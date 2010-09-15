Glycomics, Volume 478
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Glycomics
1. Mass spectrometric analysis of acidic oligosaccharides
K-H. Khoo
2. Mass Spectrometric Analysis of mutant mice
Anne Dell
3. Electrospray mass spectrometry including ESI FTICR-MS
Robert Linhardt
4. Mass spectrometric data base for N-glycan and O-glycan
H. Narimatsu
5. Mass spectrometric analysis of cancer-associated N-glycans.
Shinichiro Nishimura
6. Fucosylation as cancer marker
Eiji Miyoshi
7. Development of lectin microarray for glycan profiling and its application to disease-related biomarker development
Jun Hirabayashi and Atsushi Kuno
8. Cellular glycomics and versatile applications of lectin microarray
Jul Hirabayashi and Hiroaki Tateno
9. Carbohydrate-binding protein array
Richard Cummings and David Smith
10. Detection of weak binding sugar activity using membrane-based carbohydrates
Kazuo Yamamoto
11. Binding to synthetic glycopeptides
Anne Lepannen and Richard Cummings
12. Glycan array and Malectin
Ten Feizi
13. Imaging mass spectrometry
Naoko Goto-Inoue
Section II. Chemical Glycobiology
14. NMR
Yoshiki Yamaguchi
15. Self/non-self recognition
Koichi Fukase
16. Multivalent ligand for CD22
Mary O’Reilly and Jim Paulson
17. Intramolecular interaction
David Live
18. Bacterial furanosides
Todd Lowary
19. 1,2-Cis glycoside of amino sugar.
Shino Manabe
20. Aminoglycoside antibiotics
Timor Baasov
21. Solid phase carbohydrate synthesis
Peter Seeberger, Steffen Eller, Markus Weishaupt
22. Novel synthesis of functional mucin glycopeptides containing both N- and O-glycans
Shin-itiro Nishimura
23. Chemoenzymatic synthesis of N-glycan
Wei Huang
24. Sialyl glycopeptides synthesis
Yosuhiro Kajihara
25. Synthesis of sialosides
Makoto Kiso
26. Metabolic glycosylation
Jennifer Kohler
27. Targeting tumors using homing peptides
Michiko Fukuda
Description
In this 3 volume collection focusing on glycomics, readers will appreciate how such discoveries were made and how such methods can be applied for readers’ own research efforts
Key Features
- Each chapter has been designed so that enough scientific background will be given in each chapter for further development of methods by readers themselves
- Useful for all levels of scientists starting from the last years of colleges, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows to professors and to all levels of scientists in research institutes including industry
Readership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 15th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123810021
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123810014
Reviews
"This book is very informative and is novel both in terms of problems discussed and also new methods used for glycobiology. This is also typical for the two subsequent volumes of "Methods in Enzymology" (Vols. 479 and 480), which will be also reviewed in Biochemistry (Moscow). This book will be very useful for glycobiologists and bioorganic chemists as well as for researchers working in molecular biology and biotechnology. It can also be recommended for university students and their teachers as supplemental material for the above-mentioned fields of science." --Biochemistry (Moscow)