Goldman-Cecil Medicine, 2-Volume Set

To be the best doctor you can be, you need the best information. For more than 90 years, what is now called Goldman-Cecil Medicine has been the authoritative source for internal medicine and the care of adult patients. Every chapter is written by acclaimed experts who, with the oversight of our editors, provide definitive, unbiased advice on the diagnosis and treatment of thousands of common and uncommon conditions, always guided by an understanding of the epidemiology and pathobiology, as well as the latest medical literature.

But Goldman-Cecil Medicine is not just a textbook. Throughout the lifetime of each edition, periodic updates continually include the newest information from a wide range of journals. Furthermore, Goldman-Cecil Medicine is available for all users of ClinicalKey, Elsevier’s full library of subspecialty textbooks that can be accessed by readers who may want even more in-depth information.