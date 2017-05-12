Goldberger's Clinical Electrocardiography
9th Edition
A Simplified Approach
Description
Ideal for students and as a review for practicing clinicians, Goldberger's Clinical Electrocardiography explains the fundamentals of ECG interpretation and analysis, helping facilitate an understanding of rhythm disorders and the relevant clinical outcomes. The authors take readers through the nuts and bolts of ECG, using Dr. Ary Goldberger’s award-winning teaching style to clarify complex concepts in an easy-to-read manner. You'll learn simple waveform analysis and beyond to present ECGs as they are used in hospital wards, outpatient clinics, emergency departments, and most especially intensive care units — where the recognition of normal and abnormal patterns is the starting point in patient care.
Key Features
- Includes Clinical Pearls and Review Points in each chapter, as well as indispensable self-tests on interpreting and using ECGs to formulate diagnoses.
- Covers the nuts and bolts of ECG, explaining how to read the data and then interpret the subsequent clinical findings.
- Features practical, comprehensive coverage of the true-to-life clinical appearance of ECGs.
- Provides ECG differential diagnoses so you can answer the question, "What else could it be?"
Table of Contents
PART ONE: Basic Principles and Patterns
1. Essential Concepts: What is an ECG?
2. ECG Basics: Waves, Intervals, and Segments
3. How to Make Basic Measurements
4. ECG Leads
5. The Normal ECG
6. Electrical Axis and Axis Deviation
7. Atrial and Ventricular Enlargement
8. Ventricular Conduction Disturbances: Bundle Branch Blocks and Related Abnormalities
9. Myocardial Infarction and Ischemia, Part I: ST Segment Elevation and Q Wave Syndromes
10. Myocardial Infarction and Ischemia, Part II: Non-ST Segment Elevation and Non–Q Wave Syndromes
11. Drug Effects, Electrolyte Abnormalities, and Metabolic Effects
12. Pericardial, Myocardial, and Pulmonary Syndromes
13. Sinus and Escape Rhythms
14. Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Part I: Premature Beats and Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardias (PSVTs)
15. Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Part II: Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation
16. Ventricular Arrhythmias
17. AV Conduction Abnormalities, Part I: Delays, Blocks, and Dissociation Syndromes
18. AV Conduction Abnormalities, Part II: Preexcitation (Wolff-Parkinson-White) Patterns and Syndromes
PART THREE: Special Topics and Reviews
19. Bradycardias and Tachycardias: Review and Differential Diagnosis
20. Digitalis Toxicity
21. Sudden Cardiac Arrest and Sudden Cardiac Death
22. Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators: Essentials for Clinicians
23. Interpreting ECGs: An Integrative Approach
24. Limitations and Uses of the ECG
25. ECG Differential Diagnoses: Instant Replays
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323401692
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547864
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510998
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508773
About the Author
Ary Goldberger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Director, Margret and H.A. Rey Institute for Nonlinear Dynamics in Physiology and Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
Zachary Goldberger
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Director, Electrocardiography and Arrhythmia Monitoring Laboratory, Division of Cardiology, Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, Washington
Alexei Shvilkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Director, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts