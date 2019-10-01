Glucose Monitoring Devices
1st Edition
Measuring Blood Glucose to Manage and Control Diabetes
Description
Glucose Monitoring Devices: Measuring Blood Glucose to Manage and Control Diabetes presents the state-of-the-art regarding glucose monitoring devices and the clinical use of monitoring data for the improvement of diabetes management and control. Chapters cover the two most common approaches to glucose monitoring–self-monitoring blood glucose and continuous glucose monitoring–discussing their components, accuracy, the impact of use on quality of glycemic control as documented by landmark clinical trials, and mathematical approaches. Other sections cover how data obtained from these monitoring devices is deployed within diabetes management systems and new approaches to glucose monitoring.
This book provides a comprehensive treatment on glucose monitoring devices not otherwise found in a single manuscript. Its comprehensive variety of topics make it an excellent reference book for doctoral and postdoctoral students working in the field of diabetes technology, both in academia and industry.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive approach that spans self-monitoring blood glucose devices, the use of continuous monitoring in the artificial pancreas, and intraperitoneal glucose sensing
- Provides a high-level descriptions of devices, as well as detailed mathematical descriptions of methods and techniques
- Written by experts in the field with vast experience in the field of diabetes and diabetes technology
Readership
Master’s, doctoral, and postdoctoral students in the field of engineering and data science interested in diabetes technology, as well as professionals in diabetes-related industry
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: SELF-MONITORING BLOOD GLUCOSE DEVICES
1. Introduction to SMBG
2. Analytical performance of SMBG systems
3. Clinical evaluation of SMBG systems
4. Consequences of SMBG systems inaccuracy
5. Modeling the SMBG measurement error
SECTION 2: CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING DEVICES
6. CGM sensor technology
7. Clinical impact of CGM use
8. Accuracy of CGM systems
9. Standardizing CGM visualization for clinical decision making
10. Calibration of CGM systems
11. CGM filtering and denoising techniques
12. Retrofitting CGM traces/
13. Modeling the CGM measurement error
SECTION 3: CLINICAL USE OF MONITORING DATA
14. Decision support systems
15. Low-glucose suspend systems
16. Predictive low-glucose suspend systems
17. Automated closed-loop insulin delivery: system components, performance, and limitations
18. The first FDA-approved hybrid closed-loop system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167144
About the Editor
Chiara Fabris
Dr. Chiara Fabris joined the Center for Diabetes Technology in 2015, after receiving her MSc and PhD in Bioengineering from the University of Padova, Italy. During her PhD program, Dr. Fabris’s research focused on the assessment and characterization of glucose variability from continuous glucose monitoring signals, and the exploitation of variability indicators to classify the metabolic conditions of healthy subjects, subjects with impaired-glucose tolerance and people with diabetes. In her current work, Dr. Fabris is primarily focused on the development of modelling techniques for assessment and real-time tracking of insulin sensitivity – a key metabolic parameter in people with type 1 diabetes, with the final aim of developing a smart bolus calculator to optimize insulin dosing. In support of this project, Dr. Fabris received an Advanced Postdoctoral Fellowship from JDRF at the beginning of 2017, which represents her first Principal Investigator experience and will enable the clinical testing of the developed technology in 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Diabetes Technology, University of Virginia, USA
Boris Kovatchev
Affiliations and Expertise
UVA Health System, USA