Glycoconjugate Research, Volume I contains the proceedings of the Fourth International Symposium on Glycoconjugates, held in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, in September 1977. Contributors focus on the state of knowledge in the field of glycoconjugates ranging from polysaccharides and glycoproteins to glycolipids, proteoglycans, and all their varieties in plants, animals, and microorganisms. This text is organized into three sections and consists of 87 chapters. After an introductory chapter where the use of glycosidases for the structural analysis of complex carbohydrates is described, the discussion turns to other methods used for elucidating the structure of complex carbohydrates. The chapters that follow focus on the primary structure and conformation of glycans that are N-glycosically linked to peptide chains; isolation of monofuco-disialoganglioside from human and bovine brains; and partial chemical characterization of activated peptides isolated from a single cell suspension of rat colonic secretory cells. The last two sections explore cartilage proteoglycans and the structure-function relationships of glycoconjugates, touching on topics such as link proteins; the biochemical aspects of malignancy in human chondrosarcomas; defensive response of plants to a microbial oligosaccharide with a pheromone-like activity; and the interaction of saccharides with ricin. This book is intended for students and practitioners of chemistry and biochemistry; biology and microbiology; and physiology.

Structure of Complex Carbohydrates

Enzymatic Methods for Structural Analysis of Complex Carbohydrates

Methods for the Structural Elucidation of Complex Carbohydrates

Primary Structure and Conformation of Glycans N-Glycosically Linked to Peptide Chains

Isolation and Structural Study of a Novel Fucose-Containing Disialoganglioside from Human Brain

Deamination of Methylated Amino-Oligosaccharide Chains from Mucins

Nucleotide-Activated Peptides from Rat Colonic Cells

Structural Relationship between Two Glycoproteins Isolated from Alveoli of Patients with Alveolar Proteinosis

Sialoglyco Peptides and Glycosaminoglycans Produced by Cultured Human Melanoma Cells and Melanocytes

Purification and Structural Studies of Proline-Rich Glycoprotein of Human Parotid Saliva

Sulfated Mucins from Marine Prosobranch Snails

Far Ultraviolet Circular Dichroism of Oligosaccharides

The Link Proteins as Specific Components of Cartilage Proteoglycan Aggregates

Can Hyaluronic Acid Exist in Solution as a Helix?

Proteoglycans of Human Aorta

Quantitation and Uses of Immobilized Sialic Acid-Containing Ligands

Polyanion-Polycation Interaction in Hyphal Walls from Mucor mucedo

Isolation and Partial Characterization of a Peptide from Bovine Cervical Mucin

Quantitative Study of the ß-Elimination Reaction on Glycoproteins

Structure of Ten Glycopeptides from α1-Acid Glycoprotein

Studies on the Proteoglycans from Bovine Cornea

Synthesis of Glycopeptides Containing the 2-Acetamido-N-(L-aspart-4-oyl)-2-deoxy-ß-D-glucopyranosylamine Linkage

Electron Microscopy of the Extracellular Protein-Polysaccharide from the Red Alga, Porphyridium cruentum

N-Acetylglucosamine-Containing Oligosaccharides. Synthesis and Methylation Analysis

Characteristics of Goblet Cell Mucin of Human Small Intestine

Fractionation of Sponge Structural-Glycoproteins by Affinity Chromatography on Lectins

Characterization of Glyco Phosphosphingolipids from Tobacco Leaves

Isolation of Reduced Carbohydrate Fragments from the Linkage-Region of Cartilage Keratan Sulfate

Electron Microscopic Examination of Isolated Proteoglycan Aggregates

Differences in Substrate Specificities of endo-ß-N-Acetylglucosaminidases CII and H

Studies on the Structure, Distribution, and I Blood-Group Activity of Polyglycosylceramides

A Simple Method for Preparation of Polyacrylamide Gels or Polymers Containing Thioglycoside Ligands

Glycosphingolipids in Chicken Egg Yolk

Structure of the Carbohydrate Unit of Soybean Agglutinin

Soluble Proteoglycans and Glycoproteins of Brain

Association of a Major Tumor Glycoprotein, Epiglycanin, with Glycosaminoglycan

Protein-Sugar Interaction. Binding Properties of Wheat Germ Agglutinin

Rat Colonic Mucus Glycoprotein

13C-NMR Analysis of the Effect of Calcium on the Structure of a Hyaluronic Acid Matrix

The Chemical Structure of a Glycoprotein from the Cervical Mucus (Premenstrual Phase) of Macaca radiata

Distribution and Conformation of a Highly Crystalline α-Glucan in Aspergillus Hyphal Walls

Use of Glycosyltransferases and Glycosidases in Structural Analysis of Oligosaccharides

The Molecular Structure of Some Novel Antigenic Glycans from Group D Streptococci

Rat α-Lactalbumin: A Glycoprotein

Glycoprotein T: A Soluble Glycoprotein from Calf Thymus

Structural Determination of Complex Carbohydrate Components by Field Desorption Mass Spectrometry

Glycoprotein of Peripheral Nerve (PNS) Myelin

Glycoprotein Constituents of Lung Mucus Gel and Their Polypeptide and Carbohydrate Interactions

Isolation and Chemical Characterization of Glycoproteins from Canine Tracheal Pouch Mucus

Glycopeptides of Influenza Virus

The Exposure of the Carbohydrate of Ovalbumin

Branched Ceramide Hepta- and Octasaccharides as Forssman Hapten Variants of Dog Gastric Mucosa

Glyceroglucolipids: The Major Glycolipids of Human Gastric Secretion

The Heterogeneity and Polydispersity of Articular Cartilage Proteoglycans

Subunit Structure of Rat Glomerular Basement Membrane

Chemical Characterization of Bovine Erythrocyte Glycolipids

An Enzymatic Micromethod for the Determination of Hyaluronic Acid in the Presence of Excess Chondroitin Sulfate

Crystal Structure of α-D-Mannopyranosyl-(1→3)-ß-D-mannopyranosyl-(1→4)-2-acetamido-2-deoxy-D-glucose

Secondary and Tertiary Structure of Glycosaminoglycans and Proteoglycans

Cartilage Proteoglycans: Symposium in Honor of Martin B. Mathews

Introduction

The Link Proteins

Structure of Cartilage Proteoglycans

The Role of Hyaluronic Acid in Proteoglycan Aggregation

Biochemical Assessment of Malignancy in Human Chondrosarcomas

Structure-Function Relationships

Plants Respond Defensively to a Microbial Oligosaccharide which Possesses Pheromone-like Activity

Studies on Glycoconjugates by F. Egami and His Former Co-workers with Special Reference to Sulfated Carbohydrates and Glycosidases

The Lipid-Linked Oligosaccharide and Its Role in Glycoprotein Synthesis

Possible Functions of Lectins in Microorganisms, Plants, and Animals

Influence of Bovine Tendon Glycoprotein on Collagen Fibril Formation

Glycosaminoglycans and Sialoglyco Peptides Associated with Mammalian Cell Nuclei

Effect of Blood Group Determinants on Binding of Human Salivary Mucous Glycoproteins to Influenza Virus

Fibronectin in Basement Membranes and Acidic Structural Glycoproteins of Lung and Placenta

Keratan Sulfate-like Substance as a Function of Age in the Brain and Eye

Levels of Sialic Acid and L-Fucose in Human Cervical Mucus Glycoprotein during the Normal Menstrual Cycle

Relationship between Allotransplantability and Cell-Surface Glycoproteins in TA3 Ascites Mammary Carcinoma Cells

Immunochemical Studies on the Pr1-3 and MN Antigens

Interaction of Small Solutes with a Hyaluronate Matrix That Facilitates Their Movement

Studies on a Human Salivary Glycoprotein with Specific Bacterial Adhesive Properties

Proteoglycan Structure and Ca Release by Enzymatic Proteolysis

Binding Studies on the Liver Receptor for Asialoglycoproteins

Affinity of Lectins for Human Bronchial Mucosa and Secretions

Calcium Ion Binding to Glycosaminoglycans and Corneal Proteoglycans

Changes in Gastric Mucosal Blood Group ABH and I Activities in Association with Cancer

Protein-Sugar Interactions: Gangliosides and Limulin (Limulus polyphemus Agglutinin)

Demonstration of O-Acetyl Groups in Ganglioside-Bound Sialic Acids and Their Effect on the Action of Bacterial and Mammalian Neuraminidases

Isolation of the Amphicarpaea bracteata Lectin Using Epoxy-Activated Sepharose 6B

Small Glycopeptides and Oligosaccharides with Human Blood Group M- and N-Specificities

Interaction of Saccharides with Ricin: Microcalorimetric Study

