swerdloff

243: Ovaries, Development and Menstrual Cycle

Robert W Rebar

244: Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Robert W Rebar

Part 19: Women's Health

245: Approach to Women's Health

Karen Freund

246: Contraception

Daniel Mishell Jr.

247: Common Medical Problems in Pregnancy

Karen Rosene Montella

248: Menopause

Deborah Grady;Elizabeth Barrett-Connor

249: Interpersonal Violence

Harriet MacMillan;Gene Feder

Part 20: Diseases of Bone and Mineral Metabolism

250: Mineral and Bone Homeostasis

Murray Favus

251: Osteoporosis

Cliff Rosen

252: Osteomalacia and Rickets

Robert Weinstein

253: The Parathyroid Glands, Hypercalcemia, and Hypocalcemia

John Wysolmerski;Karl Insogna

254: Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma and Calcitonin

Samuel Wells Jr.

255: Paget's Disease of Bone

David Roodman

256: Osteonecrosis, Osteosclerosis/Hyperostosis and Other Disorders of Bone

Michael P. Whyte

Part 21: Diseases of Allergy and Clinical Immunology

257: Approach to the Patient with Allergic or Immunologic Disease

Stephen I Wasserman

258: Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases

Mark Ballow

259: Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis

Larry Borish

260: Urticaria and Angioedema

Stephen Dreskin

261: Systemic Anaphylaxis, Food Allergy, and Insect Sting Allergy

Lawrence Schwartz

262: Drug Allergy

Leslie Grammer

263: Mastocytosis

Cem Akin

Part 22: Rheumatic Diseases

264: Approach to the Patient with Rheumatic Disease

William Arend;George Lawry

265: Laboratory Testing in the Rheumatic Diseases

David Pisetsky

266: Imaging Studies in the Rheumatic Diseases

Lynne Steinbach

267: Connective Tissue Structure and Function

Richard Loeser

268: Inherited Diseases of Connective Tissues

Reed Edwin Pyeritz

269: The Systemic Autoinflammatory Diseases

Daniel Kastner

270: Osteoarthritis

Nancy Lane;Thomas J. Schnitzer

271: Bursitis, Tendonitis, and Other Periarticular Disorders, and Sports Medicine

Josephn J. Biundo

272: Rheumatoid Arthritis

James O'Dell

273: The Spondyloarthropathies

Robert Inman

274: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Mary Crow

275: Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis)

John Varga

276: Sjogren's Syndrome

M. Eric Gershwin;Stanley Naguwa

277: Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis

Frederick, W. Miller

278: The Systemic Vasculitides

John, H Stone

279: Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Temporal Arteritis

Steven Paget;Robert Spiera

280: Infections of Bursae, Joints, and Bones

Eric Matteson;Douglas Osmon

281: Crystal Deposition Diseases

N.Lawrence Edwards

282: Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Robert Bennett

283: Systemic Diseases in which Arthritis is a Feature

Sterling,G. West

284: Multifocal Fibrosclerosis

Wilmer Sibbitt Jr.

285: Surgical Treatment of Joint Diseases

C. Ronald Mackenzie;Edwin Su

Part 23: Infectious Diseases

286: Introduction to Microbial Disease - Host-Pathogen Interactions

William Scheld

287: Principles of Anti-Infective Therapy

George M. Eliopoulos

288: Approach to Fever or Suspected Infection in the Normal Host

James Leggett

289: Approach to Fever and Suspected Infection in the Compromised Host

Kieren Marr

290: Approach to the Patient with Healthcare-associated Infections

Neil Fishman

291: Approach to the Patient with Suspected Enteric Infection

Herbert DuPont

292: Approach to the Patient with Urinary Tract Infection

Ragnar Norrby

293: Approach to the Patient with a Sexually Transmitted Disease

Myron S. Cohen

294: Approach to the Patient Before and After Travel

Paul, M. Arguin

295: Antibacterial Therapy

George Drusano

296: Staphylococcal Infections

Henry Chambers

297: Streptococcus Pneumoniae Infections

Lionel Mandell

298: Non-Pneumococcal Streptococcal Infections, Rheumatic Fever

Donald Low

299: Enterococcal Infections

Trish Perl;Eli N. Perencevich

300: Diphtheria and Other Corynebacteria Infections

Roland Sutter

301: Listeriosis

Bennett Lorber

302: Anthrax

Daniel Lucey

303: Erysipelothrix Infections

Annette C. Reboli

304: Clostridial Infections

Dale Gerding

305: Diseases Caused by Non-spore-forming Anaerobic Bacteria

Itzhak Brook

306: Neisseria Meningitidis Infections

David Stephens

307: Neisseria Gonorhoeaea Infections

Matthew Golden

308: Haemophilus and Moraxella Infections

Michael Simberkoff

309: Chancroid

Stanley Spinola

310: Cholera and Other Vibrio Infections

Carlos Seas

311: Campylobacter Infections

Ban Mishu Allos

312: Escherichia Enteric Infections

Richard Guerrant;Ted Steiner

313: Infections due to other Members of the Enterobacteriaceae, including Management of Multi-Drug Resistant Strains

David Paterson

314: Pseudomonas and Related Gram-Negative Bacillary Infections

Gerald Pier

315: Other Non-Fermenting Gram-Negatives: Acinetobacter and Stenotrophomonas sp

Robert Bonomo

316: Salmonella Infections (Including Typhoid Fever)

John A. Crump

317: Shigellosis

Gerald T. Keusch

318: Brucellosis

Eduardo Gotuzzo

319: Tularemia and Other Francisella Infections

William Schaffner

320: Plague and Other Yersinia Infections

Kenneth Gage

321: Whooping Cough and Other Bordetella Infections

Erik L. Hewlett

322: Legionella Infections

Thomas Marrie

323: Disease Caused by Bartonella Species

Didier Raoult;Jean-Marc Rolain

324: Granuloma Inguinale (Donovanosis)

Edward W. Hook III

325: Mycoplasma Infections

Stephen G. Baum

326: Diseases Caused by Chlamydiae

William, M. Geisler

327: Treponema Infection (Syphillis)

Edward W. Hook III

328: Nonsyphilitic Treponematoses

Edward W. Hook III

329: Lyme Disease

Gary Wormser

330: Relapsing Fever and Other Borrelia Infections

William Petri

331: Leptospirosis

Albert Ko

332: Tuberculosis

Jerrold Ellner

333: The Nontuberculous Mycobacteria

Steven Holland

334: Leprosy (Hansen's Disease)

Joel Ernst

335: Rickettsia Infections

Didier Raoult

336: Zoonoses

Stuart Levin

337: Actinomycosis

Itzhak Brook

338: Nocardiosis

Frederick Southwick

339: Systemic Antifungal Agents

David A. Stevens

340: Histoplasmosis

Carol Kauffman

341: Coccidioidomycosis

John N. Galgiani

342: Blastomycosis

Carol Kauffman

343: Paracoccidioidomycosis

Carol Kauffman

344: Cryptococcoisis

Carol Kauffman

345: Sporotrichosis

Carol Kauffman

346: Candidiasis

Carol Kauffman

347: Aspergillosis

Thomas Walsh

348: Mucormycosis

Dimitrios Kontoyiannis

349: Pneumocystis Penumonia

Joseph A. Kovacs

350: Mycetoma

Dimitrios Kontoyiannis

351: Dematiaceous Fungal Infections

Peter Pappas

352: Antiparasitic Therapy

Richard Pearson

353: Malaria

Philip Rosenthal;Moses R. Kamya

354: African Trypanosomiasis (Sleeping Sickness)

William Petri

355: American Trypanosomiasis (Chagas' Disease)

Louis V. Kirchhoff

356: Leishmaniasis

Simon Croft

357: Toxoplasmosis

Jose, G Montoya

358: Crytosporidiosis

Richard Guerrant;Aldo A. M. Lima

359: Giardiasis

Theodore E. Nash

360: Amebiasis

William Petri

361: Babesiosis and Other Protozoan Diseases

Sam Telford III

362: Cestode Infections

A. Clinton White;Enrico Brunetti

363: Schistosomiasis (Bilharziasis)

Aldo A. M. Lima;Edgar Carvalho

364: Liver, Intestinal, and Lung Fluke Infections

Eduardo Gotuzzo

365: Intestinal Nematodes

David Diemert

366: Tissue Nematodes

David Diemert

367: Arthropods and Leeches

Dirk Elston

368: Antiviral Therapy (Non-HIV)

John Beigel

369: The Common Cold

Ronald B. Turner

370: Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Edward Walsh

371: Parainfluenza Viral Diseases

Kathryn Edwards;Geoffrey A. Weinberg

372: Influenza

Frederick Hayden

373: Adenovirus Diseases

John J. Treanor

374: Coronaviruses

Larry Anderson

375: Measles (Rubeola Virus Infection)

Marty Weisse;Capt. Mark Papania

376: Rubella (German Measles)

Susan Reef

377: Mumps

John Gnann

378: Slow Virus Infections

Avindra Nath

379: Parvovirus

Neal S. Young

380: Smallpox, Monkeypox, and Other Poxvirus Infections

Inger Damon

381: Papillomavirus

John M. Douglas Jr.

382: Herpes Simplex Virus Infections

Richard J. Whitley

383: Varicella (Chickenpox, Shingles)

Jeffrey Cohen

384: Cytomegalovirus

W. Lawrence Drew

385: Epstein-Barr Virus Infection

Robert Schooley

386: Human T-Cell Lymphotropic Viruses Type I and II

William Blattner

387: Enteroviruses

José R Romero

388: Rotaviruses, Noroviruses, and Other GI Viruses

Harry Greenberg;Manuel Franco

389: Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

Daniel G. Bausch

390: Arthropod-borne Viruses Causing Fever and Rash

Stanley Naides

391: Anthropod-borne Viruses Affecting the CNS

Thomas Bleck

Part 24: HIV and the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

392: Epidemiology of HIV Infection and AIDS

Thomas Quinn

393: Immunopathogenesis of HIV Infection

Robert Siliciano

394: Biology of Human Immunodeficiency Viruses

George Shaw

395: Prevention of HIV Infection

Carlos Del Rio

396: Treatment of HIV Infection and AIDS

Henry Masur

397: Gastrointestinal Manifestions of HIV and AIDS

Christine Wanke;Tamsin Knox

398: Pulmonary Manifestations of HIV and AIDS

Laurence Huang

399: Skin Manifestations in Patients with HIV Infection

Toby Maurer

400: Hematology/Oncology in Patients with HIV Infection

Paul A. Volberding

401: Neurologic Complications of HIV Infection

Avindra Nath

402: Immune reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome in HIV/AIDS

Robert Colebunders;Martyn French

Part 25: Neurology

403: Approach to the Patient with Neurological Disease

Ralph Jozefowicz;Michael Aminoff

404: Psychiatric Disorders in Medical Practice

Jeffrey M. Lyness

405: Headaches and Other Head Pain

Kathleen Digre

406: Head and Spinal Cord Injury

Geoffrey Ling

407: Spine, Disc, Spinal Cord and Spinal Root Disease

Richard, L Barbano

408: Regional Cerebral Dysfunction

David Knopman

409: Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias

David Knopman

410: The Epilepsies

Samuel Wiebe

411: Coma, Persistent Vegetative State and Brain Death

James L. Bernat

412: Disorders of Sleep

Mark W. Mahowald

413: Approach to Cerebrovascular Diseases

Justin Zivin

414: Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease

Justin Zivin

415: Hemorrhagic Cerebrovascular Disease

Justin Zivin

416: Parkinsonism

Anthony E Lang

417: Other Movement Disorders

Anthony Lang

418: ALS and Other Motor Neuron Diseases

Pamela J Shaw

419: Multiple Sclerosis and Demyelinating Conditions of the CNS

Peter Calabresi

420: Meningitis: Bacterial, Viral, and Other

Avindra Nath

421: Brain Abscess and Parameningeal Infections

Avindra Nath;Joseph, R Berger

422: Acute Viral Encephalitis

Allen Aksamit Jr.

423: Poliomyelitis

Allen Aksamit Jr.

424: Prion Diseases

Patrick J. Bosque

425: Nutritional and Alcohol-Related Neurologic Diseases

Barbara Koppel

426: Congenital, Developmental and Neurocutaneous Disorders

Jonathan W. Mink

427: Autonomic Disorders and Their Management

William P. Cheshire Jr.

428: Peripheral Neuropathies

Michael Shy

429: Muscle Diseases

Patrick F. Chinnery

430: Disorders of Neuromuscular Transmission

Angela Vincent

Part 26: Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Diseases

431: Diseases of the Visual System

Myron Yanoff;J. Douglas Cameron

432: Neuro-Ophthalmology

Robert W. Baloh;Joanna Jen

433: Diseases of the Mouth and Salivary Glands

Troy Daniels

434: Approach to the Patient with Nose, Sinus, and Ear Disorders

Andrew Murr

435: Smell and Taste

Robert W. Baloh;Joanna Jen

436: Hearing and Equilibrium

Robert W. Baloh;Joanna Jen

437: Throat Disorders

Thomas Tami

Part 27: Medical Consultation

438: Principles of Preoperative Consultation and Co-Management

Gerald Smetana

439: Preoperative Evaluation

Steven Cohn

440: Overview of Anesthesia

Jeanine Wiener-Kronish;Lee Fleisher

441: Postoperative Care and Complications

Don Redelmeier

442: Medical Consultation in Psychiatry

Peter Manu

Part 28: Skin Diseases

443: Structure and Function of Skin

David Norris

444: Examination of the Skin and an Approach to Diagnosing Skin Diseases

Cheryl Armstrong

445: Principles of Therapy

Victoria Werth

446: Eczema, Photosensitivity, and papulosquamous (including fungal) Diseases and Figurate Erythemas

Henry Lim

447: Macular, Vesiculobullous, and Pustular Diseases

Neil Korman

448: Urticaria, Drug Hypersensitivity Rashes, Nodules and Tumors, and Atrophic Diseases

Madeleine Duvic

449: Infections, Hyper-and Hypopigmentation, Regional Dermatology, and Distinctive Lesions in Black Skin

Jean Bolognia

450: Diseases of Hair and Nails

Antonella Tosti

Appendix: Laboratory Reference Intervals and Values

Appendix: Reference Intervals and Laboratory Values

Ronald J. Elin

