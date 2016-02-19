Glutathione - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229003, 9781483261508

Glutathione

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Symposium Held at Ridgefield, Connecticut, November, 1953

Editors: S. Colowick D. R. Schwarz A. Lazarow
eBook ISBN: 9781483261508
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1954
Page Count: 352
Description

Glutathione: A Symposium covers the proceedings of the symposium held in Ridgefield, Connecticut in November 1953. The book focuses on the chemistry, characteristics, reactions, and properties of glutathione (GSH).

The selection first offers information on mercaptans and disulfides, reactivity of the sulfhydryl group in GSH and related peptides, and chemistry and properties of GSH. Discussions focus on isolation and occurrence of GSH, properties of GSH, general chemistry of acidity, oxidation, and disulfides, and application to the structure of GSH. The text then examines thiol-thiolester complex formation, methods of GSH assay, and paper chromatography of GSH and its hydrolysis products.

The publication takes a look at histochemical experiments on sulfhydryls and disulfides, enzymatic oxidation and reduction of GSH, and biosynthesis of GSH. Topics include synthesis of GSH from the constituent amino acids, enzymatic oxidation of GSH, and methods for demonstrating protein-bound sulfhydryl and disulfide groups in tissues.

The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the chemistry, reactions, and properties of glutathione.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgment

Properties and Organic Chemistry

Mercaptans and Disulfides; Some Physics, Chemistry, and Speculation

Discussion

The Reactivity of the Sulfhydryl Group in Glutathione and Related Peptides

Discussion

Chemistry and Properties of Glutathione

Thiol-Thiolester Complex Formation

Discussion

The Methods for Detection and Assay of Glutathione and Sulfhydryl Compounds

Methods of Glutathione Assay—A Review of Classical Methods

Discussion

Paper Chromatography of Glutathione and Its Hydrolysis Products

Histochemical Experiments on Sulfhydryls and Disulfides

Discussion

Biochemical Mechanisms

The Enzymatic Oxidation and Reduction of Glutathione

Discussion

The Biosynthesis of Glutathione

Thioesterase and γ-Glutamyl Activation

Biosynthesis of Component Amino Acids of Glutathione in the Rat

Discussion

Glutathione in Relation to Transpeptidation Reactions

γ-Glutamyl Transfer Reactions

Cysteine-Containing Peptide Sequences in Ovalbumin and Ribonuclease

Discussion

Glutathione as a Coenzyme in Intermediary Metabolism

The Coenzyme Function of Glutathione in cis-trans Isomerization

Contrasting Changes in Blood Level of Glutathione and Sulfhydryl, Apparently in Association with the Formation of Methemoglobin

Discussion

The Role of Sulfhydryl Compounds in Acyl-Transfer Reactions

The Enzymatic Hydrolysis of S-Acetyl and S-Butyryl Glutathione

Discussion

SH and Growth

Discussion

Physiological Actions and Clinical Aspects

Relation of Glutathione to Hormone Action and Diabetes

Increased Blood Sulfhydryl in Rats and Guinea Pigs Treated with ACTH and Cortisone

Discussion

Glutathione in Radiation Injury

Remarks Concerning Sulfhydryl Protection against Radiation Injury

Oxygen Poisoning and X-irradiation : A Mechanism in Common

The Metabolism of Injected Radioactive Glutathione (S35) in X-irradiated and Non-irradiated Mice

Protective Effect of Glutathione against Potassium Overdosage

Glutathione and Protein Oxidation and Precipitation in the Process of Aging and Cataract Formation in the Lens

Glutathione in Human Disease

Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

S. Colowick

D. R. Schwarz

A. Lazarow

