Glycoconjugate Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Interior Symposium on Glycoconjugates
Description
Glycoconjugate Research, Volume II contains the proceedings of the Fourth International Symposium on Glycoconjugates held in Woods Hole, Massachusetts in 1977. The papers explore the biosynthesis and regulation of glycoconjugates, particularly those of cell membranes, and glycolipid storage diseases. This volume is comprised of 95 chapters divided into three sections. After reviewing the regulatory mechanisms underlying glycoprotein synthesis, it turns to enzymic modifications of sialic acids in the course of glycoconjugate biosynthesis. The following chapters focus on the biosynthesis and characterization of lipid-linked sugars in the outer membrane of liver mitochondria; effect of bacitracin on the biosynthesis of dolichol derivatives in calf pancreas microsomes; secretion of proteoglycans by chondrocytes; and heterogeneity of arterial proteoglycans. The biosynthesis of elastin by chondroblasts in monolayer cultures is also considered, along with the phosphorylation of proteoglycans in human articular cartilage. The final chapter describes a double-antibody radioimmunoassay for soluble and cell-surface blood group Ii antigens. This book will be a useful resource for biochemists.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume
Biosynthesis and Regulation
The Control of Glycoprotein Synthesis
Enzymic Modifications of Sialic Acids in the Course of Glycoconjugate Biosynthesis
Role of Lipid-Saccharide Intermediates in Glycoprotein Biosynthesis
Distinction and Partial Characterization of Two Galactosyltransferase Activities in Normal Human Serum
Characterization of Two Highly Purified Fucosyltransferases
Purification by Affinity Chromatography and Properties of Microsomal Galactosyltransferase from Pig Thyroid
Sheep Brain Glycoprotein Fucosyltransferase
The Incorporation of [14C]Glucosamine into Glycosaminoglycans and the Influence of Corneal Epithelium onThis Process
Biosynthesis of Blood Group N- and M-Specific Haptenic Structures by Human Serum Glycosyltransferases
Biosynthesis and Characterization of Lipid-Linked Sugars in Outer Membrane of Liver Mitochondria
Incorporation of N-Acetylglucosamine and Mannose in Rat Liver Rough Microsomes: Stimulation by GTP after Treatment with Pyrophosphate
Release of Complex Carbohydrates into Culture Medium by Cultured Hamster Cells
On the Biosynthesis of Carboxypeptidase Y(CY)
Metabolism of Free Sialic Acid, CMP-Sialic Acid, and Bound Sialic Acid in Rat Brain
Effect of Bacitracin on the Biosynthesis of Dolichol Derivatives in Calf Pancreas Microsomes
Biosynthesis of Dolichol Derivatives Containing D-Galactose in Calf Pancreas Microsomes
Sulfogalactosyl Glycerides (SGG) from Rat Brain Myelin
Complex Formation by Sequential Glycosyltransferases
Biosynthesis of Heparin: Tritium Incorporation into Chemically Modified Heparin Catalyzed by C-5-Uronosylepimerase
Serum Glycosyltransferase Enzymes in Normal and Leukemic Subjects: Experiences with Low-Molecular-Weight Acceptors
Transfer of Glucose to Phenolic Steroids and Possible Physiological Role of the Glucosides
Secretion of Proteoglycans by Chondrocytes. Influence of Colchicine, Cytochalasin B, and β-D-Xyloside
Glycosyl Transfer to Bovine Rhodopsin
Changes in Glycoproteins and Glycolipids of the Ghosh-Lai Rat Stomach following Perfusions with Ethanol
Heterogeneity of Arterial Proteoglycans
Structural Changes of Sulfated Proteoglycans of the Growth Cartilage of Rats during Endochondral Calcification
Composition and Biosynthesis of Rat Glomerular Basement Membrane in Sucrose-Fed Rats
Biosynthesis of Elastin by Chondroblasts in Monolayer Cultures
N-Glycosylation of Asparagine Residues in Subtilisin, Lysozyme, and Synthetic Peptides by Microsomal Transferases
Glycolipid Intermediates Involved in the Transfer of N-Acetylglucosamine to Endogenous Proteins in Yeast
Purification and Characterization of Two Sialyltransferase Activities from Porcine Submaxillary Glands
Mannosyl Retinyl Phosphate: Its Role as a Donor of Mannose to Glycoconjugates in Rat Liver Membranes
Isolation and Properties of Acylneuraminate Cytidylyltransferase from Frog Liver
Sugar-Modified Lysozyme as N-Acetylneuraminic Acid Acceptor
2-Deoxy-D-glucose, 2-Deoxy-2-fluoro-oglucose, and 2-Deoxy-2-fluoro-D-mannose as Inhibitors of Glycosylation
Phosphorylation of Proteoglycans in Human Articular Cartilage
Composition of the Chondroitin Sulfate Proteoglycan Produced by β-D-Xyloside-Treated Chondrocytes
Properties of a Mannosyltransferase from Rabbit Liver
A Structural Glycoprotein of Elastic Tissue: Its Synthesis by Cultured Fibroblasts
Isolation and Characterization of Rat Stomach Glycoprotein
Intracellular Site of Glycosyl- and Sulfate-Transferases in the Surface Mucous-Cells of the Rat Stomach
Synthesis and Metabolic Effects of Halogenated L-Fucose and D-Galactose Analogs
Studies on Immature Articular Cartilage
Effects of Tunicamycin on Procollagen Synthesis and Secretion
Biochemical Studies of the Matrix of Cranio-Vertebral Chordoma and a Metastasis
Cell-Free Synthesis of Cartilage Specific Proteins
Sialylation of Desialylated Ovine Submaxillary Mucin by Porcine Liver Sialyltransferase In Vitro
Chemical Synthesis of α-N-Acetylhyalobiuronic Acid Phosphate Derivatives
Role of Synthetic Phosphate Diesters in Study of Bacterial Cell Wall
Incorporation of N-Acetylglucosamine and Mannose in Rat Liver Microsomes: Submicrosomal Localization and Effect of the Removal of Bound Ribosomes
Alterations in Heparan Sulfate after SV40 Transformation
The Effect of Hyaluronic Acid on the Synthesis of Proteoglycans by Chondrocytes
Metabolic Disorders and Degradation
Present Status of Research in the Glycolipid Storage Diseases
Comparative Study of α-L-Fucosidases from Three Species of Marine Molluscs: Purification and Properties
Purification and Properties of α-L-Fucosidase from Venus mercenaria
Regulation of Glycosphingolipid Synthesis in Cloned-Cell Strains of Nervous System Origin
Preparation and Properties of an endo-β-Ν-Acetylglucosaminidase from Rabbit Serum
Progress Report on the Treatment of Hurler's Disease by Enzyme Replacement Therapy
N-Acetylglucosamine 6-Sulfate Sulfatase Deficiency: A New Mucopolysaccharidosis
On the Mode of Participation of Hyaluronidase and Exoglycosidases in the Degradation of Hyaluronic Acid and Chondroitin 4-Sulfate with Canine Liver Lysosomes
Levels of Two Plasma Fucosyltransferases as an Index of Disease Status in Patients with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia
Characterization of Urinary Glycoconjugates in Mucolipidoses I-IV
Hydrolysis of Tay-Sachs Ganglioside by ß-N-AcetylhexosaminidaseA Isolated from Human Liver
Heterogeneity of Rat Rib Chondroitin Sulfate and Susceptibility to Rat Gastric Chondrosulfohydrolase
Chemical and Cytochemical Studies of Heparan Sulfates from AH-130 Ascites Hepatoma
Altered Kinetic Behavior of Immobilized Glycosidases
Comparison of Particulate Neuraminidases from Human Heart and Brain
Isolation and Characterization of Glycosaminoglycans from Pulmonary Secretions of Patients with Alveolar Proteinosis
Demonstration of Glycoprotein- and Glycolipid-Specific Neuraminidases in Horse Liver
Degradation of Nucleoside Diphosphate Sugars by Human and Rat Serum. Properties of the Serum Nucleotide Pyrophosphatases
Hydrolysis of Various Oligosaccharides and a Glycopeptide Core Derived from Glycoproteins by N-Acetyl-ß-D-hexosaminidases A and Β Isolated from Human Liver
Precursors of the Blood Group NM Antigens Are Human Carcinoma-Associated
Structure of Oligosaccharides and Glycopeptides Excreted in Urine of Patients with Catabolism Defect of Glycoproteins (Sialidosis, Fucosidosis, Mannosidosis, and Sandhoff s Disease)
Determination by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography of the Decrease of Seminolipid Content in Rats with Vitamin A Deficiency
Inhibition of Lysosomal Enzyme Endocytosis by Carbohydrate and Lectins
Properties of Arthrobacter sialophilus Neuraminidase
Characterization of Reference Disaccharides from Nitrous Acid Deamination of Beef Lung Heparin
Glycoconjugates of Cell Membranes
Cell Growth Control and Antigenic Expression through Membrane Glycosphingolipids
Cell Surface Carbohydrates in Relation to Receptor Activity
Subcellular Distribution of Glycoprotein-Bound Sialic Acid in Rat Liver
Viability of Erythrocytes in Circulation and Its Dependence on Cell Surface Glycoconjugates
Translocation of Enzymic Glycoproteins within Yeast Cell Envelopes
Purification of Human Blood Group B Gene-Associated 3-α-D-Galactosyltransferase by Biospecific Adsorption onto Group O Erythrocyte Membranes
Isolation and Partial Characterization of "Galactoprotein a" (LETS) and "Galactoprotein b" from Hamster Embryo Fibroblasts
Isolation and Characterization of Surface Glycopeptides from Adult Rat Hepatocytes in an Established Line
A Facile Preparation of High-Molecular-Weight, Water-Soluble, A,B,H(O)-Active Glycolipids from Human Erythrocyte Membranes
Partial Characterization of Lectin-Binding Glycoproteins Released from Ascites Hepatoma Cell-Surface
An α-D-Galactopyranosyl-Containing Glycoprotein from Ehrlich Ascites Tumor Cell Plasma Membranes
Glycoproteins from the Bovine Erythrocyte Membrane
Stepwise-Crosslinking Reagents for Photocoupling of Enzymes and Lectins to Mammalian Cells
The Use of Dansylhydrazine as a Fluorescent Label Specific for Cell Surface Sialic Acid
Membrane and Soluble Glycosyltransferases in Colchicine-Treated Rats. Marked Increase of Sialyltransferase in Serum
Isolation and Partial Structure of an Oligosaccharide of Band-3 Glycoproteins of Human Erythrocyte Membranes
Intestinal Glycoprotein Synthesis and the Redistribution of Glycoproteins into Different Parts of the Surface Membrane
Fucose-Containing Glycoproteins from Cell Surface Membrane of Hamster Cells Transformed by Herpes simplex Virus (Type I): Isolation and Some Molecular Properties of a Membrane Glycoprotein with Alkaline Pyrophosphatase Activity
A Study of Glycosphingolipids in Cultured Cell Lines from Human Colonic Tumors and Fetal Intestines
Structural Differentiation between the Moloney Leukemia Virus-Determined Cell Membrane Antigen and Virion Structural Proteins
Comparative Study of Ectogalactosyl- and Ectosialyltransferases of Lymphocytes
A Double-Antibody Radioimmunoassay for Soluble and Cell-Surface Blood Group li Antigens
Index for Volumes I and II
Details
- No. of pages:
- 581
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145329
About the Editor
John Gregory
Affiliations and Expertise
University College, London