Glutathione: A Symposium covers the proceedings of the symposium held in Ridgefield, Connecticut in November 1953. The book focuses on the chemistry, characteristics, reactions, and properties of glutathione (GSH).

The selection first offers information on mercaptans and disulfides, reactivity of the sulfhydryl group in GSH and related peptides, and chemistry and properties of GSH. Discussions focus on isolation and occurrence of GSH, properties of GSH, general chemistry of acidity, oxidation, and disulfides, and application to the structure of GSH. The text then examines thiol-thiolester complex formation, methods of GSH assay, and paper chromatography of GSH and its hydrolysis products.

The publication takes a look at histochemical experiments on sulfhydryls and disulfides, enzymatic oxidation and reduction of GSH, and biosynthesis of GSH. Topics include synthesis of GSH from the constituent amino acids, enzymatic oxidation of GSH, and methods for demonstrating protein-bound sulfhydryl and disulfide groups in tissues.

The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the chemistry, reactions, and properties of glutathione.