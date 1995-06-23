Glycoproteins I, Volume 29
1st Edition
Part I: Preface (A. Neuberger). Chapter 1: History of glycoprotein research (J. Montreuil). Chapter 2: Primary Structure of glycoprotein glycans (J.F.G. Vliegenthart, J. Montreuil). Chapter 3: 3D-Structure: The structured features of protein-carbohydrate interactions revealed by X-ray crystallography (C. Cambillau). Three dimensional structure of oligosaccharides explored by -NMR and computer calculations (S.W. Homans). Chapter 4: Chemical Synthesis of Glycopeptides (H. Paulsen, S. Peters, T. Bielfeldt). Chapter 5: Biosynthesis Introduction (H. Schachter), The coenzymatic role of phosphodolichols (F. Hemming), From Glc3Man9GlcNAc2-protein to Man5GlcNAc2-protein: transfer 'en bloc' and processing (A. Verbert), Glycosyltransferases involved in the synthesis of N-glycan antennae (H. Schachter), Biosynthesis of O-glycans of the N-acetylgalactosamine-&agr;-Ser/Thr linkage type (I. Brockhausen), Gene regulation of terminal glycosylation (M.C. Glick), Substrate level controls for N-glycan assembley (H. Schachter), Compartmentation of glycoprotein biosynthesis (J. Roth), Molecular basis of antigenic specificity in the ABO, H and Lewis blood-group systems (W.M. Watkins), The role of polypeptide in the biosynthesis of protein-linked oligosaccharides (R.T. Camphausen, H-A. Yu and D.A. Cumming), How can N-linked glycosylation and processing inhibitors be used to study carbohydrate synthesis and function? (Y.T. Pan and A.D. Elbein). Chapter 6: Bacterial Glycoproteins (M. Sumper, F.T. Wieland). Chapter 7: Protein Glycosylation in Yeast (L. Lehle, W. Tanner). Chapter 8: O-Glycosylation in Plants (F.M. Klis). Chapter 9: N-Glycosylation of plant proteins (A. Sturm). Chapter 10: Protein Glycosylation in Insects (L. März, F. Altmann, E. Staudacher, V. Kubelka). Chapter 11: The Glycoprotein Hormone Family (M. Bielinska and I. Boime). Chapter 12: Carbohydrate Moiety of Vertebrate Collagens (M.E. Noelken and B.G. Hudson).
Part I covers modern advances in the determination of glycoprotein structure and in the biosynthesis of mammalian, bacterial, yeast, plant and insect glycoproteins. There are also two chapters on functional aspects (glycoprotein hormones and collagens).
The content of the volume is very comprehensive in that, most contributors have focussed on discussing, in depth, the wealth of most recent advances in their field, and referring to previous reviews of older work for background information. This method can effectively produce a very wide subject coverage in a smaller number of chapters/volumes.
The volume is an important information source for all glycobiologist researchers (senior investigators, post-doctoral fellows and graduate students), and as a good, comprehensive, reference text for scientists working in the life sciences.
@qu:...this book, edited by three of the seminal figures in the Glycoprotein world, conceals an amazingly comprehensive first volume in a three-volume series...researchers hoping to contribute to the further development of this exciting field, without at least the first volume...do so at their peril! @source:Carbohydrates in Europe
