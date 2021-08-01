GMOs and Political Stance
1st Edition
Global GMO Regulation, Certification, Labeling, and Consumer Preferences
Description
GMOS and Political Stance: Global GMO Regulation, Certification, Labeling, and Consumer Preferences provides a foundational-to-current challenges resource for those involved in developing and applying regulations to these important resources. Beginning with basics of GMOs, the book first familiarizes the reader with the history, economic status, associated risks, global politics, and socio-economics of GMOs. From exploring the necessity of GMO regulations with the existing GMO technology as well as new gene editing technologies to discussion by GMO regulations experts from different continents and countries, readers will find the information necessary to understand the laws, rules, regulations and policies at domestic and international scale. A last chapter delivers an update and future look on gene-edited food and feed and discusses the possibilities on the future risk assessment, legislation and regulation of gene-edited products. GMOS and Political Stance provides a unique and applicable synchronization of all regulatory information on GMOs to facilitate effective and efficient regulatory development and adherence.
Key Features
- Guides law and policy makers particularly from developing countries toward sound policies in line with international regulations
- Presents a global overview of genetic modification of organisms and their emerging role in food supply
- Provides insights into future risk assessment strategies and potential for new legislative process development
Readership
Government and Industry professionals, agronomic organizations who need to understand and maximize understanding of local and global regulatory status relevant to GMO
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. The Need for GMO Regulation?
3. Bangladesh
4. China
5. India
6. Pakistan
7. Japan and Korea
8. South East Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam)
9. South America (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Paraguay, Uruguay)
10. North America (Including USA)
11. European Union
12. Russia
13. Turkey
14. Mediterranean and Balkan Countries
15. Africa (including all african countries)
16. Australia
17. New Zealand
18. CRISPR Edited Food and Feed: Legislation and Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128239032
About the Editors
Muhammad Nawaz
Dr. Nawaz’s research interests are primarily in the area of genetically modified plants with the emphasis on the environmental impacts of GM plants (food and feed). His insights on the concerns over the fate of DNA derived from GM food in the human body has also received much attention. His current research focuses on the elucidation of biomineralization pathway in vascular plants with a focus on phytoliths. The Korean Society of Crop Science and Genetics Society of Korea has bestowed him with best presenter awards. Furthermore, his research interests also lie in the field of legume (soybean) genetics and genomics to delineate genetic architecture, population structure, genetic diversity, origin, and secondary metabolite pathways.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Education and Scientific Center of Nanotechnology, Far Eastern Federal University, Russia
Gyuhwa Chung
Gyuhwa Chung is a distinguished emeritus research professor at the Department of Biotechnology, Chonnam National University, Republic of Korea. He is a renowned ex-situ legume germplasm conservationist and holds largest wild soybean collection in the word known as “Chung’s Wild Legume Germplasm Collection”. He has authored over 60 research/review articles and book chapters. He is holder of several patents and has an extensive array of citations and reads /downloads to his papers. He has coordinated as a PI in over many scientific research and technology projects and has established worldwide collaborations. His interests in the field of biotechnology lies in genetically modified plants and the associated risks to biodiversity, environment and GM food and feed consumers. Dr. Chung is a renowned wild soybean expert and has been very active for wild soybean conservation due to disturbances in agroecological zones in South East Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Research Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Chonnam National University, Republic of Korea
Kirill Golokhvast
Kirill S. Golokhvast (MD, MS, PhD, DSc, ERT) is a member of the Russian Academy of Education and Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He holds specialist status in toxicology and environmental issues and is the deputy director of N.I. Vavilov All-Russian Institute of Plant Genetic Resources. Additionally he is professor at the Department of Life Safety in the Technosphere, scientific director of the Nanotechnology Research and Education Center, at Far Eastern Federal University, Vladivostok, Leading Researcher of the Laboratory of Ecology and Animal Protection in the Pacific Institute of Geography of the Far Eastern Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Senior Researcher of the Laboratory of Medical Ecology in the Research Institute of Medical Climatology and Rehabilitation. He is the associate editor of Toxicology Reports (Elsevier) and editorial board member of numerous journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Russian Academy of Education and Professor, Russian Academy of Sciences
Aristidis Tsatsakis
Aristides Tsatsakis, Director of the Department of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences of the Medical School at the University of Crete and the University Hospital of Heraklion has over 1000 publications, including 500 in ISI journals and is extensively cited. He was EUROTOX President (2014- 2016) and is Emeritus Professor for the Federal Institute of Hygiene and Toxicology in Moscow, Doctor Honoris Causa of the Mendeleev Moscow University, of the Far East Federal University (FEFU), Vladivostok and of the Carol Davila, in Bucharest. He is a Foreign Member of the National Academy of Sciences of Russia (FMRAS) and a Fellow Academy of Toxicological Sciences (FATS, USA). Aristides Tsatsakis is the creator, founder and chief scientific officer of ToxPlus S.A. He developed numerous biomarkers of exposure and of effects for the pesticide and chemical toxicology area uncovering the mechanistic understanding of the mode of actions and adverse outcome pathways and clinical affects. Dr. Tsatsakis is currently the Editor of Food Chemical Toxicology (FCT, Elsevier), Editor in Chief of Toxicology Reports, Guest Editor of four special issues in Toxicology Letters (2), Toxicology and FCT journals, Guest editor of the RIFM-FCT issue, Associate Editor, member of the Editorial Boards in several other ISI indexed journals and the EiC of the TOFSJ.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Department of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences, Medical School, University of Crete, University Hospital of Heraklion, Crete, Greece
Ratings and Reviews
