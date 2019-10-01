Glucose Monitoring Devices: Measuring Blood Glucose to Manage and Control Diabetes presents the state-of-the-art regarding glucose monitoring devices and the clinical use of monitoring data for the improvement of diabetes management and control. Chapters cover the two most common approaches to glucose monitoring–self-monitoring blood glucose and continuous glucose monitoring–discussing their components, accuracy, the impact of use on quality of glycemic control as documented by landmark clinical trials, and mathematical approaches. Other sections cover how data obtained from these monitoring devices is deployed within diabetes management systems and new approaches to glucose monitoring.

This book provides a comprehensive treatment on glucose monitoring devices not otherwise found in a single manuscript. Its comprehensive variety of topics make it an excellent reference book for doctoral and postdoctoral students working in the field of diabetes technology, both in academia and industry.