GMOs and Political Stance

Aristides Tsatsakis, Director of the Department of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences of the Medical School at the University of Crete and the University Hospital of Heraklion has over 1000 publications, including 500 in ISI journals and is extensively cited. He was EUROTOX President (2014- 2016) and is Emeritus Professor for the Federal Institute of Hygiene and Toxicology in Moscow, Doctor Honoris Causa of the Mendeleev Moscow University, of the Far East Federal University (FEFU), Vladivostok and of the Carol Davila, in Bucharest. He is a Foreign Member of the National Academy of Sciences of Russia (FMRAS) and a Fellow Academy of Toxicological Sciences (FATS, USA). Aristides Tsatsakis is the creator, founder and chief scientific officer of ToxPlus S.A. He developed numerous biomarkers of exposure and of effects for the pesticide and chemical toxicology area uncovering the mechanistic understanding of the mode of actions and adverse outcome pathways and clinical affects. Dr. Tsatsakis is currently the Editor of Food Chemical Toxicology (FCT, Elsevier), Editor in Chief of Toxicology Reports, Guest Editor of four special issues in Toxicology Letters (2), Toxicology and FCT journals, Guest editor of the RIFM-FCT issue, Associate Editor, member of the Editorial Boards in several other ISI indexed journals and the EiC of the TOFSJ.