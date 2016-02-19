Glycolipids, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
New Comprehensive Biochemistry
Preface
Chapter 1: Glycosphingolipids *
1 Introduction
2 Classification and nomenclature
3 Preparation and analysis
4 The lipophilic moiety of GSLs
5 Glycosphingolipid components according to carbohydrate series
6 Biosynthesis of glycosphingolipid
7 Biodegradation of glycosphingolipids
8 Glycosphingolipids in immunology
9 Glycosphingolipid changes in transformation and malignancy
Chapter 2: Glycoglycerolipids
1 Introduction
2 Structure
3 Distribution
4 Metabolism
5 Biological property
Acknowledgment
Chapter 3: Gangliosides
1 Introduction
2 Chemistry, physics and methods of preparation and analysis
3 Distribution of gangliosides
4 Metabolism
5 Immuno-properties of gangliosides
6 Ligand-binding properties of gangliosides
7 Concluding remarks
Chapter 4: Glycosyl phosphopolyprenols
1 Introduction
2 Polycis-isoprenoid alcohols
4 The control of phosphopolyprenol-mediated glycosylation
5 Summary
Subject index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 313
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860688