Glycomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123810014, 9780123810021

Glycomics, Volume 478

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Minoru Fukuda
eBook ISBN: 9780123810021
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123810014
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th September 2010
Page Count: 664
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
206.32
175.37
130.00
110.50
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
187.00
158.95
117.00
99.45
193.00
164.05
146.00
124.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section I. Glycomics

1. Mass spectrometric analysis of acidic oligosaccharides

K-H. Khoo

2. Mass Spectrometric Analysis of mutant mice

Anne Dell

3. Electrospray mass spectrometry including ESI FTICR-MS

Robert Linhardt

4. Mass spectrometric data base for N-glycan and O-glycan

H. Narimatsu

5. Mass spectrometric analysis of cancer-associated N-glycans.

Shinichiro Nishimura

6. Fucosylation as cancer marker

Eiji Miyoshi

7. Development of lectin microarray for glycan profiling and its application to disease-related biomarker development

Jun Hirabayashi and Atsushi Kuno

8. Cellular glycomics and versatile applications of lectin microarray

Jul Hirabayashi and Hiroaki Tateno

9. Carbohydrate-binding protein array

Richard Cummings and David Smith

10. Detection of weak binding sugar activity using membrane-based carbohydrates

Kazuo Yamamoto

11. Binding to synthetic glycopeptides

Anne Lepannen and Richard Cummings

12. Glycan array and Malectin

Ten Feizi

13. Imaging mass spectrometry

Naoko Goto-Inoue

Section II. Chemical Glycobiology

14. NMR

Yoshiki Yamaguchi

15. Self/non-self recognition

Koichi Fukase

16. Multivalent ligand for CD22

Mary O’Reilly and Jim Paulson

17. Intramolecular interaction

David Live

18. Bacterial furanosides

Todd Lowary

19. 1,2-Cis glycoside of amino sugar.

Shino Manabe

20. Aminoglycoside antibiotics

Timor Baasov

21. Solid phase carbohydrate synthesis

Peter Seeberger, Steffen Eller, Markus Weishaupt

22. Novel synthesis of functional mucin glycopeptides containing both N- and O-glycans

Shin-itiro Nishimura

23. Chemoenzymatic synthesis of N-glycan

Wei Huang

24. Sialyl glycopeptides synthesis

Yosuhiro Kajihara

25. Synthesis of sialosides

Makoto Kiso

26. Metabolic glycosylation

Jennifer Kohler

27. Targeting tumors using homing peptides

Michiko Fukuda

Description

In this 3 volume collection focusing on glycomics, readers will appreciate how such discoveries were made and how such methods can be applied for readers’ own research efforts

Key Features

  • Each chapter has been designed so that enough scientific background will be given in each chapter for further development of methods by readers themselves
  • Useful for all levels of scientists starting from the last years of colleges, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows to professors and to all levels of scientists in research institutes including industry

Readership

All levels of scientists starting from the last years of colleges, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows to professors and to all levels of scientists in research institutes including industry.

Details

No. of pages:
664
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123810021
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123810014

Reviews

"This book is very informative and is novel both in terms of problems discussed and also new methods used for glycobiology. This is also typical for the two subsequent volumes of "Methods in Enzymology" (Vols. 479 and 480), which will be also reviewed in Biochemistry (Moscow). This book will be very useful for glycobiologists and bioorganic chemists as well as for researchers working in molecular biology and biotechnology. It can also be recommended for university students and their teachers as supplemental material for the above-mentioned fields of science." --Biochemistry (Moscow)

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Minoru Fukuda Serial Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.