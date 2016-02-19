Glutathione Centennial
1st Edition
Molecular Perspectives and Clinical Implications
Glutathione Centennial: Molecular Perspectives and Clinical Implications is a collection of papers presented at the international symposium by the same titles, held in Osaka, Japan on December 1-4, 1988. This symposium concentrates on the developments is glutathione field, especially those related to molecular and clinical problems.
This book is organized into five parts encompassing 30 chapters. Part I deals with the metabolic regulation, thermodynamic and kinetic properties, and enzyme regulation of glutathione. Part II examines the gene expression and molecular mechanism of glutathione-related enzymes, while Part III explores the association between carcinogenesis, xenobiotic compounds, and glutathione. Part IV highlights the clinical implications of glutathione, particularly its effect on vasospasm in subarachnoid hemorrhage and experimental hepatitis. Part V discusses the mechanism and regulation of biological transport of glutathione.
This book will be of great value to glutathione enthusiasts and to many scientists in the brad fields of biology and medicine, and to their students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Metabolic Regulation of Glutathione
1. On the Biochemistry of Glutathione
2. Glutathione-Linked Enzymes in Detoxication Reactions
3. The Role of Glutathione in Mitochondria
4. Regulation of Glutathione Level in Primary Cultured Hepatocytes
5. Thermodynamic and Kinetic Constraints on Thiol/Disulfide Exchange Involving Glutathione Redox Buffers
6. Regulation of Inhibitory Activity of Cysteine Proteinase Inhibitor (Cystatin β) by Glutathione Mediated Covalent Modification
Part II. Gene Expression and Molecular Mechanism of Glutathione-Related Enzymes
7. Structure and Catalytic Mechanism of Glutathione Peroxidase
8. Regulation of Rat Glutathione Transferase Ρ Gene Expression
9. Regulation of Glutathione S-Transferase Gene Expression
10. Construction of Mouse Glutathione Peroxidase Gene and Its Expression
11. Regulation of Human Glutathione Peroxidase Gene Expression by Selenium
12. Escherichia Coli K-12 Mutants Lacking γ-Glutamyltranspeptidase and Molecular Cloning of ggt Gene
13. Heterogeneity in γ-Glutamyltranspeptidase Structure: Evidence for O-Linked Glycosylation and Two Forms of mRNA for the Rat Renal Enzyme
14. Glutathione-Degrading Enzymes of Brush Border: Molecular and Functional Aspects
Part III. Carcinogenesis, Xenobiotic Compounds, and Glutathione
15. Enzymatic and Molecular Basis for Cancer-Associated Changes in γ-Glutamyl Transpeptidase
16. Induction of γ-Glutamyltranspeptidase in Rat Liver Exposed to Carcinogen with Special Reference to Carcinogen-Resistant Rats
17. Glutathione S-Transferases: Structure and Function
18. Properties and Functions of Neutral and Acidic Glutathione S-Transferases
19. A Biochemical Mechanism for the Oxidation of Glutathione by Xenobiotic Thiols
Part IV. Clinical Implications of Glutathione
20. L-Buthionine-SR-Sulfoximine: Mechanism of Action, Resolution of Diastereomers and Use as a Chemotherapeutic Agent
21. Acquired Resistance of Tumor Cells to L-Phenylalanine Mustard: Implications for the Design of a Clinical Trial Involving Glutathione Depletion
22. Effects of Glutathione and Glutathione Isopropyl Ester on Vasospasm in Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
23. The Role of Glutathione and Its Eicosanoid Adducts in Experimental Hepatitis in Mice
24. The Effect of Manganese on Glutathione Peroxidase Activity and Selenium Content in Rats
Part V. Transport of Glutathione
25. Glutathione Conjugates: Transport from the Cell and Intracellular Effects
26. Glutathione Disulfide-Stimulated Mg2+-ATPase of Human Erythrocytes
27. Dynamic Aspects of Glutathione Metabolism and Transport During Oxidative Stress
28. Hepatic Glutathione Transport
29. Regulation of Glutathione Level by Amino Acid Transport
30. Role of Glutathione Transport in Extrahepatic Detoxication
Index
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th December 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149624