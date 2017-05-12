Goldberger's Clinical Electrocardiography - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323401692, 9780323547864

Goldberger's Clinical Electrocardiography

9th Edition

A Simplified Approach

Authors: Ary Goldberger Zachary Goldberger Alexei Shvilkin
Paperback ISBN: 9780323401692
eBook ISBN: 9780323547864
eBook ISBN: 9780323510998
eBook ISBN: 9780323508773
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2017
Page Count: 288
Description

Ideal for students and as a review for practicing clinicians, Goldberger's Clinical Electrocardiography explains the fundamentals of ECG interpretation and analysis, helping facilitate an understanding of rhythm disorders and the relevant clinical outcomes. The authors take readers through the nuts and bolts of ECG, using Dr. Ary Goldberger’s award-winning teaching style to clarify complex concepts in an easy-to-read manner. You'll learn simple waveform analysis and beyond to present ECGs as they are used in hospital wards, outpatient clinics, emergency departments, and most especially intensive care units — where the recognition of normal and abnormal patterns is the starting point in patient care.

Key Features

  • Includes Clinical Pearls and Review Points in each chapter, as well as indispensable self-tests on interpreting and using ECGs to formulate diagnoses.
  • Covers the nuts and bolts of ECG, explaining how to read the data and then interpret the subsequent clinical findings.
  • Features practical, comprehensive coverage of the true-to-life clinical appearance of ECGs.
  • Provides ECG differential diagnoses so you can answer the question, "What else could it be?"

Table of Contents

PART ONE: Basic Principles and Patterns

1. Essential Concepts: What is an ECG?

2. ECG Basics: Waves, Intervals, and Segments

3. How to Make Basic Measurements

4. ECG Leads 

5. The Normal ECG 

6. Electrical Axis and Axis Deviation 

7. Atrial and Ventricular Enlargement 

8. Ventricular Conduction Disturbances: Bundle Branch Blocks and Related Abnormalities

9. Myocardial Infarction and Ischemia, Part I: ST Segment Elevation and Q Wave Syndromes 

10. Myocardial Infarction and Ischemia, Part II: Non-ST Segment Elevation and Non–Q Wave Syndromes 

11. Drug Effects, Electrolyte Abnormalities, and Metabolic Effects 

12. Pericardial, Myocardial, and Pulmonary Syndromes 

PART TWO: Cardiac Rhythm Disturbances

13. Sinus and Escape Rhythms 

14. Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Part I: Premature Beats and Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardias (PSVTs) 

15. Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Part II: Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation 

16. Ventricular Arrhythmias

17. AV Conduction Abnormalities, Part I: Delays, Blocks, and Dissociation Syndromes

18. AV Conduction Abnormalities, Part II: Preexcitation (Wolff-Parkinson-White) Patterns and Syndromes

PART THREE: Special Topics and Reviews

19. Bradycardias and Tachycardias: Review and Differential Diagnosis 

20. Digitalis Toxicity

21. Sudden Cardiac Arrest and Sudden Cardiac Death 

22. Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators: Essentials for Clinicians 

23. Interpreting ECGs: An Integrative Approach 

24. Limitations and Uses of the ECG 

25. ECG Differential Diagnoses: Instant Replays 

Details

About the Author

Ary Goldberger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Director, Margret and H.A. Rey Institute for Nonlinear Dynamics in Physiology and Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

Zachary Goldberger

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Director, Electrocardiography and Arrhythmia Monitoring Laboratory, Division of Cardiology, Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, Washington

Alexei Shvilkin

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Director, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts

