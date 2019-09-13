Goldman-Cecil Medicine, 2-Volume Set
26th Edition
Description
To be the best doctor you can be, you need the best information. For more than 90 years, what is now called Goldman-Cecil Medicine has been the authoritative source for internal medicine and the care of adult patients. Every chapter is written by acclaimed experts who, with the oversight of our editors, provide definitive, unbiased advice on the diagnosis and treatment of thousands of common and uncommon conditions, always guided by an understanding of the epidemiology and pathobiology, as well as the latest medical literature.
But Goldman-Cecil Medicine is not just a textbook. Throughout the lifetime of each edition, periodic updates continually include the newest information from a wide range of journals. Furthermore, Goldman-Cecil Medicine is available for all users of ClinicalKey, Elsevier’s full library of subspecialty textbooks that can be accessed by readers who may want even more in-depth information.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2976
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 13th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323532662
About the Author
Lee Goldman
Executive Vice President for Health and Biomedical Sciences and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and of Medicine, Harold and Margaret Hatch Professor of the University, Professor of Medicine and of Epidemiology, Columbia University, New York, NY
Affiliations and Expertise
Harold and Margaret Hatch Professor, Executive Vice President and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine, Chief Executive, Columbia University Medical Center, Columbia University, New York, New York
Andrew Schafer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Director, Richard T. Silver Center for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York