Glutathione
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Symposium Held at Ridgefield, Connecticut, November, 1953
Description
Glutathione: A Symposium covers the proceedings of the symposium held in Ridgefield, Connecticut in November 1953. The book focuses on the chemistry, characteristics, reactions, and properties of glutathione (GSH).
The selection first offers information on mercaptans and disulfides, reactivity of the sulfhydryl group in GSH and related peptides, and chemistry and properties of GSH. Discussions focus on isolation and occurrence of GSH, properties of GSH, general chemistry of acidity, oxidation, and disulfides, and application to the structure of GSH. The text then examines thiol-thiolester complex formation, methods of GSH assay, and paper chromatography of GSH and its hydrolysis products.
The publication takes a look at histochemical experiments on sulfhydryls and disulfides, enzymatic oxidation and reduction of GSH, and biosynthesis of GSH. Topics include synthesis of GSH from the constituent amino acids, enzymatic oxidation of GSH, and methods for demonstrating protein-bound sulfhydryl and disulfide groups in tissues.
The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the chemistry, reactions, and properties of glutathione.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgment
Properties and Organic Chemistry
Mercaptans and Disulfides; Some Physics, Chemistry, and Speculation
Discussion
The Reactivity of the Sulfhydryl Group in Glutathione and Related Peptides
Discussion
Chemistry and Properties of Glutathione
Thiol-Thiolester Complex Formation
Discussion
The Methods for Detection and Assay of Glutathione and Sulfhydryl Compounds
Methods of Glutathione Assay—A Review of Classical Methods
Discussion
Paper Chromatography of Glutathione and Its Hydrolysis Products
Histochemical Experiments on Sulfhydryls and Disulfides
Discussion
Biochemical Mechanisms
The Enzymatic Oxidation and Reduction of Glutathione
Discussion
The Biosynthesis of Glutathione
Thioesterase and γ-Glutamyl Activation
Biosynthesis of Component Amino Acids of Glutathione in the Rat
Discussion
Glutathione in Relation to Transpeptidation Reactions
γ-Glutamyl Transfer Reactions
Cysteine-Containing Peptide Sequences in Ovalbumin and Ribonuclease
Discussion
Glutathione as a Coenzyme in Intermediary Metabolism
The Coenzyme Function of Glutathione in cis-trans Isomerization
Contrasting Changes in Blood Level of Glutathione and Sulfhydryl, Apparently in Association with the Formation of Methemoglobin
Discussion
The Role of Sulfhydryl Compounds in Acyl-Transfer Reactions
The Enzymatic Hydrolysis of S-Acetyl and S-Butyryl Glutathione
Discussion
SH and Growth
Discussion
Physiological Actions and Clinical Aspects
Relation of Glutathione to Hormone Action and Diabetes
Increased Blood Sulfhydryl in Rats and Guinea Pigs Treated with ACTH and Cortisone
Discussion
Glutathione in Radiation Injury
Remarks Concerning Sulfhydryl Protection against Radiation Injury
Oxygen Poisoning and X-irradiation : A Mechanism in Common
The Metabolism of Injected Radioactive Glutathione (S35) in X-irradiated and Non-irradiated Mice
Protective Effect of Glutathione against Potassium Overdosage
Glutathione and Protein Oxidation and Precipitation in the Process of Aging and Cataract Formation in the Lens
Glutathione in Human Disease
Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1954
- Published:
- 1st January 1954
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261508