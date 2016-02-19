Glutathione Centennial - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126832754, 9780323149624

Glutathione Centennial

1st Edition

Molecular Perspectives and Clinical Implications

Editors: Naoyuki Taniguchi
eBook ISBN: 9780323149624
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1989
Page Count: 458
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Glutathione Centennial: Molecular Perspectives and Clinical Implications is a collection of papers presented at the international symposium by the same titles, held in Osaka, Japan on December 1-4, 1988. This symposium concentrates on the developments is glutathione field, especially those related to molecular and clinical problems.

This book is organized into five parts encompassing 30 chapters. Part I deals with the metabolic regulation, thermodynamic and kinetic properties, and enzyme regulation of glutathione. Part II examines the gene expression and molecular mechanism of glutathione-related enzymes, while Part III explores the association between carcinogenesis, xenobiotic compounds, and glutathione. Part IV highlights the clinical implications of glutathione, particularly its effect on vasospasm in subarachnoid hemorrhage and experimental hepatitis. Part V discusses the mechanism and regulation of biological transport of glutathione.

This book will be of great value to glutathione enthusiasts and to many scientists in the brad fields of biology and medicine, and to their students.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part I. Metabolic Regulation of Glutathione

1. On the Biochemistry of Glutathione

2. Glutathione-Linked Enzymes in Detoxication Reactions

3. The Role of Glutathione in Mitochondria

4. Regulation of Glutathione Level in Primary Cultured Hepatocytes

5. Thermodynamic and Kinetic Constraints on Thiol/Disulfide Exchange Involving Glutathione Redox Buffers

6. Regulation of Inhibitory Activity of Cysteine Proteinase Inhibitor (Cystatin β) by Glutathione Mediated Covalent Modification

Part II. Gene Expression and Molecular Mechanism of Glutathione-Related Enzymes

7. Structure and Catalytic Mechanism of Glutathione Peroxidase

8. Regulation of Rat Glutathione Transferase Ρ Gene Expression

9. Regulation of Glutathione S-Transferase Gene Expression

10. Construction of Mouse Glutathione Peroxidase Gene and Its Expression

11. Regulation of Human Glutathione Peroxidase Gene Expression by Selenium

12. Escherichia Coli K-12 Mutants Lacking γ-Glutamyltranspeptidase and Molecular Cloning of ggt Gene

13. Heterogeneity in γ-Glutamyltranspeptidase Structure: Evidence for O-Linked Glycosylation and Two Forms of mRNA for the Rat Renal Enzyme

14. Glutathione-Degrading Enzymes of Brush Border: Molecular and Functional Aspects

Part III. Carcinogenesis, Xenobiotic Compounds, and Glutathione

15. Enzymatic and Molecular Basis for Cancer-Associated Changes in γ-Glutamyl Transpeptidase

16. Induction of γ-Glutamyltranspeptidase in Rat Liver Exposed to Carcinogen with Special Reference to Carcinogen-Resistant Rats

17. Glutathione S-Transferases: Structure and Function

18. Properties and Functions of Neutral and Acidic Glutathione S-Transferases

19. A Biochemical Mechanism for the Oxidation of Glutathione by Xenobiotic Thiols

Part IV. Clinical Implications of Glutathione

20. L-Buthionine-SR-Sulfoximine: Mechanism of Action, Resolution of Diastereomers and Use as a Chemotherapeutic Agent

21. Acquired Resistance of Tumor Cells to L-Phenylalanine Mustard: Implications for the Design of a Clinical Trial Involving Glutathione Depletion

22. Effects of Glutathione and Glutathione Isopropyl Ester on Vasospasm in Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

23. The Role of Glutathione and Its Eicosanoid Adducts in Experimental Hepatitis in Mice

24. The Effect of Manganese on Glutathione Peroxidase Activity and Selenium Content in Rats

Part V. Transport of Glutathione

25. Glutathione Conjugates: Transport from the Cell and Intracellular Effects

26. Glutathione Disulfide-Stimulated Mg2+-ATPase of Human Erythrocytes

27. Dynamic Aspects of Glutathione Metabolism and Transport During Oxidative Stress

28. Hepatic Glutathione Transport

29. Regulation of Glutathione Level by Amino Acid Transport

30. Role of Glutathione Transport in Extrahepatic Detoxication

Index

Details

No. of pages:
458
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323149624

About the Editor

Naoyuki Taniguchi

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.