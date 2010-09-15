Glycobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123809995, 9780123810007

Glycobiology, Volume 480

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Minoru Fukuda
eBook ISBN: 9780123810007
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123809995
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th September 2010
Page Count: 640
Table of Contents

Section I. Proteoglycans and Sulfotransferases

1. 3-O-sulfotransferases

Nicholas Scworak

2. Proteoglycan and signal transduction

Michael Simon

3. Glypican function

Xinhua Lin

4. Glycomics profiling of heparan sulfate

Jeremy Turnbull

Section II. Infection and lectin

5. Recognition of carbohydrates by natural killer T cells

Mitch Kronenberg

6. Microbial glycoconjugates in innate immunology

Antonio Molinaro

7. Schistosome glycolipids and their role in innate immunity

Irma Van Die and Rudolf Guyer

8. Carbohydrate-specific signaling through the DC-SIGN

Teunis Geijtenbeek

9. Natural and engineered carbohydrate-recognition domains for targeted glycoproteomic analysis of cell surface glycosylation and identification of ligands for glycan-binding receptors

Kurt Drickamer

10. MRH-domain containing lectin ERAD

Nobuko Hirosawa

11. Galectin and the control of immune tolerance

Gabriel Rabinovich

12. Galectin and cell signaling

Michel Demetriou

13. Galectin-1 and HIV infection

Sachiko Sato

Secion III. Drosophila

14. Drosophila N- and O-glycans

Michael Tiemeyer

15. MRH-domain containing lectin ERAD

Nobuko Hirosawa

16. Drosophila proteoglycans

Shoko Nishihara

Section IV. Notch Signaling

17. O-GlcNAc modification of EGF domain of notch

Tetsuya Okajima

18. Regulation of Notch signaling via O-glycosylation

Jafar-Nejad Hamed

Section V. New Development

19. O-fucosylation of Thrombospondin type 1 repeats

Robert Haltiwanger

20. Unique glycans attached to unique glycoproteins

Michael Pierce

21. Autoantibodies against carbohydrates

Michel Hollingsworth

22. GPRH is critical for Golgi apparatus function

Yusuke Maeda and Taroh Kinoshita

23. Genome-wide RNAi screen for N-glycosylation loci

Weston B Struwe

24. Fucosyl glycans that bind to Helicobacter pylori

Tatsuo Miyazaki and Katsumi Ajisaka

25. Seven-pass transmembrane glycoprotein, a glucose-responding receptor

Yoshio Hirabayashi

Description

In this 3 volume collection focusing on glycomics, readers will appreciate how such discoveries were made and how such methods can be applied for readers’ own research efforts

Key Features

  • Each chapter has been designed so that enough scientific background will be given in each chapter for further development of methods by readers themselves
  • Useful for all levels of scientists starting from the last years of colleges, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows to professors and to all levels of scientists in research institutes including industry

Readership

All levels of scientists starting from the last years of colleges, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows to professors and to all levels of scientists in research institutes including industry.

Reviews

"Like the previous Vols. 478 and 479, the book is very informative, and it is novel both in terms of problems discussed and also new methods used for glycobiology. This book will be very useful to a wide variety of readers from graduate students, researchers in academia, in industry, and to those who teach glycobiology and glycosciences at various levels. "--Biochemistry (Moscow)

About the Serial Volume Editors

Minoru Fukuda Serial Volume Editor

