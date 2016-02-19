Glutathione Centennial: Molecular Perspectives and Clinical Implications is a collection of papers presented at the international symposium by the same titles, held in Osaka, Japan on December 1-4, 1988. This symposium concentrates on the developments is glutathione field, especially those related to molecular and clinical problems.

This book is organized into five parts encompassing 30 chapters. Part I deals with the metabolic regulation, thermodynamic and kinetic properties, and enzyme regulation of glutathione. Part II examines the gene expression and molecular mechanism of glutathione-related enzymes, while Part III explores the association between carcinogenesis, xenobiotic compounds, and glutathione. Part IV highlights the clinical implications of glutathione, particularly its effect on vasospasm in subarachnoid hemorrhage and experimental hepatitis. Part V discusses the mechanism and regulation of biological transport of glutathione.

This book will be of great value to glutathione enthusiasts and to many scientists in the brad fields of biology and medicine, and to their students.