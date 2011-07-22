Goldman's Cecil Medicine - 24th Edition - ISBN: 9781437716047, 9780323295253

Goldman's Cecil Medicine

24th Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition -- Enhanced Online Features and Print, Single Volume

Authors: Lee Goldman Andrew Schafer
eBook ISBN: 9780323295253
eBook ISBN: 9781437736083
eBook ISBN: 9781455753369
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437716047
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd July 2011
Page Count: 2704
Description

Since 1927, Goldman’s Cecil Medicine has been the world’s most influential internal medicine reference. Edited by Lee Goldman, MD and Andrew I. Schafer, MD, with associate editors and contributors who number among the most recognized and respected authorities in the field, Cecil continues to set the standard for all other resources of its kind. This dynamic, multi-media reference - with its practical, straight-forward style, accessible organization, evidence-ranked references, and robust online content - is quite simply the fastest and best place to find all of the authoritative, state-of-the-art clinical answers you need.

Key Features

  • Stay on the cutting edge with updates personally selected by Dr. Lee Goldman and regularly integrated directly into each chapter online. More than 400 updates have been made since publication.

  • Simplify and expedite decision making with practical, well-organized, templated chapters that include evidence-ranked references and algorithms to make clinically essential information leap right off the page.

Table of Contents

Cecil medicine, 24th edition

Edited by Lee Goldman and Andrew I. Schafer

Part 1: Social and Ethical Issues in Medicine

1: Approach to Medicine, the Patient, and the Medical Profession: Medicine as a Learned and Humane Profession

Lee Goldman

Editor: Goldman, Lee

2: Bioethics in the Practice of Medicine

Ezekiel Emanuel

Editor: Goldman, Lee

3: Care of Dying Patients and Their Families

Robert Arnold

Editor: Goldman, Lee

4: Cultural Context of Medicine

Victoria M. Taylor

Editor: Goldman, Lee

5: Socioeconomic Issues in Medicine

Steven Schroeder

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 2: Principles of Evaluation and Management

6: Approach to the Patient: History and Physical Examination

David Simel

Editor: Goldman, Lee

7: Approach to the Patient with Abnormal Vital Signs

David L. Schriger

Editor: Goldman, Lee

8: Statistical Interpretation of Data

Thomas Newman;Charles McCulloch

Editor: Goldman, Lee

9: Using Data for Clinical Decisions

Thomas Lee

Editor: Goldman, Lee

10: Measuring Health and Health Care

Stephan D. Fihn

Editor: Goldman, Lee

11: Quality of Care and Safety of Patients

Robert Wachter

Editor: Goldman, Lee

12: Comprehensive Chronic Disease Management

Edward H. Wagner

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 3: Preventive and Environmental Issues

13: Counseling and Advising for Behavior Changes

F. Daniel Duffy

Editor: Goldman, Lee

14: The Periodic Health Examination

David Atkins

Editor: Goldman, Lee

15: Physical Activity

David M. Buchner

Editor: Goldman, Lee

16: Adolescent Medicine

Debra Katzman;Lawrence Neinstein

Editor: Goldman, Lee

17: Immunization

Walter Orenstein;William Atkinson

Editor: Goldman, Lee

18: Principles of Occupational and Environmental Medicine

Mark R. Cullen

Editor: Goldman, Lee

19: Radiation Injury

Arthur Upton

Editor: Goldman, Lee

20: Bioterrorism

John G. Bartlett

Editor: Goldman, Lee

21: Chronic Poisoning: Trace Metals and Others

Michael A McGuigan

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 4: Aging and Geriatric Medicine

22: Epidemiology of Aging: Implications of the Aging Society

Linda Fried

Editor: Goldman, Lee

23: Geriatric Assessment

David B. Reuben

Editor: Goldman, Lee

24: Common Clinical Sequelae of Aging

Kenneth Minaker

Editor: Goldman, Lee

25: Incontinence

Neil Resnick

Editor: Goldman, Lee

26: Neuropsychiatric Aspects of Aging

Sharon Inouye

Editor: Goldman, Lee

27: Delirium and Other Mental Status Problems in the Older Patient

Sharon Inouye

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 5: Clinical Pharmacology

28: Principles of Drug Therapy

Robert Diasio

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

29: Pain

Srinivasa N Raja;Steven P Cohen

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

30: Biology of Addiction

Steven E. Hyman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

31: Nicotine and Tobacco

Tony P. George

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

32: Alcohol Abuse and Dependence

Patrick O'Connor

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

33: Drug Abuse and Dependence

Roger Weiss

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

34: Immunosuppressive Drugs, Including Corticosteroids

Grant Cannon

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

35: Biologic Agents

Cem Gabay

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

36: Prostaglandins, Aspirin, and Related Compounds

Carlo Patrono

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

37: Antithrombotic Therapy

Sam Schulman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

38: Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Mary Charlson

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 6: Genetics

39: Principles of Genetics

Bruce Korf

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

40: Single-Gene and Chromosome Disorders

James R. Lupski

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

41: The Inherited Basis of Common Diseases

David Altshuler

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

42: Applications of Molecular Technologies to Clinical Medicine

Geoffrey Ginsburg;Geoffrey Ginsburg

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

43: Gene and Cell Therapy

Karl Skorecki

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 7: Principles of Immunology and Inflammation

44: The Innate and Adaptive Immune Systems

Cornelia Weyand;Jorg Goronzy

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

45: The Major Histocompatibility Complex

Peter K. Gregersen

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

46: Mechanisms of Immune-Mediated Tissue Injury

Jane Salmon

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

47: Mechanisms of Inflammation and Tissue Repair

Gary S. Firestein

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

48: Organ Transplantation

Megan Sykes

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

49: Complement in Health and Disease

David, R. Karp;V. Michael Holers

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 8: Cardiovascular Disease

50: Approach to the Patient with Possible Cardiovascular Disease

Lee Goldman

Editor: Goldman, Lee

51: Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Disease

Michael Klag

Editor: Goldman, Lee

52: Cardiac Function and Circulatory Control

Andrew Marks

Editor: Goldman, Lee

53: Radiology of the Heart

Murray G. Baron;Arthur E. Stillman

Editor: Goldman, Lee

54: Electrocardiography

Leonard I Ganz

Editor: Goldman, Lee

55: Echocardiography

Catherine Otto

Editor: Goldman, Lee

56: Non-invasive Cardiac Imaging

Christopher Kramer

Editor: Goldman, Lee

57: Catheterization and Angiography

Morton Kern

Editor: Goldman, Lee

58: Heart Failure: Pathophysiology and Diagnosis

Barry Massie

Editor: Goldman, Lee

59: Heart Failure: Management and Prognosis

John JV McMurray;Marc A. Pfeffer

Editor: Goldman, Lee

60: Diseases of the Myocardium and Endocardium

William McKenna;Perry Elliott

Editor: Goldman, Lee

61: Principles of Electrophysiology

Hugh Calkins

Editor: Goldman, Lee

62: Approach to the Patient with Suspected Arrhythmia

Jeffrey Olgin

Editor: Goldman, Lee

63: Approach to Cardiac Arrest and Life-Threatening Arrhythmias

Robert Myerburg

Editor: Goldman, Lee

64: Cardiac Arrhythmias with Supraventricular Origin

Peter Zimetbaum

Editor: Goldman, Lee

65: Ventricular Arrhythmias

William Stevenson

Editor: Goldman, Lee

66: Electrophysiologic Interventional Procedures and Surgery

Fred Morady

Editor: Goldman, Lee

67: Arterial Hypertension

Ronald Victor

Editor: Goldman, Lee

68: Pulmonary Hypertension

Valerie McLaughlin

Editor: Goldman, Lee

69: Congenital Heart Disease in Adults

Ariane Marelli

Editor: Goldman, Lee

70: Atherosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology

Goran Hansson;Anders Hamsten

Editor: Goldman, Lee

71: Angina Pectoris

William Boden

Editor: Goldman, Lee

72: Acute Coronary Syndrome/Unstable Angina and Non-ST Elevation MI

Richard A. Lange

Editor: Goldman, Lee

73: ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction and Complications of MI

Jeffrey Anderson

Editor: Goldman, Lee

74: Interventional and Surgical Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease

Paul Teirstein;Bruce Lytle

Editor: Goldman, Lee

75: Valvular Heart Disease

Blase Carabello

Editor: Goldman, Lee

76: Infective Endocarditis

Vance Fowler Jr.;Arnold Bayer

Editor: Goldman, Lee

77: Pericardial Disease

William Little;Jae K. Oh

Editor: Goldman, Lee

78: Diseases of the Aorta

Eric Isselbacher

Editor: Goldman, Lee

79: Atherosclerotic Peripheral Arterial Disease

Christopher White

Editor: Goldman, Lee

80: Other Peripheral Arterial Diseases

Jeffrey Olin

Editor: Goldman, Lee

81: Peripheral Venous Disease

Jeffrey Ginsberg

Editor: Goldman, Lee

82: Cardiac Transplantation

Mariell Jessup

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 9: Respiratory Diseases

83: Approach to the Patient with Respiratory Disease

Monica Kraft

Editor: Goldman, Lee

84: Imaging in Pulmonary Disease

Paul Stark

Editor: Goldman, Lee

85: Respiratory Structure and Function: Mechanisms and Testing

Herbert Reynolds

Editor: Goldman, Lee

86: Disorders of Ventilatory Control

Atul Malhotra

Editor: Goldman, Lee

87: Asthma

Jeffrey Drazen

Editor: Goldman, Lee

88: COPD

Dennis Niewoehner

Editor: Goldman, Lee

89: Cystic Fibrosis

Frank Accurso

Editor: Goldman, Lee

90: Bronchiectasis, Atelectasis, Cysts, and Localized Lung Disorders

Anne O'Donnell

Editor: Goldman, Lee

91: Alveolar Filling Disorders

Stephanie, M. Levine

Editor: Goldman, Lee

92: Interstitial Lung Disease

Ganesh Raghu

Editor: Goldman, Lee

93: Occupational Pulmonary Disorders

Susan Tarlo

Editor: Goldman, Lee

94: Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Lung

David C. Christiani

Editor: Goldman, Lee

95: Sarcoidosis

Michael Iannuzzi

Editor: Goldman, Lee

96: Acute Bronchitis and Tracheitis

Richard. P. Wenzel

Editor: Goldman, Lee

97: Overview of Pneumonia

Andrew H. Limper

Editor: Goldman, Lee

98: Pulmonary Embolism

Jeffrey Weitz

Editor: Goldman, Lee

99: Diseases of the Diaphragm, Chest Wall, Pleura, and Mediastinum

F. Dennis McCool

Editor: Goldman, Lee

100: Obstructive Sleep Apnea/Hypopnea Syndrome

Robert C. Basner

Editor: Goldman, Lee

101: Interventional and Surgical Approaches to Lung Disease

Armin Ernst;Malcom DeCamp

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 10: Critical Care Medicine

102: Approach to the Patient in a Critical Care Setting

Deborah J. Cook

Editor: Goldman, Lee

103: Respiratory Monitoring in Critical Care

James Stoller;Nicholas S. Hill

Editor: Goldman, Lee

104: Acute Respiratory Failure

Leonard Hudson;Arthur Slutsky

Editor: Goldman, Lee

105: Mechanical Ventilation

Leonard Hudson;Arthur Slutsky

Editor: Goldman, Lee

106: Approach to the Patient with Shock

Emanuel Rivers

Editor: Goldman, Lee

107: Cardiogenic Shock

Steven Hollenberg

Editor: Goldman, Lee

108: Shock Syndromes Related to Sepsis

James Russell

Editor: Goldman, Lee

109: Disorders Due to Heat and Cold

William Winkenwerder, Jr;Michael N Sawka

Editor: Goldman, Lee

110: Acute Poisoning

Marsha D. Ford I

Editor: Goldman, Lee

111: Electric Injury

Basil A. Pruitt Jr.

Editor: Goldman, Lee

112: Medical Aspects of Trauma and Burn Care

Robert H. Demling;Jonathan Gates;Reza Askari

Editor: Goldman, Lee

113: Venomous Snake Bites

Steven A. Seifert;James Armitage

Editor: Goldman, Lee

114: Venoms and Poisons from Marine Organisms

Jay Fox

Editor: Goldman, Lee

115: Rhabdomyolysis

Francis O'Connor;Patricia A. Deuster

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 11: Renal and Genitourinary Diseases

116: Approach to the Patient with Renal Disease

Donald Landry

Editor: Goldman, Lee

117: Structure and Function of the Kidneys

Qais Al-Awqati;Jonathan Barasch

Editor: Goldman, Lee

118: Disorders of Sodium and Water Homeostasis

Karl Skorecki;Denny Ausiello

Editor: Goldman, Lee

119: Potassium Disorders

Julian Seifter

Editor: Goldman, Lee

120: Acid-Base Disorders

Julian Seifter

Editor: Goldman, Lee

121: Disorders of Magnesium and Phosphorus

Alan S. L. Yu

Editor: Goldman, Lee

122: Acute Kidney Injury

Bruce Molitoris

Editor: Goldman, Lee

123: Glomerular Disorders and Nephrotic Syndromes

Gerald B. Appel;Jai Radhakrishnan

Editor: Goldman, Lee

124: Tubulointerstitial Diseases

Eric G Neilson

Editor: Goldman, Lee

125: Obstructive Uropathy

Mark Zeidel

Editor: Goldman, Lee

126: Diabetes and the Kidney

Raymond Harris

Editor: Goldman, Lee

127: Vascular Disorders of the Kidney

Thomas D. DuBose, Jr.

Editor: Goldman, Lee

128: Nephrolithiasis

Gary C Curhan

Editor: Goldman, Lee

129: Cystic Kidney Diseases

M. Amin Arnaout

Editor: Goldman, Lee

130: Hereditary Nephropathies and Abnormalities of the Urinary Tract

Lisa Guay-Woodford

Editor: Goldman, Lee

131: Benign Prostate Disease and Prostatitis

Michael Barry;Mary McNaughton-Collins

Editor: Goldman, Lee

132: Chronic Kidney Disease

William Mitch

Editor: Goldman, Lee

133: Treatment of Irreversible Renal Failure

Nina Tolkoff-Rubin

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 12:Gastrointestinal Diseases

134: Approach to the Patient with Gastrointestinal Disease

Kenneth McQuaid

Editor: Goldman, Lee

135: Diagnostic Imaging Procedures in Gastroenterology

Perry J Pickhardt

Editor: Goldman, Lee

136: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

P. Jay Pasricha

Editor: Goldman, Lee

137: Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage and Occult Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Dennis M. Jensen

Editor: Goldman, Lee

138: Disorders of Gastrointestinal Motility

Michael Camilleri

Editor: Goldman, Lee

139: Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders: Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Dyspepsia, and Noncardiac Chest Pain

Emeran Mayer

Editor: Goldman, Lee

140: Diseases of the Esophagus

David A. Katzka;Gary Falk

Editor: Goldman, Lee

141: Acid Peptic Disease

Ernst Kuipers;Martin Blaser

Editor: Goldman, Lee

142: Approach to the Patient with Diarrhea and Malabsorption

Carol E. Semrad

Editor: Goldman, Lee

143: Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Gary R. Lichtenstein

Editor: Goldman, Lee

144: Inflammatory and Anatomic Diseases of theINtestine, Peritoneum, Mesentery, and Omentum

Charlene Prather

Editor: Goldman, Lee

145: Vascular Diseases of the GI Tract

Stephen Hauser

Editor: Goldman, Lee

146: Pancreatitis

Chris E. Forsmark

Editor: Goldman, Lee

147: Diseases of the Rectum and Anus

Robert D. Madoff

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 13: Diseases of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Bile Ducts

148: Approach to the Patient with Liver Disease

Paul Martin

Editor: Goldman, Lee

149: Approach to the Patient with Jaundice or Abnormal Liver Test Results

Paul Berk;Kevin Korenblat

Editor: Goldman, Lee

150: Acute Viral Hepatitis

Jean-Michel Pawlotsky;Heiner Wedemeyer

Editor: Goldman, Lee

151: Chronic Viral Hepatitis

Jean-Michel Pawlotsky;John McHutchinson

Editor: Goldman, Lee

152: Toxin- and Drug-Induced Liver Disease

William Lee

Editor: Goldman, Lee

153: Inherited and Metabolic Hepatic Disorders

Bruce R Bacon

Editor: Goldman, Lee

154: Bacterial, Parasitic, Fungal, and Granulomatous Liver Diseases

Karen Krok;K. Rajender Reddy

Editor: Goldman, Lee

155: Alcoholic and NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis

Naga P. Chalasani

Editor: Goldman, Lee

156: Cirrhosis and Its Sequelae

Guadalupe Garcia-Tsao

Editor: Goldman, Lee

157: Hepatic Failure and Liver Transplantation

Emmet Keeffe

Editor: Goldman, Lee

158: Diseases of the Gallbladder and Bile Ducts

Nezam H. Afdhal

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 14: Hematologic Diseases

159: Hematopoiesis and Hematopoietic Growth Factors

Kenneth Kaushansky

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

160: The Peripheral blood Smear

Barbara Bain

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

161: Approach to the Anemias

H. Franklin Bunn

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

162: Microcytic and Hypochromic Anemias

Gordon Ginder

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

163: Autoimmune and Intravascular Hemolytic Anemias

Robert Schwartz

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

164: Hemolytic Anemias: Red Cell Membrane and Metabolic Defects

Patrick Gallagher

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

165: Hemoglobinopathies: The Thalassemias

Maria Cappellini

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

166: Sickle Cell Disease and Associated Hemoglobinopathies

Martin Steinberg

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

167: Megaloblastic Anemias

Asok C. Antony

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

168: Aplastic Anemia and Related Conditions

Grover Bagby

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

169: Polycythemias, Essential Thrombocythemia and Primary Myelobfibrosis

Ayalew Tefferi

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

170: Leukopenia and Leukocytosis

Nancy Berliner

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

171: Approach to the Patient with Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly

James Armitage

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

172: Disorders of Phagocyte Function

Michael Glogauer

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

173: Eosinophilic Syndromes

Marc Rothenberg

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

174: Approach to the Patient with Bleeding and Thrombosis

Andrew Schafer

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

175: Thrombocytopenia

Charles Abrams

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

176: Von Willebrand’s Disease and Abnormalties of Vascular Function

William Nichols

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

177: Hemorrhagic Disorders: Coagulation Factor Deficiencies

Margaret Ragni

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

178: Hemorrhagic Disorders: DIC, Liver Failure, and Vitamin K Deficiency

Andrew Schafer

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

179: Thrombotic Disorders: Hypercoagulable States

Andrew Schafer

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

180: Transfusion Medicine

Lawrence Goodnough

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

181: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Julie Vose

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 15: Oncology

182: Approach to the Patient with Cancer

Michael Perry

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

183: The Epidemiology of Cancer

Michael Thun

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

184: The Genetics of Cancer

Henry Lynch

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

185: The Biology of Cancer

Kenneth H Cowan;Jeffrey A Moscow

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

186: Endocrine Manifestations of Tumors: ""Ectopic"" Hormone Production

Robert F. Gagel

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

187: Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Other Non-Neoplastic Effects of Cancer

Hope Rugo

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

188: Myelodysplasia Syndrome

Alan List;Rami Komrokji;Eric Padron

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

189: The Acute Leukemias

Frederick R Appelbaum

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

190: The Chronic Leukemias

Hagop Kantarjian;Susan O'Brien

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

191: Non-Hodgkin's Lymphomas

James Armitage

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

192: Hodgkin's Lymphomas

Joseph Connors

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

193: Plasma Cell Disorders

S. Vincent Rajkumar

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

194: Amyloidosis

Morrie Gertz

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

195: Tumors of the CNS and Intracranial Hypertension and Hypotension

Lisa DeAngelis

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

196: Head and Neck Cancer

Marshall R. Posner

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

197: Lung Cancer and Other Pulmonary Neoplasms

David S Ettinger

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

198: Neoplasma of the Esophagus and Stomach

Anil Rustgi

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

199: Neoplasms of the Large and Small Intestine

Charles Blanke;Douglas Faigel

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

200: Pancreatic Cancer

Margaret Tempero

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

201: Pancreatic Endocrine Tumors

Robert T. Jensen

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

202: Liver and Biliary Tract Tumors

Lewis Roberts

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

203: Tumors of the Kidney, Bladder, Ureters, and Renal Pelvis

Dean Bajorin

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

204: Breast Cancer and Differential Diagnosis of Benign Lesions

Nancy Davidson

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

205: Gynecologic Cancers

Maurie Markman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

206: Testicular Cancer

Lawrence Einhorn

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

207: Prostate Cancer

Eric Small

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

208: Bone Tumors: Primary and Metastatic Lesions

Karen H. Antman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

209: Sarcomas of Soft Tissue

George D. Demetri

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

210: Melanoma and Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers

Lynn Schuchter

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

211: Cancer of Unknown Primary Origin

John Hainsworth

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 16: Metabolic Diseases

212: Approach to Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Louis Elsas II

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

213: Disorders of Lipid Metabolism

Clay F. Semenkovich

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

214: Glycogen Storage Diseases

Joseph I. Wolfsdorf;David A. Weinstein

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

215: Lysosomal Storage Diseases

Ellen Sidransky;Donna Krasnewich

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

216: Homocystinuria and Hyperhomocysteinemia

Bruce Barshop

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

217: The Porphyrias

Karl Anderson

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

218: Wilson's Disease

Stephen Kaler

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

219: Iron Overload (Hemochromatosis)

Bruce R Bacon

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 17:Nutritional Diseases

220: Nutrition's Interface with Health and Disease

Douglas Heimburger

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

221: Nutritional Assessment

Bruce Bistrian

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

222: Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Samuel Klein

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

223: Enteral Nutrition

Stephen McClave

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

224: Parenteral Nutrition

Greet Van den Berghe;Alexander Wilmer

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

225: Vitamins, Trace Minerals, and Other Micronutrients

Joel B. Mason

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

226: Eating Disorders

Marsha Marcus

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

227: Obesity

Michael Jensen

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 18: Endocrine Diseases

228: Approach to the Patient with Endocrine Disease

David R. Clemmons

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

229: Principles of Endocrinology

David R. Clemmons

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

230: Neuroendocrinology and the Neuroendocrine System

Mark E. Molitch

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

231: Anterior Pituitary

Mark E. Molitch

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

232: Posterior Pituitary

Joseph G. Verbalis

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

233: Thyroid

Paul Ladenson;Matthew Kim

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

234: Adrenal Cortex

Lynnette Nieman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

235: The Adrenal Medulla, Catecholamines, and Pheochromocytoma

William F. Young

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

236: Type I Diabetes Mellitus

Robert Sherwin;Silvio Inzucchi

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

237: Type II Diabetes Mellitus

Robert Sherwin;Silvio Inzucchi

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

238: Hypoglycemia/Pancreatic Islet Cell Disorders

Stephen N. Davis

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

239: Polyglandular Disorders

Henry Kronenberg

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

240: Multiple-Organ Syndromes: Carcinoid Syndrome

Kenneth Hande

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

241: Disorders of Sexual Differentiation

Perrin C. White

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

242: The Testis and Male Sexual Function

Ronald Swerdloff

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

243: Ovaries, Development and Menstrual Cycle

Robert W Rebar

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

244: Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Robert W Rebar

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 19: Women's Health

245: Approach to Women's Health

Karen Freund

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

246: Contraception

Daniel Mishell Jr.

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

247: Common Medical Problems in Pregnancy

Karen Rosene Montella

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

248: Menopause

Deborah Grady;Elizabeth Barrett-Connor

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

249: Interpersonal Violence

Harriet MacMillan;Gene Feder

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 20: Diseases of Bone and Mineral Metabolism

250: Mineral and Bone Homeostasis

Murray Favus

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

251: Osteoporosis

Cliff Rosen

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

252: Osteomalacia and Rickets

Robert Weinstein

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

253: The Parathyroid Glands, Hypercalcemia, and Hypocalcemia

John Wysolmerski;Karl Insogna

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

254: Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma and Calcitonin

Samuel Wells Jr.

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

255: Paget's Disease of Bone

David Roodman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

256: Osteonecrosis, Osteosclerosis/Hyperostosis and Other Disorders of Bone

Michael P. Whyte

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 21: Diseases of Allergy and Clinical Immunology

257: Approach to the Patient with Allergic or Immunologic Disease

Stephen I Wasserman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

258: Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases

Mark Ballow

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

259: Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis

Larry Borish

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

260: Urticaria and Angioedema

Stephen Dreskin

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

261: Systemic Anaphylaxis, Food Allergy, and Insect Sting Allergy

Lawrence Schwartz

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

262: Drug Allergy

Leslie Grammer

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

263: Mastocytosis

Cem Akin

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

Part 22: Rheumatic Diseases

264: Approach to the Patient with Rheumatic Disease

William Arend;George Lawry

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

265: Laboratory Testing in the Rheumatic Diseases

David Pisetsky

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

266: Imaging Studies in the Rheumatic Diseases

Lynne Steinbach

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

267: Connective Tissue Structure and Function

Richard Loeser

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

268: Inherited Diseases of Connective Tissues

Reed Edwin Pyeritz

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

269: The Systemic Autoinflammatory Diseases

Daniel Kastner

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

270: Osteoarthritis

Nancy Lane;Thomas J. Schnitzer

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

271: Bursitis, Tendonitis, and Other Periarticular Disorders, and Sports Medicine

Josephn J. Biundo

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

272: Rheumatoid Arthritis

James O'Dell

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

273: The Spondyloarthropathies

Robert Inman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

274: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Mary Crow

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

275: Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis)

John Varga

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

276: Sjogren's Syndrome

M. Eric Gershwin;Stanley Naguwa

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

277: Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis

Frederick, W. Miller

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

278: The Systemic Vasculitides

John, H Stone

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

279: Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Temporal Arteritis

Steven Paget;Robert Spiera

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

280: Infections of Bursae, Joints, and Bones

Eric Matteson;Douglas Osmon

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

281: Crystal Deposition Diseases

N.Lawrence Edwards

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

282: Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Robert Bennett

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

283: Systemic Diseases in which Arthritis is a Feature

Sterling,G. West

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

284: Multifocal Fibrosclerosis

Wilmer Sibbitt Jr.

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

285: Surgical Treatment of Joint Diseases

C. Ronald Mackenzie;Edwin Su

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 23: Infectious Diseases

286: Introduction to Microbial Disease - Host-Pathogen Interactions

William Scheld

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

287: Principles of Anti-Infective Therapy

George M. Eliopoulos

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

288: Approach to Fever or Suspected Infection in the Normal Host

James Leggett

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

289: Approach to Fever and Suspected Infection in the Compromised Host

Kieren Marr

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

290: Approach to the Patient with Healthcare-associated Infections

Neil Fishman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

291: Approach to the Patient with Suspected Enteric Infection

Herbert DuPont

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

292: Approach to the Patient with Urinary Tract Infection

Ragnar Norrby

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

293: Approach to the Patient with a Sexually Transmitted Disease

Myron S. Cohen

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

294: Approach to the Patient Before and After Travel

Paul, M. Arguin

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

295: Antibacterial Therapy

George Drusano

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

296: Staphylococcal Infections

Henry Chambers

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

297: Streptococcus Pneumoniae Infections

Lionel Mandell

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

298: Non-Pneumococcal Streptococcal Infections, Rheumatic Fever

Donald Low

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

299: Enterococcal Infections

Trish Perl;Eli N. Perencevich

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

300: Diphtheria and Other Corynebacteria Infections

Roland Sutter

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

301: Listeriosis

Bennett Lorber

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

302: Anthrax

Daniel Lucey

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

303: Erysipelothrix Infections

Annette C. Reboli

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

304: Clostridial Infections

Dale Gerding

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

305: Diseases Caused by Non-spore-forming Anaerobic Bacteria

Itzhak Brook

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

306: Neisseria Meningitidis Infections

David Stephens

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

307: Neisseria Gonorhoeaea Infections

Matthew Golden

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

308: Haemophilus and Moraxella Infections

Michael Simberkoff

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

309: Chancroid

Stanley Spinola

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

310: Cholera and Other Vibrio Infections

Carlos Seas

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

311: Campylobacter Infections

Ban Mishu Allos

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

312: Escherichia Enteric Infections

Richard Guerrant;Ted Steiner

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

313: Infections due to other Members of the Enterobacteriaceae, including Management of Multi-Drug Resistant Strains

David Paterson

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

314: Pseudomonas and Related Gram-Negative Bacillary Infections

Gerald Pier

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

315: Other Non-Fermenting Gram-Negatives: Acinetobacter and Stenotrophomonas sp

Robert Bonomo

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

316: Salmonella Infections (Including Typhoid Fever)

John A. Crump

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

317: Shigellosis

Gerald T. Keusch

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

318: Brucellosis

Eduardo Gotuzzo

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

319: Tularemia and Other Francisella Infections

William Schaffner

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

320: Plague and Other Yersinia Infections

Kenneth Gage

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

321: Whooping Cough and Other Bordetella Infections

Erik L. Hewlett

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

322: Legionella Infections

Thomas Marrie

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

323: Disease Caused by Bartonella Species

Didier Raoult;Jean-Marc Rolain

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

324: Granuloma Inguinale (Donovanosis)

Edward W. Hook III

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

325: Mycoplasma Infections

Stephen G. Baum

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

326: Diseases Caused by Chlamydiae

William, M. Geisler

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

327: Treponema Infection (Syphillis)

Edward W. Hook III

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

328: Nonsyphilitic Treponematoses

Edward W. Hook III

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

329: Lyme Disease

Gary Wormser

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

330: Relapsing Fever and Other Borrelia Infections

William Petri

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

331: Leptospirosis

Albert Ko

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

332: Tuberculosis

Jerrold Ellner

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

333: The Nontuberculous Mycobacteria

Steven Holland

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

334: Leprosy (Hansen's Disease)

Joel Ernst

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

335: Rickettsia Infections

Didier Raoult

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

336: Zoonoses

Stuart Levin

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

337: Actinomycosis

Itzhak Brook

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

338: Nocardiosis

Frederick Southwick

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

339: Systemic Antifungal Agents

David A. Stevens

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

340: Histoplasmosis

Carol Kauffman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

341: Coccidioidomycosis

John N. Galgiani

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

342: Blastomycosis

Carol Kauffman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

343: Paracoccidioidomycosis

Carol Kauffman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

344: Cryptococcoisis

Carol Kauffman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

345: Sporotrichosis

Carol Kauffman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

346: Candidiasis

Carol Kauffman

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

347: Aspergillosis

Thomas Walsh

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

348: Mucormycosis

Dimitrios Kontoyiannis

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

349: Pneumocystis Penumonia

Joseph A. Kovacs

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

350: Mycetoma

Dimitrios Kontoyiannis

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

351: Dematiaceous Fungal Infections

Peter Pappas

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

352: Antiparasitic Therapy

Richard Pearson

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

353: Malaria

Philip Rosenthal;Moses R. Kamya

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

354: African Trypanosomiasis (Sleeping Sickness)

William Petri

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

355: American Trypanosomiasis (Chagas' Disease)

Louis V. Kirchhoff

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

356: Leishmaniasis

Simon Croft

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

357: Toxoplasmosis

Jose, G Montoya

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

358: Crytosporidiosis

Richard Guerrant;Aldo A. M. Lima

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

359: Giardiasis

Theodore E. Nash

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

360: Amebiasis

William Petri

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

361: Babesiosis and Other Protozoan Diseases

Sam Telford III

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

362: Cestode Infections

A. Clinton White;Enrico Brunetti

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

363: Schistosomiasis (Bilharziasis)

Aldo A. M. Lima;Edgar Carvalho

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

364: Liver, Intestinal, and Lung Fluke Infections

Eduardo Gotuzzo

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

365: Intestinal Nematodes

David Diemert

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

366: Tissue Nematodes

David Diemert

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

367: Arthropods and Leeches

Dirk Elston

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

368: Antiviral Therapy (Non-HIV)

John Beigel

Editor: Goldman, Lee

369: The Common Cold

Ronald B. Turner

Editor: Goldman, Lee

370: Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Edward Walsh

Editor: Goldman, Lee

371: Parainfluenza Viral Diseases

Kathryn Edwards;Geoffrey A. Weinberg

Editor: Goldman, Lee

372: Influenza

Frederick Hayden

Editor: Goldman, Lee

373: Adenovirus Diseases

John J. Treanor

Editor: Goldman, Lee

374: Coronaviruses

Larry Anderson

Editor: Goldman, Lee

375: Measles (Rubeola Virus Infection)

Marty Weisse;Capt. Mark Papania

Editor: Goldman, Lee

376: Rubella (German Measles)

Susan Reef

Editor: Goldman, Lee

377: Mumps

John Gnann

Editor: Goldman, Lee

378: Slow Virus Infections

Avindra Nath

Editor: Goldman, Lee

379: Parvovirus

Neal S. Young

Editor: Goldman, Lee

380: Smallpox, Monkeypox, and Other Poxvirus Infections

Inger Damon

Editor: Goldman, Lee

381: Papillomavirus

John M. Douglas Jr.

Editor: Goldman, Lee

382: Herpes Simplex Virus Infections

Richard J. Whitley

Editor: Goldman, Lee

383: Varicella (Chickenpox, Shingles)

Jeffrey Cohen

Editor: Goldman, Lee

384: Cytomegalovirus

W. Lawrence Drew

Editor: Goldman, Lee

385: Epstein-Barr Virus Infection

Robert Schooley

Editor: Goldman, Lee

386: Human T-Cell Lymphotropic Viruses Type I and II

William Blattner

Editor: Goldman, Lee

387: Enteroviruses

José R Romero

Editor: Goldman, Lee

388: Rotaviruses, Noroviruses, and Other GI Viruses

Harry Greenberg;Manuel Franco

Editor: Goldman, Lee

389: Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

Daniel G. Bausch

Editor: Goldman, Lee

390: Arthropod-borne Viruses Causing Fever and Rash

Stanley Naides

Editor: Goldman, Lee

391: Anthropod-borne Viruses Affecting the CNS

Thomas Bleck

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 24: HIV and the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

392: Epidemiology of HIV Infection and AIDS

Thomas Quinn

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

393: Immunopathogenesis of HIV Infection

Robert Siliciano

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

394: Biology of Human Immunodeficiency Viruses

George Shaw

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

395: Prevention of HIV Infection

Carlos Del Rio

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

396: Treatment of HIV Infection and AIDS

Henry Masur

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

397: Gastrointestinal Manifestions of HIV and AIDS

Christine Wanke;Tamsin Knox

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

398: Pulmonary Manifestations of HIV and AIDS

Laurence Huang

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

399: Skin Manifestations in Patients with HIV Infection

Toby Maurer

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

400: Hematology/Oncology in Patients with HIV Infection

Paul A. Volberding

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

401: Neurologic Complications of HIV Infection

Avindra Nath

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

402: Immune reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome in HIV/AIDS

Robert Colebunders;Martyn French

Editor: Schafer, Andrew

 

Part 25: Neurology

403: Approach to the Patient with Neurological Disease

Ralph Jozefowicz;Michael Aminoff

Editor: Goldman, Lee

404: Psychiatric Disorders in Medical Practice

Jeffrey M. Lyness

Editor: Goldman, Lee

405: Headaches and Other Head Pain

Kathleen Digre

Editor: Goldman, Lee

406: Head and Spinal Cord Injury

Geoffrey Ling

Editor: Goldman, Lee

407: Spine, Disc, Spinal Cord and Spinal Root Disease

Richard, L Barbano

Editor: Goldman, Lee

408: Regional Cerebral Dysfunction

David Knopman

Editor: Goldman, Lee

409: Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias

David Knopman

Editor: Goldman, Lee

410: The Epilepsies

Samuel Wiebe

Editor: Goldman, Lee

411: Coma, Persistent Vegetative State and Brain Death

James L. Bernat

Editor: Goldman, Lee

412: Disorders of Sleep

Mark W. Mahowald

Editor: Goldman, Lee

413: Approach to Cerebrovascular Diseases

Justin Zivin

Editor: Goldman, Lee

414: Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease

Justin Zivin

Editor: Goldman, Lee

415: Hemorrhagic Cerebrovascular Disease

Justin Zivin

Editor: Goldman, Lee

416: Parkinsonism

Anthony E Lang

Editor: Goldman, Lee

417: Other Movement Disorders

Anthony Lang

Editor: Goldman, Lee

418: ALS and Other Motor Neuron Diseases

Pamela J Shaw

Editor: Goldman, Lee

419: Multiple Sclerosis and Demyelinating Conditions of the CNS

Peter Calabresi

Editor: Goldman, Lee

420: Meningitis: Bacterial, Viral, and Other

Avindra Nath

Editor: Goldman, Lee

421: Brain Abscess and Parameningeal Infections

Avindra Nath;Joseph, R Berger

Editor: Goldman, Lee

422: Acute Viral Encephalitis

Allen Aksamit Jr.

Editor: Goldman, Lee

423: Poliomyelitis

Allen Aksamit Jr.

Editor: Goldman, Lee

424: Prion Diseases

Patrick J. Bosque

Editor: Goldman, Lee

425: Nutritional and Alcohol-Related Neurologic Diseases

Barbara Koppel

Editor: Goldman, Lee

426: Congenital, Developmental and Neurocutaneous Disorders

Jonathan W. Mink

Editor: Goldman, Lee

427: Autonomic Disorders and Their Management

William P. Cheshire Jr.

Editor: Goldman, Lee

428: Peripheral Neuropathies

Michael Shy

Editor: Goldman, Lee

429: Muscle Diseases

Patrick F. Chinnery

Editor: Goldman, Lee

430: Disorders of Neuromuscular Transmission

Angela Vincent

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 26: Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Diseases

431: Diseases of the Visual System

Myron Yanoff;J. Douglas Cameron

Editor: Goldman, Lee

432: Neuro-Ophthalmology

Robert W. Baloh;Joanna Jen

Editor: Goldman, Lee

433: Diseases of the Mouth and Salivary Glands

Troy Daniels

Editor: Goldman, Lee

434: Approach to the Patient with Nose, Sinus, and Ear Disorders

Andrew Murr

Editor: Goldman, Lee

435: Smell and Taste

Robert W. Baloh;Joanna Jen

Editor: Goldman, Lee

436: Hearing and Equilibrium

Robert W. Baloh;Joanna Jen

Editor: Goldman, Lee

437: Throat Disorders

Thomas Tami

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 27: Medical Consultation

438: Principles of Preoperative Consultation and Co-Management

Gerald Smetana

Editor: Goldman, Lee

439: Preoperative Evaluation

Steven Cohn

Editor: Goldman, Lee

440: Overview of Anesthesia

Jeanine Wiener-Kronish;Lee Fleisher

Editor: Goldman, Lee

441: Postoperative Care and Complications

Don Redelmeier

Editor: Goldman, Lee

442: Medical Consultation in Psychiatry

Peter Manu

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Part 28: Skin Diseases

443: Structure and Function of Skin

David Norris

Editor: Goldman, Lee

444: Examination of the Skin and an Approach to Diagnosing Skin Diseases

Cheryl Armstrong

Editor: Goldman, Lee

445: Principles of Therapy

Victoria Werth

Editor: Goldman, Lee

446: Eczema, Photosensitivity, and papulosquamous (including fungal) Diseases and Figurate Erythemas

Henry Lim

Editor: Goldman, Lee

447: Macular, Vesiculobullous, and Pustular Diseases

Neil Korman

Editor: Goldman, Lee

448: Urticaria, Drug Hypersensitivity Rashes, Nodules and Tumors, and Atrophic Diseases

Madeleine Duvic

Editor: Goldman, Lee

449: Infections, Hyper-and Hypopigmentation, Regional Dermatology, and Distinctive Lesions in Black Skin

Jean Bolognia

Editor: Goldman, Lee

450: Diseases of Hair and Nails

Antonella Tosti

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

Appendix: Laboratory Reference Intervals and Values

Appendix: Reference Intervals and Laboratory Values

Ronald J. Elin

Editor: Goldman, Lee

 

About the Author

Lee Goldman

Executive Vice President for Health and Biomedical Sciences and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and of Medicine, Harold and Margaret Hatch Professor of the University, Professor of Medicine and of Epidemiology, Columbia University, New York, NY

Affiliations and Expertise

Harold and Margaret Hatch Professor, Executive Vice President and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine, Chief Executive, Columbia University Medical Center, Columbia University, New York, New York

Andrew Schafer

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Director, Richard T. Silver Center for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York

