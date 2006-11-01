Glycobiology, Volume 415

Section 1 - N-Glycan processing Non-radioactive analysis of lipid-linked oligosaccharide compositions by fluorophore-assisted carbohydrate electrophoresis (FACE). Identification of N-glycan-binding proteins for E3 ubiquitin ligases. Familyi 47 á-mannosidases in N-glycan processing. A Cytoplasmic Peptide: N-glycanase.

Section 2 - Structural Analysis Glycomic profiling of cells and tissues by mass spectrometry – fingerprinting and sequencing methodologies. Structural analysis of sialyl N-glycan using pyridylamination and chromatography followed by multistage tandem mass spectrometry. Determination of glycosylation sites and disulfide bond structures using LC/ESI-MS/MS analysis. Identification of O-GlcNAc sites on proteins.

Section 3 - Carbohydrate Synthesis and Antibiotics Chemoenzymatic synthesis of glycan libraries. Glycoconjugate vaccines against Haemophilus influenzae tybe b. Assay of human gastric mucin as a natural antibiotic against Helicobacter pylori. Molecular contacts between antibiotics and the 30S ribosomal particle. Mechanism-based inhibitors to probe transitional states of glycoside hydrolases. Regulating cell surface glycosylation with a small molecule switch. Metabolic labeling of glycans with azido sugars for visualization and glycoproteomics.

Section 4 - Carbohydrate Ligand Specificity Functional Proteomic Profiling of Glycan Processing Enzymes. Oligosaccharide Microarrays to Map Interactions of Carbohydrates in Biological Systems. Identification of Ligand Specificities for Glycan-binding Proteins Using Glycan Arrays. High-throughput analysis of lectin-oligosaccharide interactions by automated frontal affinity chromatography. Preparation of Neoglycolipids with Ring-Closed Cores via Chemoselective Oxime-Ligation for Microarray Analysis of Carbohydrate-Protein Interactions. Development of a lectin microarray based on an evanescent-field fluorescence principle.