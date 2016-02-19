Glycoconjugate Research
Glycoconjugate Research, Volume I contains the proceedings of the Fourth International Symposium on Glycoconjugates, held in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, in September 1977. Contributors focus on the state of knowledge in the field of glycoconjugates ranging from polysaccharides and glycoproteins to glycolipids, proteoglycans, and all their varieties in plants, animals, and microorganisms. This text is organized into three sections and consists of 87 chapters. After an introductory chapter where the use of glycosidases for the structural analysis of complex carbohydrates is described, the discussion turns to other methods used for elucidating the structure of complex carbohydrates. The chapters that follow focus on the primary structure and conformation of glycans that are N-glycosically linked to peptide chains; isolation of monofuco-disialoganglioside from human and bovine brains; and partial chemical characterization of activated peptides isolated from a single cell suspension of rat colonic secretory cells. The last two sections explore cartilage proteoglycans and the structure-function relationships of glycoconjugates, touching on topics such as link proteins; the biochemical aspects of malignancy in human chondrosarcomas; defensive response of plants to a microbial oligosaccharide with a pheromone-like activity; and the interaction of saccharides with ricin. This book is intended for students and practitioners of chemistry and biochemistry; biology and microbiology; and physiology.
Structure of Complex Carbohydrates
Enzymatic Methods for Structural Analysis of Complex Carbohydrates
Methods for the Structural Elucidation of Complex Carbohydrates
Primary Structure and Conformation of Glycans N-Glycosically Linked to Peptide Chains
Isolation and Structural Study of a Novel Fucose-Containing Disialoganglioside from Human Brain
Deamination of Methylated Amino-Oligosaccharide Chains from Mucins
Nucleotide-Activated Peptides from Rat Colonic Cells
Structural Relationship between Two Glycoproteins Isolated from Alveoli of Patients with Alveolar Proteinosis
Sialoglyco Peptides and Glycosaminoglycans Produced by Cultured Human Melanoma Cells and Melanocytes
Purification and Structural Studies of Proline-Rich Glycoprotein of Human Parotid Saliva
Sulfated Mucins from Marine Prosobranch Snails
Far Ultraviolet Circular Dichroism of Oligosaccharides
The Link Proteins as Specific Components of Cartilage Proteoglycan Aggregates
Can Hyaluronic Acid Exist in Solution as a Helix?
Proteoglycans of Human Aorta
Quantitation and Uses of Immobilized Sialic Acid-Containing Ligands
Polyanion-Polycation Interaction in Hyphal Walls from Mucor mucedo
Isolation and Partial Characterization of a Peptide from Bovine Cervical Mucin
Quantitative Study of the ß-Elimination Reaction on Glycoproteins
Structure of Ten Glycopeptides from α1-Acid Glycoprotein
Studies on the Proteoglycans from Bovine Cornea
Synthesis of Glycopeptides Containing the 2-Acetamido-N-(L-aspart-4-oyl)-2-deoxy-ß-D-glucopyranosylamine Linkage
Electron Microscopy of the Extracellular Protein-Polysaccharide from the Red Alga, Porphyridium cruentum
N-Acetylglucosamine-Containing Oligosaccharides. Synthesis and Methylation Analysis
Characteristics of Goblet Cell Mucin of Human Small Intestine
Fractionation of Sponge Structural-Glycoproteins by Affinity Chromatography on Lectins
Characterization of Glyco Phosphosphingolipids from Tobacco Leaves
Isolation of Reduced Carbohydrate Fragments from the Linkage-Region of Cartilage Keratan Sulfate
Electron Microscopic Examination of Isolated Proteoglycan Aggregates
Differences in Substrate Specificities of endo-ß-N-Acetylglucosaminidases CII and H
Studies on the Structure, Distribution, and I Blood-Group Activity of Polyglycosylceramides
A Simple Method for Preparation of Polyacrylamide Gels or Polymers Containing Thioglycoside Ligands
Glycosphingolipids in Chicken Egg Yolk
Structure of the Carbohydrate Unit of Soybean Agglutinin
Soluble Proteoglycans and Glycoproteins of Brain
Association of a Major Tumor Glycoprotein, Epiglycanin, with Glycosaminoglycan
Protein-Sugar Interaction. Binding Properties of Wheat Germ Agglutinin
Rat Colonic Mucus Glycoprotein
13C-NMR Analysis of the Effect of Calcium on the Structure of a Hyaluronic Acid Matrix
The Chemical Structure of a Glycoprotein from the Cervical Mucus (Premenstrual Phase) of Macaca radiata
Distribution and Conformation of a Highly Crystalline α-Glucan in Aspergillus Hyphal Walls
Use of Glycosyltransferases and Glycosidases in Structural Analysis of Oligosaccharides
The Molecular Structure of Some Novel Antigenic Glycans from Group D Streptococci
Rat α-Lactalbumin: A Glycoprotein
Glycoprotein T: A Soluble Glycoprotein from Calf Thymus
Structural Determination of Complex Carbohydrate Components by Field Desorption Mass Spectrometry
Glycoprotein of Peripheral Nerve (PNS) Myelin
Glycoprotein Constituents of Lung Mucus Gel and Their Polypeptide and Carbohydrate Interactions
Isolation and Chemical Characterization of Glycoproteins from Canine Tracheal Pouch Mucus
Glycopeptides of Influenza Virus
The Exposure of the Carbohydrate of Ovalbumin
Branched Ceramide Hepta- and Octasaccharides as Forssman Hapten Variants of Dog Gastric Mucosa
Glyceroglucolipids: The Major Glycolipids of Human Gastric Secretion
The Heterogeneity and Polydispersity of Articular Cartilage Proteoglycans
Subunit Structure of Rat Glomerular Basement Membrane
Chemical Characterization of Bovine Erythrocyte Glycolipids
An Enzymatic Micromethod for the Determination of Hyaluronic Acid in the Presence of Excess Chondroitin Sulfate
Crystal Structure of α-D-Mannopyranosyl-(1→3)-ß-D-mannopyranosyl-(1→4)-2-acetamido-2-deoxy-D-glucose
Secondary and Tertiary Structure of Glycosaminoglycans and Proteoglycans
Cartilage Proteoglycans: Symposium in Honor of Martin B. Mathews
Introduction
The Link Proteins
Structure of Cartilage Proteoglycans
The Role of Hyaluronic Acid in Proteoglycan Aggregation
Biochemical Assessment of Malignancy in Human Chondrosarcomas
Structure-Function Relationships
Plants Respond Defensively to a Microbial Oligosaccharide which Possesses Pheromone-like Activity
Studies on Glycoconjugates by F. Egami and His Former Co-workers with Special Reference to Sulfated Carbohydrates and Glycosidases
The Lipid-Linked Oligosaccharide and Its Role in Glycoprotein Synthesis
Possible Functions of Lectins in Microorganisms, Plants, and Animals
Influence of Bovine Tendon Glycoprotein on Collagen Fibril Formation
Glycosaminoglycans and Sialoglyco Peptides Associated with Mammalian Cell Nuclei
Effect of Blood Group Determinants on Binding of Human Salivary Mucous Glycoproteins to Influenza Virus
Fibronectin in Basement Membranes and Acidic Structural Glycoproteins of Lung and Placenta
Keratan Sulfate-like Substance as a Function of Age in the Brain and Eye
Levels of Sialic Acid and L-Fucose in Human Cervical Mucus Glycoprotein during the Normal Menstrual Cycle
Relationship between Allotransplantability and Cell-Surface Glycoproteins in TA3 Ascites Mammary Carcinoma Cells
Immunochemical Studies on the Pr1-3 and MN Antigens
Interaction of Small Solutes with a Hyaluronate Matrix That Facilitates Their Movement
Studies on a Human Salivary Glycoprotein with Specific Bacterial Adhesive Properties
Proteoglycan Structure and Ca Release by Enzymatic Proteolysis
Binding Studies on the Liver Receptor for Asialoglycoproteins
Affinity of Lectins for Human Bronchial Mucosa and Secretions
Calcium Ion Binding to Glycosaminoglycans and Corneal Proteoglycans
Changes in Gastric Mucosal Blood Group ABH and I Activities in Association with Cancer
Protein-Sugar Interactions: Gangliosides and Limulin (Limulus polyphemus Agglutinin)
Demonstration of O-Acetyl Groups in Ganglioside-Bound Sialic Acids and Their Effect on the Action of Bacterial and Mammalian Neuraminidases
Isolation of the Amphicarpaea bracteata Lectin Using Epoxy-Activated Sepharose 6B
Small Glycopeptides and Oligosaccharides with Human Blood Group M- and N-Specificities
Interaction of Saccharides with Ricin: Microcalorimetric Study
