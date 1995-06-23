Glycoproteins I, Volume 29

Part I covers modern advances in the determination of glycoprotein structure and in the biosynthesis of mammalian, bacterial, yeast, plant and insect glycoproteins. There are also two chapters on functional aspects (glycoprotein hormones and collagens).



The content of the volume is very comprehensive in that, most contributors have focussed on discussing, in depth, the wealth of most recent advances in their field, and referring to previous reviews of older work for background information. This method can effectively produce a very wide subject coverage in a smaller number of chapters/volumes.

The volume is an important information source for all glycobiologist researchers (senior investigators, post-doctoral fellows and graduate students), and as a good, comprehensive, reference text for scientists working in the life sciences.