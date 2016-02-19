Going North
Going North: Migration of Blacks and Whites from the South, 1900—1950 discusses the historical, demographic, sociological, and economic reasons for black and white migrations. The book explains the transition from a rural, extractive economy to an urban, industrial and service economy, with emphasis on the effects on the Southern rural population. After the Civil War, emerging business concerns became politically and economically significant, making the South a source for needed resources. 1930 was a defining year. Before 1930, migration reflected the growth and contraction of cotton agriculture in the South. After 1930, the transition from a tenant, labor-intensive cotton agriculture economy to a capitalist machine-driven economy caused the black and white migration to the north. American development was not a simple process—it shows how northern business interests defeated southern planters. This transformation has created a permanent underclass in society that can be found in the cities of the South, North, and Midwest regions of America today. Sociologists, economists, academicians doing sociological research, and students of U.S. history can benefit from reading the book.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Migration of Blacks and Whites: An Overview
Economists' Version of American Development and Migration
A General Theoretical and Methodological Discussion
The Causes of the Migration of Blacks and Whites from the South, 1900 - 1950
The Causes of Migration: An Introduction
Structure of the Study
Chapter 2 Agriculture in the South: 1865 - 1900
The Crisis of Southern Agriculture Following the Civil War
Crop Liens, Tenant Farming, and the Rise of the Merchants
The Class Structure of the South
The Role of the World Market and the North
The Dynamics of Southern Agriculture
History in Periodization
The South in 1900
Chapter 3 The Causes of Black and White Migration
Demographic, Sociological, and Economic Approaches
Critique of the Other Approaches
Conceptualization of Migration
Chapter 4 Patterns of Net Migration and Changes in the Social Organization
Chapter 5 The South Stumbles Along, 1900 - 1930
The South from 1900 to 1930: Boom and Bust in the Cotton Belt
The Causes of Migration, 1900 - 1930
Chapter 6 Models of the Migration Process, 1900 - 1930
The Operationalization of Relevant Factors
The Model of Migration, 1900 - 1910
The Model of Migration, 1910 - 1920
The Model of Migration, 1920 - 1930
Summary
Chapter 7 Transformation of Southern Agriculture and the Creation of a Surplus Farm Population
1930 - 1940
1940 - 1950
The Causes of Migration, 1930 - 1950
Chapter 8 Models of the Migration Process, 1930 - 1950
Operationalization of Relevant Factors
Models of Migration, 1930 - 1940
The Model of Migration, 1940 - 1950
Conclusions
Chapter 9 Net Migration of Blacks and Whites, 1900 - 1950
Factors and Their Measures in the Model of Migration, 1900 - 1950
The Model of Migration, 1900 - 1950
Conclusions
Chapter 10 Conclusions and Reflections
Appendix A Data Sources
Appendix B Data Structure, Coding, and Comparability
Appendix C The Measurement of Net Migration
Appendix D Weighted Least Squares Regression
Appendix E The Logic Behind the Analysis of Chapter 9
References
Index
