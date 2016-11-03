Glucosinolates, Volume 80
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Advances in Botanical Research
- Preface
- Chapter One. General Introduction to Glucosinolates
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biosynthesis
- 3. Localization of the Biosynthesis
- 4. Storage
- 5. Pathway Engineering
- 6. Transport Processes
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter Two. Complex Environments Interact With Plant Development to Shape Glucosinolate Profiles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. All Classes of Glucosinolates Can Change in Response to Pathogens and Herbivores
- 3. Changes in Abiotic Environmental Factors Modulate Glucosinolate Responses
- 4. Plants Integrate External and Internal Signals to Optimize Their Metabolism
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Three. Nonlinear Selection and a Blend of Convergent, Divergent and Parallel Evolution Shapes Natural Variation in Glucosinolates
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Loci
- 3. Evolutionary Implications
- 4. Future Perspectives for Understanding Glucosinolate Variation
- Chapter Four. Glucosinolate Regulation in a Complex Relationship – MYC and MYB – No One Can Act Without Each Other
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Subgroup 12 R2R3-MYB Transcription Factors in Glucosinolate Regulation
- 3. Subgroup IIIe bHLH Transcription Factors in Glucosinolate Regulation
- 4. The MYC-bHLH Interact With the GSL-MYBs and Are Thereby Crucial Regulators of IG and AG
- 5. HIG-MYB-Dependent Effects on IG-Related Indolic Compounds
- 6. Glucosinolate-Feedback Mechanism
- 7. HIG-HAG Crosstalk – Possible Reasons for the Reciprocal Regulation of Aliphatic and Indolic Glucosinolates
- 8. Further Regulatory Proteins in Glucosinolate Regulation
- 9. Summary and Future Perspectives
- Chapter Five. Glucosinolate Synthesis in the Context of Plant Metabolism
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Connection of Glucosinolates With Sulphur Metabolism
- 3. Redox Regulation
- 4. Transporters in Glucosinolate Synthesis
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Six. Glucosinolate Breakdown
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Myrosinases
- 3. Specifier Proteins
- 4. Compartmentation
- 5. Structural Diversity of Breakdown Products Formed Upon Tissue Disruption and Their Impact on Plant Defence
- 6. Breakdown Inside Herbivores
- 7. Breakdown in Nondisrupted Tissue
- 8. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter Seven. The Function of Glucosinolates and Related Metabolites in Plant Innate Immunity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Aliphatic Glucosinolates in Plant Immunity
- 3. Pathogen-Triggered Indole Glucosinolate Metabolism
- 4. Functional and Biosynthetic Relationships Between Indole Glucosinolates and Brassicaceae Phytoalexins
- 5. Mode of Action of Glucosinolate-Derived Products
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Eight. Insect Detoxification of Glucosinolates and Their Hydrolysis Products
- 1. Introduction: Glucosinolate Hydrolysis and Its Effects on Insect Herbivores
- 2. General Detoxification Strategies
- 3. Specialized Detoxification Strategies
- 4. Conclusion
- Chapter Nine. Health Benefits of Glucosinolates
- 1. Glucosinolate Structure and Metabolism
- 2. Metabolic Fate in Humans
- 3. Evidence for Health Benefits From Epidemiology
- 4. Diet–Gene Interactions and the Role of Glutathione-S-Transferase Genotypes
- 5. Evidence for Health Benefits From Human Interventional Studies
- 6. Mechanisms of Bioactivity From Animal and Cell Models
- 7. Conclusion
- Chapter Ten. Glucosinolates – The Agricultural Story
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oilseed Rape – From Industrial to Food Plant
- 3. Consequences of an Abrupt Switch of Oilseed Rape Varieties in Agricultural Production
- 4. Knockout of Double Low Oilseed Rape Varieties by Severe Sulphur Deficiency
- 5. Genetic Changes in Glucosinolate Metabolism Modify Sulphur Utilisation, Natural Plant Health and Wildlife Interactions
- 6. Epilogue
- Supplementary Data
- Subject Index
- Author Index
Description
Glucosinolates, the latest volume in the Advances in Botanical Research series, presents in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in the plant sciences, with this edition focusing on glucosinolates. The individual chapters cover all aspects of glucosinolate research from biosynthesis, degradation, regulation, and ecology, to the mechanisms of their health benefits. The chapters are written by the world leaders of glucosinolate research.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth, up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences, with this edition focusing on glucosinolates
- Contains commentary by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology, and ecology
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 3rd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028834
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081003275
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stanislav Kopriva Serial Volume Editor
Prof. Dr. Stanislav Kopriva holds the Chair of Plant Biochemistry at Botanical Institute of the University of Cologne and is a deputy speaker of the Cluster of Excellence on Plant Sciences (CEPLAS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Botanical Institute and Cluster of Excellence on Plant Sciences (CEPLAS), University of Cologne, Germany