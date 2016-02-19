Glutamine: Metabolism, Enzymology, and Regulation presents significant contributions on the metabolism, enzymology, and regulation of glutamine of microorganisms to higher animals. The book is a collection of papers presented during the scientific symposium of the fiftieth anniversary of the granting of the autonomy of the University of Mexico, held in Hacienda Galindo, Queretaro, Mexico in November 1979.

The monograph covers glutamine metabolism centered mainly in enzymatic studies on glutamine synthetase and the enzymes that utilize glutamine; the model of cascade control of glutamine synthetase in Escherichia coli; the mechanisms that control gene expression of glutamine synthetase and its relation to nitrogen metabolism in prokaryotes; the relationship between the structure and function of glutamine synthetase in eukaryotic microorganisms; nitrogen and glutamine metabolism in plants; the role of glutamine in the animal body; and the synthesis of glutamine in animal tissues.

Biologists, botanists, and zoologists will find the compendium very insightful.