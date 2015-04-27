Goldman-Cecil Medicine, 2-Volume Set

VOLUME I

SECTION I: SOCIAL AND ETHICAL ISSUES IN MEDICINE

1 Approach to Medicine, the Patient, and the Medical Profession: Medicine as a Learned and Humane Profession

2 Bioethics in the Practice of Medicine

3 Care of Dying Patients and Their Families

4 Cultural Context of Medicine

5 Socioeconomic Issues in Medicine

6 Global Health

SECTION II: PRINCIPLES OF EVALUATION AND MANAGEMENT

7 Approach to the Patient: History and Physical Examination

8 Approach to the Patient with Abnormal Vital Signs

9 Statistical Interpretation of Data

10 Using Data for Clinical Decisions

11 Measuring Health and Health Care

12 Quality of Care and Patient Safety

13 Comprehensive Chronic Disease Management

SECTION III: PREVENTIVE AND ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

14 Counseling for Behavior Change

15 The Periodic Health Examination

16 Physical Activity

17 Adolescent Medicine

18 Immunization

19 Principles of Occupational and Environmental Medicine

20 Radiation Injury

21 Bioterrorism

22 Chronic Poisoning: Trace Metals and Others

SECTION IV: AGING AND GERIATRIC MEDICINE

23 Epidemiology of Aging: Implications of an Aging Society

24 Geriatric Assessment

25 Common Clinical Sequelae of Aging

26 Incontinence

27 Neuropsychiatric Aspects of Aging

28 Delirium or Acute Mental Status Change in the Older Patient

SECTION V: CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY

29 Principles of Drug Therapy

30 Pain

31 Biology of Addiction

32 Nicotine and Tobacco

33 Alcohol Use Disorders

34 Drugs of Abuse

35 Immunosuppressing Drugs Including Corticosteroids

36 Biologic Agents and Signaling Inhibitors

37 Prostanoids, Aspirin, and Related Compounds

38 Antithrombotic Therapy

39 Complementary and Alternative Medicine

SECTION VI: GENETICS

40 Principles of Genetics

41 Gene, Genomic, and Chromosomal Disorders

42 The Inherited Basis of Common Diseases

43 Application of Molecular Technologies to Clinical Medicine

44 Regenerative Medicine, Cell, and Gene Therapies

SECTION VII: PRINCIPLES OF IMMUNOLOGY AND INFLAMMATION

45 The Innate Immune System

46 The Adaptive Immune System

47 Mechanisms of Immune-Mediated Tissue Injury

48 Mechanisms of Inflammation and Tissue Repair

49 Transplantation Immunology

50 Complement System in Disease

SECTION VIII: CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

51 Approach to the Patient with Possible Cardiovascular Disease

52 Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Disease

53 Cardiac Function and Circulatory Control

54 Electrocardiography

55 Echocardiography

56 Noninvasive Cardiac Imaging

57 Catheterization and Angiography

58 Heart Failure: Pathophysiology and Diagnosis

59 Heart Failure: Management and Prognosis

60 Diseases of the Myocardium and Endocardium

61 Principles of Electrophysiology

62 Approach to the Patient with Suspected Arrhythmia

63 Approach to Cardiac Arrest and Life-Threatening Arrhythmias

64 Cardiac Arrhythmias with Supraventricular Origin

65 Ventricular Arrhythmias

66 Electrophysiologic Interventional Procedures and Surgery

67 Arterial Hypertension

68 Pulmonary Hypertension

69 Congenital Heart Disease in Adults

70 Atherosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology

71 Angina Pectoris and Stable Ischemic Heart Disease

72 Acute Coronary Syndrome: Unstable Angina and Non-ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction

73 ST Segment Elevation Acute Myocardial Infarction and Complications of Myocardial Infarction

74 Interventional and Surgical Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease

75 Valvular Heart Disease

76 Infective Endocarditis

77 Pericardial Diseases

78 Diseases of the Aorta

79 Atherosclerotic Peripheral Arterial Disease

80 Other Peripheral Arterial Diseases

81 Peripheral Venous Disease

82 Cardiac Transplantation

SECTION IX: RESPIRATORY DISEASES

83 Approach to the Patient with Respiratory Disease

84 Imaging in Pulmonary Disease

85 Respiratory Function: Mechanisms and Testing

86 Disorders of Ventilatory Control

87 Asthma

88 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

89 Cystic Fibrosis

90 Bronchiectasis, Atelectasis, Cysts, and Localized Lung Disorders

91 Alveolar Filling Disorders

92 Interstitial Lung Disease

93 Occupational Lung Disease

94 Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Lung

95 Sarcoidosis

96 Acute Bronchitis and Tracheitis

97 Overview of Pneumonia

98 Pulmonary Embolism

99 Diseases of the Diaphragm, Chest Wall, Pleura, and Mediastinum

100 Obstructive Sleep Apnea

101 Interventional and Surgical Approaches to Lung Disease

SECTION X: CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE

102 Approach to the Patient in a Critical Care Setting

103 Respiratory Monitoring in Critical Care

104 Acute Respiratory Failure

105 Mechanical Ventilation

106 Approach to the Patient with Shock

107 Cardiogenic Shock

108 Shock Syndromes Related to Sepsis

109 Disorders Due to Heat and Cold

110 Acute Poisoning

111 Medical Aspects of Injuries and Burns

112 Envenomation

113 Rhabdomyolysis

SECTION XI: RENAL AND GENITOURINARY DISEASES

114 Approach to the Patient with Renal Disease

115 Structure and Function of the Kidneys

116 Disorders of Sodium and Water Homeostasis

117 Potassium Disorders

118 Acid-Base Disorders

119 Disorders of Magnesium and Phosphorus

120 Acute Kidney Injury

121 Glomerular Disorders and Nephrotic Syndromes

122 Tubulointerstitial Nephritis

123 Obstructive Uropathy

124 Diabetes and the Kidney

125 Vascular Disorders of the Kidney

126 Nephrolithiasis

127 Cystic Kidney Diseases

128 Hereditary Nephropathies and Developmental Abnormalities of the Urinary Tract

129 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Prostatitis

130 Chronic Kidney Disease

131 Treatment of Irreversible Renal Failure

SECTION XII: GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASES

132 Approach to the Patient with Gastrointestinal Disease

133 Diagnostic Imaging Procedures in Gastroenterology

134 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

135 Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

136 Disorders of Gastrointestinal Motility

137 Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders: Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Dyspepsia, Chest Pain of Presumed Esophageal Origin, and Heartburn

138 Diseases of the Esophagus

139 Acid Peptic Disease

140 Approach to the Patient with Diarrhea and Malabsorption

141 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

142 Inflammatory and Anatomic Diseases of the Intestine, Peritoneum, Mesentery, and Omentum

143 Vascular Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract

144 Pancreatitis

145 Diseases of the Rectum and Anus

SECTION XIII: DISEASES OF THE LIVER, GALLBLADDER, AND BILE DUCTS

146 Approach to the Patient with Liver Disease

147 Approach to the Patient with Jaundice or Abnormal Liver Tests

148 Acute Viral Hepatitis

149 Chronic Viral and Autoimmune Hepatitis

150 Toxin- and Drug-Induced Liver Disease

151 Bacterial, Parasitic, Fungal, and Granulomatous Liver Diseases

152 Alcoholic and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

153 Cirrhosis and Its Sequelae

154 Hepatic Failure and Liver Transplantation

155 Diseases of the Gallbladder and Bile Ducts

SECTION XIV: HEMATOLOGIC DISEASES

156 Hematopoiesis and Hematopoietic Growth Factors

157 The Peripheral Blood Smear

158 Approach to the Anemias

159 Microcytic and Hypochromic Anemias

160 Autoimmune and Intravascular Hemolytic Anemias

161 Hemolytic Anemias: Red Blood Cell Membrane and Metabolic Defects

162 The Thalassemias

163 Sickle Cell Disease and Other Hemoglobinopathies

164 Megaloblastic Anemias

165 Aplastic Anemia and Related Bone Marrow Failure States

166 Polycythemia Vera, Essential Thrombocythemia, and Primary Myelofi brosis

167 Leukocytosis and Leukopenia

168 Approach to the Patient with Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly

169 Disorders of Phagocyte Function

170 Eosinophilic Syndromes

171 Approach to the Patient with Bleeding and Thrombosis

172 Thrombocytopenia

173 Von Willebrand Disease and Hemorrhagic Abnormalities of Platelet and Vascular Function

174 Hemorrhagic Disorders: Coagulation Factor Defi ciencies

175 Hemorrhagic Disorders: Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation, Liver Failure, and Vitamin K Defi ciency

176 Thrombotic Disorders: Hypercoagulable States

177 Transfusion Medicine

178 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

SECTION XV: ONCOLOGY

179 Approach to the Patient with Cancer

180 Epidemiology of Cancer

181 Cancer Biology and Genetics

182 Myelodysplastic Syndromes

183 The Acute Leukemias

184 The Chronic Leukemias

185 Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas

186 Hodgkin Lymphoma

187 Plasma Cell Disorders

188 Amyloidosis

189 Tumors of the Central Nervous System

190 Head and Neck Cancer

191 Lung Cancer and Other Pulmonary Neoplasms

192 Neoplasms of the Esophagus and Stomach

193 Neoplasms of the Small and Large Intestine

194 Pancreatic Cancer

195 Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

196 Liver and Biliary Tract Cancers

197 Tumors of the Kidney, Bladder, Ureters, and Renal Pelvis

198 Breast Cancer and Benign Breast Disorders

199 Gynecologic Cancers

200 Testicular Cancer

201 Prostate Cancer

202 Malignant Tumors of Bone, Sarcomas, and Other Soft Tissue Neoplasms

203 Melanoma and Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers

204 Cancer of Unknown Primary Origin

VOLUME II

SECTION XVI: METABOLIC DISEASES

205 Approach to Inborn Errors of Metabolism

206 Disorders of Lipid Metabolism

207 Glycogen Storage Diseases

208 Lysosomal Storage Diseases

209 Homocystinuria and Hyperhomocysteinemia

210 The Porphyrias

211 Wilson Disease

212 Iron Overload (Hemochromatosis)

SECTION XVII: NUTRITIONAL DISEASES

213 Nutrition’s Interface with Health and Disease

214 Nutritional Assessment

215 Protein-Energy Malnutrition

216 Enteral Nutrition

217 Malnutrition, Nutritional Assessment, and Nutritional Support in Adult Hospitalized Patients

218 Vitamins, Trace Minerals, and Other Micronutrients

219 Eating Disorders

220 Obesity

SECTION XVIII: ENDOCRINE DISEASES

221 Approach to the Patient with Endocrine Disease

222 Principles of Endocrinology

223 Neuroendocrinology and the Neuroendocrine System

224 Anterior Pituitary

225 Posterior Pituitary

226 Thyroid

227 Adrenal Cortex

228 Adrenal Medulla, Catecholamines, and Pheochromocytoma

229 Diabetes Mellitus

230 Hypoglycemia and Pancreatic Islet Cell Disorders

231 Polyglandular Disorders

232 Neuroendocrine Tumors and the Carcinoid Syndrome

233 Disorders of Sexual Development

234 The Testis and Male Hypogonadism, Infertility, and Sexual Dysfunction

235 Ovaries and Pubertal Development

236 Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

SECTION XIX: WOMEN’S HEALTH

237 Approach to Women’s Health

238 Contraception

239 Common Medical Problems in Pregnancy

240 Menopause

241 Intimate Partner Violence

SECTION XX: DISEASES OF BONE AND MINERAL METABOLISM

242 Approach to the Patient with Metabolic Bone Disease

243 Osteoporosis

244 Osteomalacia and Rickets

245 The Parathyroid Glands, Hypercalcemia and Hypocalcemia

246 Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma

247 Paget Disease of Bone

248 Osteonecrosis, Osteosclerosis/Hyperostosis, and Other Disorders of Bone

SECTION XXI: DISEASES OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY

249 Approach to the Patient with Allergic or Immunologic Disease

250 Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases

251 Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis

252 Urticaria and Angioedema

253 Systemic Anaphylaxis, Food Allergy, and Insect Sting Allergy

254 Drug Allergy

255 Mastocytosis

SECTION XXII: RHEUMATIC DISEASES

256 Approach to the Patient with Rheumatic Disease

257 Laboratory Testing in the Rheumatic Diseases

258 Imaging Studies in the Rheumatic Diseases

259 Connective Tissue Structure and Function

260 Inherited Diseases of Connective Tissue

261 The Systemic Autoinflammatory Diseases

262 Osteoarthritis

263 Bursitis, Tendinitis, and Other Periarticular Disorders and Sports Medicine

264 Rheumatoid Arthritis

265 The Spondyloarthropathies

266 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

267 Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma)

268 Sjögren Syndrome

269 Inflammatory Myopathies

270 The Systemic Vasculitides

271 Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Temporal Arteritis

272 Infections of Bursae, Joints, and Bones

273 Crystal Deposition Diseases

274 Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and Myofascial Pain

275 Systemic Diseases in Which Arthritis Is a Feature

276 Surgical Treatment of Joint Diseases

SECTION XXIII: INFECTIOUS DISEASES

277 Introduction to Microbial Disease: Host-Pathogen Interactions

278 The Human Microbiome

279 Principles of Anti-Infective Therapy

280 Approach to Fever or Suspected Infection in the Normal Host

281 Approach to Fever and Suspected Infection in the Compromised Host

282 Prevention and Control of Health Care–Associated Infections

283 Approach to the Patient with Suspected Enteric Infection

284 Approach to the Patient with Urinary Tract Infection

285 Approach to the Patient with a Sexually Transmitted Infection

286 Approach to the Patient before and after Travel

287 Antibacterial Chemotherapy

288 Staphylococcal Infections

289 Streptococcus Pneumoniae Infections

290 Nonpneumococcal Streptococcal Infections and Rheumatic Fever

291 Enterococcal Infections

292 Diphtheria and Other Corynebacterium Infections

293 Listeriosis

294 Anthrax

295 Erysipelothrix Infections

296 Clostridial Infections

297 Diseases Caused by Non–Spore-Forming Anaerobic Bacteria

298 Neisseria Meningitidis Infections

299 Neisseria Gonorrhoeae Infections

300 Haemophilus and Moraxella Infections

301 Chancroid

302 Cholera and Other Vibrio Infections

303 Campylobacter Infections

304 Escherichia Coli Enteric Infections

305 Infections Due to Other Members of the Enterobacteriaceae, Including Management of Multidrug-Resistant Strains

306 Pseudomonas and Related Gram-Negative Bacillary Infections

307 Diseases Caused by Acinetobacter and Stenotrophomonas Species

308 Salmonella Infections (Including Enteric Fever)

309 Shigellosis

310 Brucellosis

311 Tularemia and Other Francisella Infections

312 Plague and Other Yersinia Infections

313 Whooping Cough and Other Bordetella Infections

314 Legionella Infections

315 Bartonella Infections

316 Granuloma Inguinale (Donovanosis)

317 Mycoplasma Infections

318 Diseases Caused by Chlamydiae

319 Syphilis

320 Nonsyphilitic Treponematoses

321 Lyme Disease

322 Relapsing Fever and Other Borrelia Infections

323 Leptospirosis

324 Tuberculosis

325 The Nontuberculous Mycobacteria

326 Leprosy (Hansen Disease)

327 Rickettsial Infections

328 Zoonoses

329 Actinomycosis

330 Nocardiosis

331 Systemic Antifungal Agents

332 Histoplasmosis

333 Coccidioidomycosis

334 Blastomycosis

335 Paracoccidioidomycosis

336 Cryptococcosis

337 Sporotrichosis

338 Candidiasis

339 Aspergillosis

340 Mucormycosis

341 Pneumocystis Pneumonia

342 Mycetoma

343 Dematiaceous Fungal Infections

344 Antiparasitic Therapy

345 Malaria

346 African Sleeping Sickness

347 Chagas Disease

348 Leishmaniasis

349 Toxoplasmosis

350 Cryptosporidiosis

351 Giardiasis

352 Amebiasis

353 Babesiosis and Other Protozoan Diseases

354 Cestodes

355 Schistosomiasis (Bilharziasis)

356 Liver, Intestinal, and Lung Fluke Infections

357 Intestinal Nematode Infections

358 Tissue Nematode Infections

359 Arthropods and Leeches

360 Antiviral Therapy (Non-HIV)

361 The Common Cold

362 Respiratory Syncytial Virus

363 Parainfluenza Viral Disease

364 Influenza

365 Adenovirus Diseases

366 Coronaviruses

367 Measles

368 Rubella (German Measles)

369 Mumps

370 Cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr Virus, and Slow Virus Infections of the Central Nervous System

371 Parvovirus

372 Smallpox, Monkeypox, and Other Poxvirus Infections

373 Papillomavirus

374 Herpes Simplex Virus Infections

375 Varicella-Zoster Virus (Chickenpox, Shingles)

376 Cytomegalovirus

377 Epstein-Barr Virus Infection

378 Retroviruses Other Than Human Immunodeficiency Virus

379 Enteroviruses

380 Rotaviruses, Noroviruses, and Other Gastrointestinal Viruses

381 Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

382 Arboviruses Causing Fever and Rash Syndromes

383 Arboviruses Aff ecting the Central Nervous System

SECTION XXIV: HIV AND THE ACQUIRED IMMUNODEFICIENCY SYNDROME

384 Epidemiology and Diagnosis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

385 Immunopathogenesis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

386 Biology of Human Immunodeficiency Viruses

387 Prevention of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

388 Antiretroviral Therapy of HIV/AIDS

389 Infectious and Metabolic Complications of HIV and AIDS

390 Gastrointestinal Manifestations of HIV and AIDS

391 Pulmonary Manifestations of Human Immunodeficiency Virus and the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

392 Skin Manifestations in Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

393 Hematology and Oncology in Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

394 Neurologic Complications of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

395 Immune Reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome in HIV/AIDS

SECTION XXV: NEUROLOGY

396 Approach to the Patient with Neurologic Disease

397 Psychiatric Disorders in Medical Practice

398 Headaches and Other Head Pain

399 Traumatic Brain Injury and Spinal Cord Injury

400 Mechanical and Other Lesions of the Spine, Nerve Roots, and Spinal Cord

401 Regional Cerebral Dysfunction: Higher Mental Functions

402 Alzheimer Disease and Other Dementias

403 The Epilepsies

404 Coma, Vegetative State, and Brain Death

405 Disorders of Sleep

406 Approach to Cerebrovascular Diseases

407 Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease

408 Hemorrhagic Cerebrovascular Disease

409 Parkinsonism

410 Other Movement Disorders

411 Multiple Sclerosis and Demyelinating Conditions of the Central Nervous System

412 Meningitis: Bacterial, Viral, and Other

413 Brain Abscess and Parameningeal Infections

414 Acute Viral Encephalitis

415 Prion Diseases

416 Nutritional and Alcohol-Related Neurologic Disorders

417 Congenital, Developmental, and Neurocutaneous Disorders

418 Autonomic Disorders and Their Management

419 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Other Motor Neuron Diseases

420 Peripheral Neuropathies

421 Muscle Diseases

422 Disorders of Neuromuscular Transmission

XXVI: EYE, EAR, NOSE, AND THROAT DISEASES

423 Diseases of the Visual System

424 Neuro-Ophthalmology

425 Diseases of the Mouth and Salivary Glands

426 Approach to the Patient with Nose, Sinus, and Ear Disorders

427 Smell and Taste

428 Hearing and Equilibrium

429 Throat Disorders

SECTION XXVII: MEDICAL CONSULTATION

430 Principles of Medical Consultation

431 Preoperative Evaluation

432 Overview of Anesthesia

433 Postoperative Care and Complications

434 Medical Consultation in Psychiatry

SECTION XXVIII: SKIN DISEASES

435 Structure and Function of the Skin

436 Examination of the Skin and an Approach to Diagnosing Skin Diseases

437 Principles of Therapy of Skin Diseases

438 Eczemas, Photodermatoses, Papulosquamous (Including Fungal) Diseases, and Figurate Erythemas

439 Macular, Papular, Vesiculobullous, and Pustular Diseases

440 Urticaria, Drug Hypersensitivity Rashes, Nodules and Tumors, and Atrophic Diseases

441 Infections, Hyperpigmentation and Hypopigmentation, Regional Dermatology, and Distinctive Lesions in Black Skin

442 Diseases of Hair and Nails

APPENDIX-LABORATORY REFERENCE INTERVALS AND VALUES

Reference Intervals and Laboratory Values