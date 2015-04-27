Goldman-Cecil Medicine, 2-Volume Set
25th Edition
Description
Since 1927, Goldman-Cecil Medicine has been the world’s most influential internal medicine resource. In the ground-breaking 25th edition, your original purchase ensures you will be up-to-date without the need for a subscription. Through the new, more powerful Expert Consult eBook platform, this "living text" provides continuous updates that will integrate the latest research, guidelines, and treatments into each chapter, ensuring that the content is as current as the day this edition was first published.
Goldman-Cecil Medicine offers definitive, unbiased guidance on the evaluation and management of every medical condition, presented by a veritable "Who's Who" of modern medicine. A practical, straightforward style; templated organization; evidence-based references; and robust interactive content combine to make this dynamic resource quite simply the fastest and best place to find all of the authoritative, state-of-the-art clinical answers you need.
"The content is superb, authoritative and not surprisingly very up to date."
Reviewed by: Dr Harry Brown, on behalf of Glycosmedia Date: July 2015
Key Features
- Expert Consult eBook version included with print purchase:
- Access continuous updates from Editor Lee Goldman, MD, who thoroughly reviews internal medicine and specialty journals, updating online content to reflect the latest guidelines and translating that evidence into treatment.
- Interactive Q&A section features over 1,500 board-style questions and answers to aid in preparing for certification or recertification exams.
- Outstanding supplementary tools include figures, tables, videos, heart and lung sounds, treatment and management algorithms, fully integrated references, and thousands of illustrations and full-color photos.
- Search all of the text, figures, supplementary material, and references from the book on a variety of devices and at no additional cost — Expert Consult access is included with this title!
- Practical, bulleted, highly templated text with easy-to-use features including flow charts and treatment boxes.
- New chapters on global health, cancer biology and genetics, and the human microbiome in health and disease keep you on the cutting edge of medicine.
- Today's most current evidence-based medicine guidelines help you form a definitive diagnosis and create the best treatment plans possible.
- Focused coverage of the latest developments in biology includes the specifics of current diagnosis, therapy, and medication doses.
- The reference of choice for every stage of your career! Goldman-Cecil Medicine is an ideal learning tool for residents, physicians, and students as well as a valuable go-to resource for experienced healthcare professionals.
Table of Contents
VOLUME I
SECTION I: SOCIAL AND ETHICAL ISSUES IN MEDICINE
1 Approach to Medicine, the Patient, and the Medical Profession: Medicine as a Learned and Humane Profession
2 Bioethics in the Practice of Medicine
3 Care of Dying Patients and Their Families
4 Cultural Context of Medicine
5 Socioeconomic Issues in Medicine
6 Global Health
SECTION II: PRINCIPLES OF EVALUATION AND MANAGEMENT
7 Approach to the Patient: History and Physical Examination
8 Approach to the Patient with Abnormal Vital Signs
9 Statistical Interpretation of Data
10 Using Data for Clinical Decisions
11 Measuring Health and Health Care
12 Quality of Care and Patient Safety
13 Comprehensive Chronic Disease Management
SECTION III: PREVENTIVE AND ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES
14 Counseling for Behavior Change
15 The Periodic Health Examination
16 Physical Activity
17 Adolescent Medicine
18 Immunization
19 Principles of Occupational and Environmental Medicine
20 Radiation Injury
21 Bioterrorism
22 Chronic Poisoning: Trace Metals and Others
SECTION IV: AGING AND GERIATRIC MEDICINE
23 Epidemiology of Aging: Implications of an Aging Society
24 Geriatric Assessment
25 Common Clinical Sequelae of Aging
26 Incontinence
27 Neuropsychiatric Aspects of Aging
28 Delirium or Acute Mental Status Change in the Older Patient
SECTION V: CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY
29 Principles of Drug Therapy
30 Pain
31 Biology of Addiction
32 Nicotine and Tobacco
33 Alcohol Use Disorders
34 Drugs of Abuse
35 Immunosuppressing Drugs Including Corticosteroids
36 Biologic Agents and Signaling Inhibitors
37 Prostanoids, Aspirin, and Related Compounds
38 Antithrombotic Therapy
39 Complementary and Alternative Medicine
SECTION VI: GENETICS
40 Principles of Genetics
41 Gene, Genomic, and Chromosomal Disorders
42 The Inherited Basis of Common Diseases
43 Application of Molecular Technologies to Clinical Medicine
44 Regenerative Medicine, Cell, and Gene Therapies
SECTION VII: PRINCIPLES OF IMMUNOLOGY AND INFLAMMATION
45 The Innate Immune System
46 The Adaptive Immune System
47 Mechanisms of Immune-Mediated Tissue Injury
48 Mechanisms of Inflammation and Tissue Repair
49 Transplantation Immunology
50 Complement System in Disease
SECTION VIII: CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE
51 Approach to the Patient with Possible Cardiovascular Disease
52 Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Disease
53 Cardiac Function and Circulatory Control
54 Electrocardiography
55 Echocardiography
56 Noninvasive Cardiac Imaging
57 Catheterization and Angiography
58 Heart Failure: Pathophysiology and Diagnosis
59 Heart Failure: Management and Prognosis
60 Diseases of the Myocardium and Endocardium
61 Principles of Electrophysiology
62 Approach to the Patient with Suspected Arrhythmia
63 Approach to Cardiac Arrest and Life-Threatening Arrhythmias
64 Cardiac Arrhythmias with Supraventricular Origin
65 Ventricular Arrhythmias
66 Electrophysiologic Interventional Procedures and Surgery
67 Arterial Hypertension
68 Pulmonary Hypertension
69 Congenital Heart Disease in Adults
70 Atherosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology
71 Angina Pectoris and Stable Ischemic Heart Disease
72 Acute Coronary Syndrome: Unstable Angina and Non-ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction
73 ST Segment Elevation Acute Myocardial Infarction and Complications of Myocardial Infarction
74 Interventional and Surgical Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease
75 Valvular Heart Disease
76 Infective Endocarditis
77 Pericardial Diseases
78 Diseases of the Aorta
79 Atherosclerotic Peripheral Arterial Disease
80 Other Peripheral Arterial Diseases
81 Peripheral Venous Disease
82 Cardiac Transplantation
SECTION IX: RESPIRATORY DISEASES
83 Approach to the Patient with Respiratory Disease
84 Imaging in Pulmonary Disease
85 Respiratory Function: Mechanisms and Testing
86 Disorders of Ventilatory Control
87 Asthma
88 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
89 Cystic Fibrosis
90 Bronchiectasis, Atelectasis, Cysts, and Localized Lung Disorders
91 Alveolar Filling Disorders
92 Interstitial Lung Disease
93 Occupational Lung Disease
94 Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Lung
95 Sarcoidosis
96 Acute Bronchitis and Tracheitis
97 Overview of Pneumonia
98 Pulmonary Embolism
99 Diseases of the Diaphragm, Chest Wall, Pleura, and Mediastinum
100 Obstructive Sleep Apnea
101 Interventional and Surgical Approaches to Lung Disease
SECTION X: CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE
102 Approach to the Patient in a Critical Care Setting
103 Respiratory Monitoring in Critical Care
104 Acute Respiratory Failure
105 Mechanical Ventilation
106 Approach to the Patient with Shock
107 Cardiogenic Shock
108 Shock Syndromes Related to Sepsis
109 Disorders Due to Heat and Cold
110 Acute Poisoning
111 Medical Aspects of Injuries and Burns
112 Envenomation
113 Rhabdomyolysis
SECTION XI: RENAL AND GENITOURINARY DISEASES
114 Approach to the Patient with Renal Disease
115 Structure and Function of the Kidneys
116 Disorders of Sodium and Water Homeostasis
117 Potassium Disorders
118 Acid-Base Disorders
119 Disorders of Magnesium and Phosphorus
120 Acute Kidney Injury
121 Glomerular Disorders and Nephrotic Syndromes
122 Tubulointerstitial Nephritis
123 Obstructive Uropathy
124 Diabetes and the Kidney
125 Vascular Disorders of the Kidney
126 Nephrolithiasis
127 Cystic Kidney Diseases
128 Hereditary Nephropathies and Developmental Abnormalities of the Urinary Tract
129 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Prostatitis
130 Chronic Kidney Disease
131 Treatment of Irreversible Renal Failure
SECTION XII: GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASES
132 Approach to the Patient with Gastrointestinal Disease
133 Diagnostic Imaging Procedures in Gastroenterology
134 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
135 Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
136 Disorders of Gastrointestinal Motility
137 Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders: Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Dyspepsia, Chest Pain of Presumed Esophageal Origin, and Heartburn
138 Diseases of the Esophagus
139 Acid Peptic Disease
140 Approach to the Patient with Diarrhea and Malabsorption
141 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
142 Inflammatory and Anatomic Diseases of the Intestine, Peritoneum, Mesentery, and Omentum
143 Vascular Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract
144 Pancreatitis
145 Diseases of the Rectum and Anus
SECTION XIII: DISEASES OF THE LIVER, GALLBLADDER, AND BILE DUCTS
146 Approach to the Patient with Liver Disease
147 Approach to the Patient with Jaundice or Abnormal Liver Tests
148 Acute Viral Hepatitis
149 Chronic Viral and Autoimmune Hepatitis
150 Toxin- and Drug-Induced Liver Disease
151 Bacterial, Parasitic, Fungal, and Granulomatous Liver Diseases
152 Alcoholic and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
153 Cirrhosis and Its Sequelae
154 Hepatic Failure and Liver Transplantation
155 Diseases of the Gallbladder and Bile Ducts
SECTION XIV: HEMATOLOGIC DISEASES
156 Hematopoiesis and Hematopoietic Growth Factors
157 The Peripheral Blood Smear
158 Approach to the Anemias
159 Microcytic and Hypochromic Anemias
160 Autoimmune and Intravascular Hemolytic Anemias
161 Hemolytic Anemias: Red Blood Cell Membrane and Metabolic Defects
162 The Thalassemias
163 Sickle Cell Disease and Other Hemoglobinopathies
164 Megaloblastic Anemias
165 Aplastic Anemia and Related Bone Marrow Failure States
166 Polycythemia Vera, Essential Thrombocythemia, and Primary Myelofi brosis
167 Leukocytosis and Leukopenia
168 Approach to the Patient with Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly
169 Disorders of Phagocyte Function
170 Eosinophilic Syndromes
171 Approach to the Patient with Bleeding and Thrombosis
172 Thrombocytopenia
173 Von Willebrand Disease and Hemorrhagic Abnormalities of Platelet and Vascular Function
174 Hemorrhagic Disorders: Coagulation Factor Defi ciencies
175 Hemorrhagic Disorders: Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation, Liver Failure, and Vitamin K Defi ciency
176 Thrombotic Disorders: Hypercoagulable States
177 Transfusion Medicine
178 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
SECTION XV: ONCOLOGY
179 Approach to the Patient with Cancer
180 Epidemiology of Cancer
181 Cancer Biology and Genetics
182 Myelodysplastic Syndromes
183 The Acute Leukemias
184 The Chronic Leukemias
185 Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas
186 Hodgkin Lymphoma
187 Plasma Cell Disorders
188 Amyloidosis
189 Tumors of the Central Nervous System
190 Head and Neck Cancer
191 Lung Cancer and Other Pulmonary Neoplasms
192 Neoplasms of the Esophagus and Stomach
193 Neoplasms of the Small and Large Intestine
194 Pancreatic Cancer
195 Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors
196 Liver and Biliary Tract Cancers
197 Tumors of the Kidney, Bladder, Ureters, and Renal Pelvis
198 Breast Cancer and Benign Breast Disorders
199 Gynecologic Cancers
200 Testicular Cancer
201 Prostate Cancer
202 Malignant Tumors of Bone, Sarcomas, and Other Soft Tissue Neoplasms
203 Melanoma and Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers
204 Cancer of Unknown Primary Origin
VOLUME II
SECTION XVI: METABOLIC DISEASES
205 Approach to Inborn Errors of Metabolism
206 Disorders of Lipid Metabolism
207 Glycogen Storage Diseases
208 Lysosomal Storage Diseases
209 Homocystinuria and Hyperhomocysteinemia
210 The Porphyrias
211 Wilson Disease
212 Iron Overload (Hemochromatosis)
SECTION XVII: NUTRITIONAL DISEASES
213 Nutrition’s Interface with Health and Disease
214 Nutritional Assessment
215 Protein-Energy Malnutrition
216 Enteral Nutrition
217 Malnutrition, Nutritional Assessment, and Nutritional Support in Adult Hospitalized Patients
218 Vitamins, Trace Minerals, and Other Micronutrients
219 Eating Disorders
220 Obesity
SECTION XVIII: ENDOCRINE DISEASES
221 Approach to the Patient with Endocrine Disease
222 Principles of Endocrinology
223 Neuroendocrinology and the Neuroendocrine System
224 Anterior Pituitary
225 Posterior Pituitary
226 Thyroid
227 Adrenal Cortex
228 Adrenal Medulla, Catecholamines, and Pheochromocytoma
229 Diabetes Mellitus
230 Hypoglycemia and Pancreatic Islet Cell Disorders
231 Polyglandular Disorders
232 Neuroendocrine Tumors and the Carcinoid Syndrome
233 Disorders of Sexual Development
234 The Testis and Male Hypogonadism, Infertility, and Sexual Dysfunction
235 Ovaries and Pubertal Development
236 Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
SECTION XIX: WOMEN’S HEALTH
237 Approach to Women’s Health
238 Contraception
239 Common Medical Problems in Pregnancy
240 Menopause
241 Intimate Partner Violence
SECTION XX: DISEASES OF BONE AND MINERAL METABOLISM
242 Approach to the Patient with Metabolic Bone Disease
243 Osteoporosis
244 Osteomalacia and Rickets
245 The Parathyroid Glands, Hypercalcemia and Hypocalcemia
246 Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma
247 Paget Disease of Bone
248 Osteonecrosis, Osteosclerosis/Hyperostosis, and Other Disorders of Bone
SECTION XXI: DISEASES OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY
249 Approach to the Patient with Allergic or Immunologic Disease
250 Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases
251 Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis
252 Urticaria and Angioedema
253 Systemic Anaphylaxis, Food Allergy, and Insect Sting Allergy
254 Drug Allergy
255 Mastocytosis
SECTION XXII: RHEUMATIC DISEASES
256 Approach to the Patient with Rheumatic Disease
257 Laboratory Testing in the Rheumatic Diseases
258 Imaging Studies in the Rheumatic Diseases
259 Connective Tissue Structure and Function
260 Inherited Diseases of Connective Tissue
261 The Systemic Autoinflammatory Diseases
262 Osteoarthritis
263 Bursitis, Tendinitis, and Other Periarticular Disorders and Sports Medicine
264 Rheumatoid Arthritis
265 The Spondyloarthropathies
266 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
267 Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma)
268 Sjögren Syndrome
269 Inflammatory Myopathies
270 The Systemic Vasculitides
271 Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Temporal Arteritis
272 Infections of Bursae, Joints, and Bones
273 Crystal Deposition Diseases
274 Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and Myofascial Pain
275 Systemic Diseases in Which Arthritis Is a Feature
276 Surgical Treatment of Joint Diseases
SECTION XXIII: INFECTIOUS DISEASES
277 Introduction to Microbial Disease: Host-Pathogen Interactions
278 The Human Microbiome
279 Principles of Anti-Infective Therapy
280 Approach to Fever or Suspected Infection in the Normal Host
281 Approach to Fever and Suspected Infection in the Compromised Host
282 Prevention and Control of Health Care–Associated Infections
283 Approach to the Patient with Suspected Enteric Infection
284 Approach to the Patient with Urinary Tract Infection
285 Approach to the Patient with a Sexually Transmitted Infection
286 Approach to the Patient before and after Travel
287 Antibacterial Chemotherapy
288 Staphylococcal Infections
289 Streptococcus Pneumoniae Infections
290 Nonpneumococcal Streptococcal Infections and Rheumatic Fever
291 Enterococcal Infections
292 Diphtheria and Other Corynebacterium Infections
293 Listeriosis
294 Anthrax
295 Erysipelothrix Infections
296 Clostridial Infections
297 Diseases Caused by Non–Spore-Forming Anaerobic Bacteria
298 Neisseria Meningitidis Infections
299 Neisseria Gonorrhoeae Infections
300 Haemophilus and Moraxella Infections
301 Chancroid
302 Cholera and Other Vibrio Infections
303 Campylobacter Infections
304 Escherichia Coli Enteric Infections
305 Infections Due to Other Members of the Enterobacteriaceae, Including Management of Multidrug-Resistant Strains
306 Pseudomonas and Related Gram-Negative Bacillary Infections
307 Diseases Caused by Acinetobacter and Stenotrophomonas Species
308 Salmonella Infections (Including Enteric Fever)
309 Shigellosis
310 Brucellosis
311 Tularemia and Other Francisella Infections
312 Plague and Other Yersinia Infections
313 Whooping Cough and Other Bordetella Infections
314 Legionella Infections
315 Bartonella Infections
316 Granuloma Inguinale (Donovanosis)
317 Mycoplasma Infections
318 Diseases Caused by Chlamydiae
319 Syphilis
320 Nonsyphilitic Treponematoses
321 Lyme Disease
322 Relapsing Fever and Other Borrelia Infections
323 Leptospirosis
324 Tuberculosis
325 The Nontuberculous Mycobacteria
326 Leprosy (Hansen Disease)
327 Rickettsial Infections
328 Zoonoses
329 Actinomycosis
330 Nocardiosis
331 Systemic Antifungal Agents
332 Histoplasmosis
333 Coccidioidomycosis
334 Blastomycosis
335 Paracoccidioidomycosis
336 Cryptococcosis
337 Sporotrichosis
338 Candidiasis
339 Aspergillosis
340 Mucormycosis
341 Pneumocystis Pneumonia
342 Mycetoma
343 Dematiaceous Fungal Infections
344 Antiparasitic Therapy
345 Malaria
346 African Sleeping Sickness
347 Chagas Disease
348 Leishmaniasis
349 Toxoplasmosis
350 Cryptosporidiosis
351 Giardiasis
352 Amebiasis
353 Babesiosis and Other Protozoan Diseases
354 Cestodes
355 Schistosomiasis (Bilharziasis)
356 Liver, Intestinal, and Lung Fluke Infections
357 Intestinal Nematode Infections
358 Tissue Nematode Infections
359 Arthropods and Leeches
360 Antiviral Therapy (Non-HIV)
361 The Common Cold
362 Respiratory Syncytial Virus
363 Parainfluenza Viral Disease
364 Influenza
365 Adenovirus Diseases
366 Coronaviruses
367 Measles
368 Rubella (German Measles)
369 Mumps
370 Cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr Virus, and Slow Virus Infections of the Central Nervous System
371 Parvovirus
372 Smallpox, Monkeypox, and Other Poxvirus Infections
373 Papillomavirus
374 Herpes Simplex Virus Infections
375 Varicella-Zoster Virus (Chickenpox, Shingles)
376 Cytomegalovirus
377 Epstein-Barr Virus Infection
378 Retroviruses Other Than Human Immunodeficiency Virus
379 Enteroviruses
380 Rotaviruses, Noroviruses, and Other Gastrointestinal Viruses
381 Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers
382 Arboviruses Causing Fever and Rash Syndromes
383 Arboviruses Aff ecting the Central Nervous System
SECTION XXIV: HIV AND THE ACQUIRED IMMUNODEFICIENCY SYNDROME
384 Epidemiology and Diagnosis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
385 Immunopathogenesis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
386 Biology of Human Immunodeficiency Viruses
387 Prevention of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
388 Antiretroviral Therapy of HIV/AIDS
389 Infectious and Metabolic Complications of HIV and AIDS
390 Gastrointestinal Manifestations of HIV and AIDS
391 Pulmonary Manifestations of Human Immunodeficiency Virus and the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
392 Skin Manifestations in Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
393 Hematology and Oncology in Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
394 Neurologic Complications of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
395 Immune Reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome in HIV/AIDS
SECTION XXV: NEUROLOGY
396 Approach to the Patient with Neurologic Disease
397 Psychiatric Disorders in Medical Practice
398 Headaches and Other Head Pain
399 Traumatic Brain Injury and Spinal Cord Injury
400 Mechanical and Other Lesions of the Spine, Nerve Roots, and Spinal Cord
401 Regional Cerebral Dysfunction: Higher Mental Functions
402 Alzheimer Disease and Other Dementias
403 The Epilepsies
404 Coma, Vegetative State, and Brain Death
405 Disorders of Sleep
406 Approach to Cerebrovascular Diseases
407 Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease
408 Hemorrhagic Cerebrovascular Disease
409 Parkinsonism
410 Other Movement Disorders
411 Multiple Sclerosis and Demyelinating Conditions of the Central Nervous System
412 Meningitis: Bacterial, Viral, and Other
413 Brain Abscess and Parameningeal Infections
414 Acute Viral Encephalitis
415 Prion Diseases
416 Nutritional and Alcohol-Related Neurologic Disorders
417 Congenital, Developmental, and Neurocutaneous Disorders
418 Autonomic Disorders and Their Management
419 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Other Motor Neuron Diseases
420 Peripheral Neuropathies
421 Muscle Diseases
422 Disorders of Neuromuscular Transmission
XXVI: EYE, EAR, NOSE, AND THROAT DISEASES
423 Diseases of the Visual System
424 Neuro-Ophthalmology
425 Diseases of the Mouth and Salivary Glands
426 Approach to the Patient with Nose, Sinus, and Ear Disorders
427 Smell and Taste
428 Hearing and Equilibrium
429 Throat Disorders
SECTION XXVII: MEDICAL CONSULTATION
430 Principles of Medical Consultation
431 Preoperative Evaluation
432 Overview of Anesthesia
433 Postoperative Care and Complications
434 Medical Consultation in Psychiatry
SECTION XXVIII: SKIN DISEASES
435 Structure and Function of the Skin
436 Examination of the Skin and an Approach to Diagnosing Skin Diseases
437 Principles of Therapy of Skin Diseases
438 Eczemas, Photodermatoses, Papulosquamous (Including Fungal) Diseases, and Figurate Erythemas
439 Macular, Papular, Vesiculobullous, and Pustular Diseases
440 Urticaria, Drug Hypersensitivity Rashes, Nodules and Tumors, and Atrophic Diseases
441 Infections, Hyperpigmentation and Hypopigmentation, Regional Dermatology, and Distinctive Lesions in Black Skin
442 Diseases of Hair and Nails
APPENDIX-LABORATORY REFERENCE INTERVALS AND VALUES
Reference Intervals and Laboratory Values
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323288002
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323322867
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428460
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323322850
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455750177
About the Author
Lee Goldman
Executive Vice President for Health and Biomedical Sciences and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and of Medicine, Harold and Margaret Hatch Professor of the University, Professor of Medicine and of Epidemiology, Columbia University, New York, NY
Affiliations and Expertise
Harold and Margaret Hatch Professor, Executive Vice President and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine, Chief Executive, Columbia University Medical Center, Columbia University, New York, New York
Andrew Schafer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Director, Richard T. Silver Center for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York