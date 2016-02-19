Glycoconjugate Research

Table of Contents



Biosynthesis and Regulation

The Control of Glycoprotein Synthesis

Enzymic Modifications of Sialic Acids in the Course of Glycoconjugate Biosynthesis

Role of Lipid-Saccharide Intermediates in Glycoprotein Biosynthesis

Distinction and Partial Characterization of Two Galactosyltransferase Activities in Normal Human Serum

Characterization of Two Highly Purified Fucosyltransferases

Purification by Affinity Chromatography and Properties of Microsomal Galactosyltransferase from Pig Thyroid

Sheep Brain Glycoprotein Fucosyltransferase

The Incorporation of [14C]Glucosamine into Glycosaminoglycans and the Influence of Corneal Epithelium onThis Process

Biosynthesis of Blood Group N- and M-Specific Haptenic Structures by Human Serum Glycosyltransferases

Biosynthesis and Characterization of Lipid-Linked Sugars in Outer Membrane of Liver Mitochondria

Incorporation of N-Acetylglucosamine and Mannose in Rat Liver Rough Microsomes: Stimulation by GTP after Treatment with Pyrophosphate

Release of Complex Carbohydrates into Culture Medium by Cultured Hamster Cells

On the Biosynthesis of Carboxypeptidase Y(CY)

Metabolism of Free Sialic Acid, CMP-Sialic Acid, and Bound Sialic Acid in Rat Brain

Effect of Bacitracin on the Biosynthesis of Dolichol Derivatives in Calf Pancreas Microsomes

Biosynthesis of Dolichol Derivatives Containing D-Galactose in Calf Pancreas Microsomes

Sulfogalactosyl Glycerides (SGG) from Rat Brain Myelin

Complex Formation by Sequential Glycosyltransferases

Biosynthesis of Heparin: Tritium Incorporation into Chemically Modified Heparin Catalyzed by C-5-Uronosylepimerase

Serum Glycosyltransferase Enzymes in Normal and Leukemic Subjects: Experiences with Low-Molecular-Weight Acceptors

Transfer of Glucose to Phenolic Steroids and Possible Physiological Role of the Glucosides

Secretion of Proteoglycans by Chondrocytes. Influence of Colchicine, Cytochalasin B, and β-D-Xyloside

Glycosyl Transfer to Bovine Rhodopsin

Changes in Glycoproteins and Glycolipids of the Ghosh-Lai Rat Stomach following Perfusions with Ethanol

Heterogeneity of Arterial Proteoglycans

Structural Changes of Sulfated Proteoglycans of the Growth Cartilage of Rats during Endochondral Calcification

Composition and Biosynthesis of Rat Glomerular Basement Membrane in Sucrose-Fed Rats

Biosynthesis of Elastin by Chondroblasts in Monolayer Cultures

N-Glycosylation of Asparagine Residues in Subtilisin, Lysozyme, and Synthetic Peptides by Microsomal Transferases

Glycolipid Intermediates Involved in the Transfer of N-Acetylglucosamine to Endogenous Proteins in Yeast

Purification and Characterization of Two Sialyltransferase Activities from Porcine Submaxillary Glands

Mannosyl Retinyl Phosphate: Its Role as a Donor of Mannose to Glycoconjugates in Rat Liver Membranes

Isolation and Properties of Acylneuraminate Cytidylyltransferase from Frog Liver

Sugar-Modified Lysozyme as N-Acetylneuraminic Acid Acceptor

2-Deoxy-D-glucose, 2-Deoxy-2-fluoro-oglucose, and 2-Deoxy-2-fluoro-D-mannose as Inhibitors of Glycosylation

Phosphorylation of Proteoglycans in Human Articular Cartilage

Composition of the Chondroitin Sulfate Proteoglycan Produced by β-D-Xyloside-Treated Chondrocytes

Properties of a Mannosyltransferase from Rabbit Liver

A Structural Glycoprotein of Elastic Tissue: Its Synthesis by Cultured Fibroblasts

Isolation and Characterization of Rat Stomach Glycoprotein

Intracellular Site of Glycosyl- and Sulfate-Transferases in the Surface Mucous-Cells of the Rat Stomach

Synthesis and Metabolic Effects of Halogenated L-Fucose and D-Galactose Analogs

Studies on Immature Articular Cartilage

Effects of Tunicamycin on Procollagen Synthesis and Secretion

Biochemical Studies of the Matrix of Cranio-Vertebral Chordoma and a Metastasis

Cell-Free Synthesis of Cartilage Specific Proteins

Sialylation of Desialylated Ovine Submaxillary Mucin by Porcine Liver Sialyltransferase In Vitro

Chemical Synthesis of α-N-Acetylhyalobiuronic Acid Phosphate Derivatives

Role of Synthetic Phosphate Diesters in Study of Bacterial Cell Wall

Incorporation of N-Acetylglucosamine and Mannose in Rat Liver Microsomes: Submicrosomal Localization and Effect of the Removal of Bound Ribosomes

Alterations in Heparan Sulfate after SV40 Transformation

The Effect of Hyaluronic Acid on the Synthesis of Proteoglycans by Chondrocytes

Metabolic Disorders and Degradation

Present Status of Research in the Glycolipid Storage Diseases

Comparative Study of α-L-Fucosidases from Three Species of Marine Molluscs: Purification and Properties

Purification and Properties of α-L-Fucosidase from Venus mercenaria

Regulation of Glycosphingolipid Synthesis in Cloned-Cell Strains of Nervous System Origin

Preparation and Properties of an endo-β-Ν-Acetylglucosaminidase from Rabbit Serum

Progress Report on the Treatment of Hurler's Disease by Enzyme Replacement Therapy

N-Acetylglucosamine 6-Sulfate Sulfatase Deficiency: A New Mucopolysaccharidosis

On the Mode of Participation of Hyaluronidase and Exoglycosidases in the Degradation of Hyaluronic Acid and Chondroitin 4-Sulfate with Canine Liver Lysosomes

Levels of Two Plasma Fucosyltransferases as an Index of Disease Status in Patients with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia

Characterization of Urinary Glycoconjugates in Mucolipidoses I-IV

Hydrolysis of Tay-Sachs Ganglioside by ß-N-AcetylhexosaminidaseA Isolated from Human Liver

Heterogeneity of Rat Rib Chondroitin Sulfate and Susceptibility to Rat Gastric Chondrosulfohydrolase

Chemical and Cytochemical Studies of Heparan Sulfates from AH-130 Ascites Hepatoma

Altered Kinetic Behavior of Immobilized Glycosidases

Comparison of Particulate Neuraminidases from Human Heart and Brain

Isolation and Characterization of Glycosaminoglycans from Pulmonary Secretions of Patients with Alveolar Proteinosis

Demonstration of Glycoprotein- and Glycolipid-Specific Neuraminidases in Horse Liver

Degradation of Nucleoside Diphosphate Sugars by Human and Rat Serum. Properties of the Serum Nucleotide Pyrophosphatases

Hydrolysis of Various Oligosaccharides and a Glycopeptide Core Derived from Glycoproteins by N-Acetyl-ß-D-hexosaminidases A and Β Isolated from Human Liver

Precursors of the Blood Group NM Antigens Are Human Carcinoma-Associated

Structure of Oligosaccharides and Glycopeptides Excreted in Urine of Patients with Catabolism Defect of Glycoproteins (Sialidosis, Fucosidosis, Mannosidosis, and Sandhoff s Disease)

Determination by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography of the Decrease of Seminolipid Content in Rats with Vitamin A Deficiency

Inhibition of Lysosomal Enzyme Endocytosis by Carbohydrate and Lectins

Properties of Arthrobacter sialophilus Neuraminidase

Characterization of Reference Disaccharides from Nitrous Acid Deamination of Beef Lung Heparin

Glycoconjugates of Cell Membranes

Cell Growth Control and Antigenic Expression through Membrane Glycosphingolipids

Cell Surface Carbohydrates in Relation to Receptor Activity

Subcellular Distribution of Glycoprotein-Bound Sialic Acid in Rat Liver

Viability of Erythrocytes in Circulation and Its Dependence on Cell Surface Glycoconjugates

Translocation of Enzymic Glycoproteins within Yeast Cell Envelopes

Purification of Human Blood Group B Gene-Associated 3-α-D-Galactosyltransferase by Biospecific Adsorption onto Group O Erythrocyte Membranes

Isolation and Partial Characterization of "Galactoprotein a" (LETS) and "Galactoprotein b" from Hamster Embryo Fibroblasts

Isolation and Characterization of Surface Glycopeptides from Adult Rat Hepatocytes in an Established Line

A Facile Preparation of High-Molecular-Weight, Water-Soluble, A,B,H(O)-Active Glycolipids from Human Erythrocyte Membranes

Partial Characterization of Lectin-Binding Glycoproteins Released from Ascites Hepatoma Cell-Surface

An α-D-Galactopyranosyl-Containing Glycoprotein from Ehrlich Ascites Tumor Cell Plasma Membranes

Glycoproteins from the Bovine Erythrocyte Membrane

Stepwise-Crosslinking Reagents for Photocoupling of Enzymes and Lectins to Mammalian Cells

The Use of Dansylhydrazine as a Fluorescent Label Specific for Cell Surface Sialic Acid

Membrane and Soluble Glycosyltransferases in Colchicine-Treated Rats. Marked Increase of Sialyltransferase in Serum

Isolation and Partial Structure of an Oligosaccharide of Band-3 Glycoproteins of Human Erythrocyte Membranes

Intestinal Glycoprotein Synthesis and the Redistribution of Glycoproteins into Different Parts of the Surface Membrane

Fucose-Containing Glycoproteins from Cell Surface Membrane of Hamster Cells Transformed by Herpes simplex Virus (Type I): Isolation and Some Molecular Properties of a Membrane Glycoprotein with Alkaline Pyrophosphatase Activity

A Study of Glycosphingolipids in Cultured Cell Lines from Human Colonic Tumors and Fetal Intestines

Structural Differentiation between the Moloney Leukemia Virus-Determined Cell Membrane Antigen and Virion Structural Proteins

Comparative Study of Ectogalactosyl- and Ectosialyltransferases of Lymphocytes

A Double-Antibody Radioimmunoassay for Soluble and Cell-Surface Blood Group li Antigens

