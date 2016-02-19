Glutamine: Metabolism, Enzymology, and Regulation
1st Edition
Glutamine: Metabolism, Enzymology, and Regulation presents significant contributions on the metabolism, enzymology, and regulation of glutamine of microorganisms to higher animals. The book is a collection of papers presented during the scientific symposium of the fiftieth anniversary of the granting of the autonomy of the University of Mexico, held in Hacienda Galindo, Queretaro, Mexico in November 1979.
The monograph covers glutamine metabolism centered mainly in enzymatic studies on glutamine synthetase and the enzymes that utilize glutamine; the model of cascade control of glutamine synthetase in Escherichia coli; the mechanisms that control gene expression of glutamine synthetase and its relation to nitrogen metabolism in prokaryotes; the relationship between the structure and function of glutamine synthetase in eukaryotic microorganisms; nitrogen and glutamine metabolism in plants; the role of glutamine in the animal body; and the synthesis of glutamine in animal tissues.
Biologists, botanists, and zoologists will find the compendium very insightful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introductory Remarks
1. Catalytic Mechanisms of Glutamine Synthetase; Overview of Glutamine Metabolism
2. The Interconvertible Enzyme Cascade That Regulates Glutamine Synthetase Activity
3. The Role of Glutamine Synthetase in the Regulation of Bacterial Nitrogen Metabolism
4. Regulation of Nitrogen Metabolism in Escherichia coli
5. Analysis of Mutations Affecting the Regulation of Nitrogen Utilization in Salmonella Typhimurium
6. Nitrogen Regulation in Salmonella Typhimurium
7. Genetic Characterization of Mutations Affecting Glutamine Biosynthesis and Its Regulation in Escherichia coli K12
8. Isolation of E. coli Chromosomal DNA Regions Carrying glnA, gdh, and gltB Structural Genes
9. Role of Glutamine Synthetase in Nitrogen Fixation
10. Neurospora Crassa Glutamine Synthetase: A Model to Study Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
11. Glutamine Metabolism in Neurospora Crassa
12. The Role of Glutamine in Ammonia Assimilation and Reassimilation in Plants
13. Enterohepatic Aspects of Glutamine Metabolism
14. Glutamine Metabolism in Skeletal Muscle
15. Glutamine Metabolism in Brain
16. Regulatory Aspects of the Induction of Glutamine Synthetase in Embryonic Neural Retina
17. Enhancement of Glutamine Excretion as Phenylacetyl-Glutamine in the Treatment of Cases with Congenital Defects of Enzymes Involved in Urea Biosynthesis
18. Special Lecture: Glutamine Metabolism in the Animal Body
Index
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154543