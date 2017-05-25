Michael A. Sirover, Ph.D., is a Professor of Pharmacology, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA. He received his B.S. in Biology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, his Ph.D. from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and was a postdoctoral fellow at the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. He was an Associate Editor of the journal Cancer Research and, for over a decade, was the Chair of a National Cancer Institute Special Advisory Committee on Cancer Prevention. Dr. Sirover is one of the pioneers in the identification and characterization of multifunctional proteins. His early work on glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase (GAPDH) helped establish it as the prime example of this new class of cell proteins. His studies focused on its proliferative dependent regulation, including distinctive changes in its subcellular localization as a function of the cell cycle, its proliferative-dependent transcriptional and translational regulation, its role in DNA repair, the pathology of age-related neurodegenerative disease and the cellular phenotype of Bloom’s syndrome, a cancer protein human genetic disorder. He isolated and characterized anti-GAPDH monoclonal antibodies and the human GAPDH gene, each of which were subsequently used by many other researchers in their individual GAPDH studies. Lastly, he is the author of the definitive reviews of GAPDH structure and function as well as its role in the pathology of human disease.