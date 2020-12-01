GNSS Seismogeodesy
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
GNSS Seismogeodesy: Theory and Applications combines GNSS and seismology theory and applications to offer both disciplines the background information needed to combine forces. It explores the opportunities for integrating GNSS and seismometers, as well as applications for earthquake and tsunami early warning applications. It allows seismologists to better understand how GNSS positions are computed and how they can be combined with seismic data and allows geodesists to better understand how to apply GNSS to monitoring of crustal motion.
GNSS Seismogeodesy is a valuable reference for researchers and students studying the interdisciplinary connection between GNSS geodesy and strong-motion seismology, as well as working on new approaches for monitoring and predicting geologic hazards.
- Bridges the gap for geodesists and seismologists to better understand how their fields can be complementary
- Offers an interdisciplinary approach to GNSS geodesy and strong-motion seismology, showing how high-precision GNSS positions can be combined with seismic data
- Covers the applications of seismogeodesy to earthquake early warning (EEW) and tsunami early warning (TEW)
- Includes algorithms and source code examples, as well as links to open source software and data sets
Researchers in seismology, geodesy, and earthquake prediction; graduate students in geophysics
- High-rate GNSS
2. Rapid ambiguity resolution (AR) in real time
3. GNSS velocimeter
4. Noise of high-rate GNSS
5. Integration of high-rate GNSS with seismic sensors
6. Real-time GNSS seismogeodesy demonstration
7. GNSS seismogeodesy for seismic applications and more
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164860
Jianghui Geng
Prof. Geng has a BSc degree in satellite geodesy and obtained a PhD from the University of Nottingham in GNSS geodesy in 2011. From2012 until 2015, he worked as a postdoc on earthquake/tsunami early warning (EEW/TEW) at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in University of California San Diego. He has many experiences in high-precision GNSS and developed independently a software package for high-rate GNSS data processing aiming at providing centimetre-level displacements for EEW/TEW along the western US coast. At Scripps, he proposed a new strategy of integrating high-rate GNSS with accelerometers on the observation domain (aka. seismogeodesy). Prof. Geng published about 30 peer reviewed journal papers on high-precision GNSS and its application in seismology and relevant crustal motion studies.Prof. Geng is one of the first few people in the GNSS/Seismology community working on the integration of GNSS and seismic sensors. Nowadays this is one of the hot topics relating to EEW/TEW and moreover subdaily crustal motion monitoring.
Professor in GNSS Geodesy, Wuhan University, China
