Glycoproteins and Disease, Volume 30
1st Edition
Preface. List of contributors. Previous volumes in the series. Preliminary contents of volume 29b. Introduction to the volume (A. Kobata). 1a. Normal and Pathological catabolism of glycoproteins. The enzymes (G.W. Jourdian). 1b. Normal and pathological catabolism of glycoproteins. Catabolic pathways (J.-C. Michalski). 2a. Glycoproteins of parasites. Glycoproteins of Trypanosoma cruzi (B.K. Hayes, G.W. Hart). 2b. Glycoproteins of parasites. Glycoconjugates of Leishmania (S.J. Turco). 2c. Glycoproteins of parasites. Glycoproteins of malaria parasites (A. Dieckmann-Schuppert, P. Gerold, R.T. Schwarz). 2d. Glycoproteins of parasites. Schistosoma glycoconjugates and their role in host-parasite pathological interactions (G.J. van Dam, A.M. Deelder). 3. Cancer cells and metastasis. Introduction (A. Kobata). 3a. Cancer cells and metastasis. Choriocarcinoma and hCG (R. Nishimura, A. Kobata). 3b. Cancer cells and metastasis. Hepatocellular carcinoma (K. Yamashita, A. Kobata). 3c. Cancer cells and metastasis. The Warren-Glick phenomenon - a molecular basis of tumorigenesis and metastasis (A. Kobata). 3d. Cancer cells and metastasis. Carcinoembryonic antigen and related normal antigens. (K. Yamashita, A. Kobata). 3. Cancer cells and metastasis. Concluding remarks (A. Kobata). 4. Tumor-associated carbohydrate antigens and modified blood group antigens (S. Hakomori). 5. Rheumatoid arthritis and serum IgG (T. Endo, K. Furukawa). 6. Glycoproteins in inflammatory bowel disease (M. Tomana). 7. HEMPAS: A genetic disorder caused by a defect in N- linked oligosaccharide synthesis (M.N. Fukuda). 8. Leukosialin and the Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (M. Fukuda). 9. Progeroid form of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (H. Kresse). 10. Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (M. Tomita). 11. Human mucosal mucins in diseases (P. Roussel, G. Lamblin). 12. Glycoproteins and lectins in multiple sclerosis and immune demyelinating human diseases (J.-P. Zanetta). 13. Leucocyte adhesion deficiency Type II (J.C. Paulson). 14. Polysialic acids of vertebrates: biosynthesis, structural diversity, tissue expression and functions (J. Roth). 15. Glycosylation defects in blood clotting (M. Matsuda). 16a. Carbohydrate-deficient glycoprotein syndrome. Type I (K. Yamashita, K. Ohno). 16b. Carbohydrate-deficient glycoprotein syndrome. Type II: an autosomal recessive disease due to mutations in the N-acetylglucosaminyltransferase II gene (J. Jaeken, G. Spik, H. Schachter). Index.
The elucidation during the latter half of the 20th century of the mechanisms by which information flows from nucleic acids to proteins has completely changed the face of biological research. Many diseases are caused by abnormalities in control mechanisms which are not immediately essential for life itself but which maintain the normal social behavior of differentiated cells in multicellular organisms. The complex sugar chains of glycoproteins and glycolipids are believed to play important roles in the control of cellular functions and in recognition between the cell and its cellular and fluid environment. Investigations into the abnormalities of complex sugar chain assembly are expected to yield an important new underatanding of the etiology and pathogenesis of human diseases. This volume discusses several representative diseases which emphasize the current status of glycopathology, and will stimulate further research in this exciting field.
@qu:Clearly, this fascinating book should be of interest to glycobiologists, medical investigators and physiologists alike, whether they are involved in industrial or fundamental research. @source:Carbohydrates in Europe
About the Editors
J. Montreuil Editor
Universitá des Sciences et Technologies de Lille, Laboratoire de Chimie Biologique, (UMR no 111 du CNRS), 59655 Villeneuve d'Asq Cedex, France
J.F.G. Vliegenthart Editor
Bijvoet Center for Biomolecular Research, Department of Bio-organic Chemistry, P.O. Box 80.075, 3508 Utrecht, The Netherlands
H. Schachter Editor
Department of Biochemistry Research, Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ont. M5G 1X8, Canada