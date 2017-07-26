Gluten-Free Ancient Grains
1st Edition
Cereals, Pseudocereals, and Legumes: Sustainable, Nutritious, and Health-Promoting Foods for the 21st Century
Table of Contents
- Ancient Grains: Meeting the World’s Food and Nutrition Needs in the 21st Century
2. Global Supply of Ancient Grains in the 21st Century: Keys to Unlocking their Full Potential
3. Sorghum: Its Unique Nutritional and Health-Promoting Attributes
4. Millets: Their Unique Nutritional and Health-promoting Attributes
5. Quinoa: Its Unique Nutritional and Health-promoting Attributes
6. Amaranth: Its Unique Nutritional and Health-promoting Attributes
7. Buckwheat: Its Unique Nutritional and Health-promoting Attributes
8. Lupins: Their Unique Nutritional and Health-promoting Attributes
9. African Legumes: Nutritional and Health-promoting Attributes
10. Wild Rice: Nutritional and Health Promoting Attributes
11. Future Research in the Ancient Grains
Description
Gluten-Free Ancient Grains: Cereals, Pseudocereals and Legumes covers grains that are not related to wheat. This includes sorghum, the major millets - pearl, foxtail, proso and finger millet, as well as teff, the major pseudocereals - quinoa, amaranth and buckwheat, and emerging legume grains - lupin, cowpea, Bambara groundnut and marama beans. These are all characterized as gluten-free grains.
The book provides key information on the sustainable production of these grains. Ancient grains are characterized by their ability to produce a crop under harsh environmental conditions where the major cereals are not-sustainable or even fail. In order to meet growing food demand, and with water resources becoming scarce, this is a highly valuable quality. Chapters review the major grains, analyzing their production and manufacture processes and detailing their impact on long-term good health.
Of interest to many people and organizations in the food production chain, this book will be of significant value to agricultural scientists, food company innovation and R&D managers, academic and food company nutritionists and dietitians and governmental and non-governmental health ministries and research institutes.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of non-wheat grains
- Reviews the manufacture and sustainable production of these grains, detailing their abilities to grow in harsh conditions
- Analyzes the nutritional value of ancient grains and their health-promoting qualities
Readership
Food company innovation and research and development managers, Agricultural scientists, Academic and food company nutritionists, Academic and practicing dietitians, Government food and health ministries, Governmental and non-governmental research institutes, Food science and technology academics and consultants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 26th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081008911
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081008669
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John Taylor Editor
John Taylor is Professor in the Department of Food Science and is Research Theme Leader for Functional Biomolecules and Foods in the Institute of Food, Nutrition and Well-being at the University of Pretoria. He undertakes research into the quality and processing of African cereal grains, especially sorghum and millets in four interrelating areas: grain quality, with specific emphasis on nutritional quality, malting and brewing, gluten-free baked goods, and protein-based biomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute for Food, Nutrition and Well-being and Department of Food Science, University of Pretoria, South Africa
Joseph Awika Editor
Joseph Awika is Associate Professor at Texas A&M University. His research focus is grain chemistry and biochemistry - identifying mechanisms by which secondary plant metabolites and minor grain constituents can be optimized to improve food quality and human health. Dr. Awika’s current research investigates synergistic interactions of specific grain polyphenols in food matrix, and effect of complexation of the polyphenols with starch and proteins on macronutrient digestibility and functionality. He is heavily involved in international research activities aimed at improving nutritional, health and food-processing quality of cereals and legumes with the goal of reducing poverty and preventing disease in Africa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Texas A&M University, USA