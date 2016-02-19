Glycolipids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444805959, 9780080860688

Glycolipids, Volume 10

1st Edition

Series Editors: Herbert Wiegandt
eBook ISBN: 9780080860688
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 313
Table of Contents

New Comprehensive Biochemistry

Preface

Chapter 1: Glycosphingolipids *

1 Introduction

2 Classification and nomenclature

3 Preparation and analysis

4 The lipophilic moiety of GSLs

5 Glycosphingolipid components according to carbohydrate series

6 Biosynthesis of glycosphingolipid

7 Biodegradation of glycosphingolipids

8 Glycosphingolipids in immunology

9 Glycosphingolipid changes in transformation and malignancy

Chapter 2: Glycoglycerolipids

1 Introduction

2 Structure

3 Distribution

4 Metabolism

5 Biological property

Acknowledgment

Chapter 3: Gangliosides

1 Introduction

2 Chemistry, physics and methods of preparation and analysis

3 Distribution of gangliosides

4 Metabolism

5 Immuno-properties of gangliosides

6 Ligand-binding properties of gangliosides

7 Concluding remarks

Chapter 4: Glycosyl phosphopolyprenols

1 Introduction

2 Polycis-isoprenoid alcohols

4 The control of phosphopolyprenol-mediated glycosylation

5 Summary

Subject index

