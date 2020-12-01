GNSS Seismogeodesy: Theory and Applications combines GNSS and seismology theory and applications to offer both disciplines the background information needed to combine forces. It explores the opportunities for integrating GNSS and seismometers, as well as applications for earthquake and tsunami early warning applications. It allows seismologists to better understand how GNSS positions are computed and how they can be combined with seismic data and allows geodesists to better understand how to apply GNSS to monitoring of crustal motion.

GNSS Seismogeodesy is a valuable reference for researchers and students studying the interdisciplinary connection between GNSS geodesy and strong-motion seismology, as well as working on new approaches for monitoring and predicting geologic hazards.