Gluten-Free Baked Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781891127809, 9780128123676

Gluten-Free Baked Products

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffery Casper William Atwell
eBook ISBN: 9780128123676
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st October 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Gluten Intolerance, Celiac Disease, and Wheat Allergy
    2. The Gluten-Free Market and Consumer
    3. Gluten-Free Ingredients
    4. Gluten-Free Bakery Product Formulation and Processing
    5. Gluten-Free Pasta and Snacks
    6. Gluten-Free Best Practices, Regulations, and Labeling

Description

One of the most rapidly growing segments in the food industry is gluten-free baked products. These goods not only cater to those with medical needs, from celiac disease to gluten intolerance; they also cater to the millions of individuals who seek a gluten-free diet.

Gluten-Free Baked Products is a practical guide on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of gluten-free baked products. The book gives readers an entry-level understanding of gluten-free product requirements, their production, and the breadth of ingredients available to baked product developers.

This highly relevant book was written as an initial reference for food scientists, including those who need an introduction to gluten-free product development. It was also written as a general reference to those who are indirectly involved with gluten-free products, such as marketers, consultants, and quality assurance and regulatory professionals. Nutrition enthusiasts and consumers following a gluten-free diet for medical reasons will also find this book useful.

Gluten-Free Baked Products can serve as a supplemental resource for students and faculty of general food science courses, as well as those covering product development, food allergies, and autoimmune conditions.

Whether you are a student, professional in the food industry, or nutrition enthusiast, this book offers an easy way to understand the complex world of gluten-free baking

Key Features

Coverage includes:

  • A detailed discussion on celiac disease, wheat allergies, and gluten intolerance, including symptoms, diagnosis, and nutritional deficiencies
  • A marketing perspective on the consumer segments of gluten-free products, as well as the market size and growth trends
  • Formulations and processing of gluten-free breads, snacks, and pasta products, as well as cookies, cakes, and other batter-based products
  • Manufacturing and supply chain best practices, certification procedures, regulations, and labeling requirements
  • A comprehensive discussion of the ingredients used when formulating gluten-free products, including flours, starches, maltodextrins, corn/maize, millet, oats, rice, sorghum, teff, pseudocereals, inulin, tubers, legumes, noncereal proteins, enzymes, and gums/hydrocolloids

Readership

Students and faculty of general food science courses, as well as courses on product development, food allergies, and autoimmune conditions

Food industry professionals

Marketers, consultants, quality assurance, and regulatory professionals

Nutrition enthusiasts

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128123676

About the Authors

Jeffery Casper Author

Specialty: Bakery and Grain-Based Technology Education: MS, Food Science (emphasis Food Chemistry), University of Wisconsin, Madison

Affiliations and Expertise

Jeffrey L. Casper, Mill City Food Solutions, St. Anthony, Minnesota, U.S.A.

William Atwell Author

Specialty: Bakery and Global Food Technology Education: PhD, Grain Science, Kansas State University

Affiliations and Expertise

William A. Atwell, Cargill (Retired), Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.A.; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Nutrition, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S.A.

