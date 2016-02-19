Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
1st Edition
Description
Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase covers the proceedings of an international symposium on G6PD, held in November 1985 under the auspices of the National Institutes of Health and the City of Hope National Medical Center. The said conference is a response to the need for a comprehensive conference on the diverse subjects related to the enzyme G6PD. The book is divided into four parts. Part I includes topics related to G6PD deficiency and hemolytic anemia such as drug-induced and non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; favism; and G6PD-related neonatal jaundice. Part II discusses G6PD variations; the origin of G6PD polymorphis; and the evolutionary aspect of G6PD and hexose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase. Part III covers the expression of the GD locus; insights into G6PD regulation; and G6PD as markers for tumor. Part IV tackles topics such as the molecular biology of G6PD; the analysis of the primary structure of human G6PD; and the molecular cloning of cDNA for G6PD. The text is recommended for biologists, biochemists, medical technologists, and doctors who would like to know more about G6PD and its importance.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Q6PD Deficiency and Hemolytic Anemia
Drug-Induced Hemolytic Anemia and Non-Spherocytic
Hemolytic Anemia
Pharmacogenetic Interaction of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency with Acetylation and Hydroxylation
Favism: Epidemiological and Clinical Aspects
Etiological Aspects of Favism
Divicine and G6PD-Deficient Erythrocytes: An Integrated Model of Cytotoxicity in Favism
G6PD-Related Neonatal Jaundice
Regulation of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase in Normal and Variant Red Blood Cells
Intraerythrocytic Stability of Normal and Mutant G6PD
Oxidant-Induced Membrane Damage in G-6-PD Deficient Red Blood Cells
G6PD Variation
Origin of G6PD Polymorphism: Malaria and G6PD Deficiency
G6PD Variants in Southern Asian Populations
Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency and Malaria in Central Thailand
G6PD Variation in India
Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Variants in Japan
Discussion
Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase from Leuconostoc Mesenteroides
G6PD of Drosophilia melanogaster
Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase and Hexose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase : An Evolutionary Aspect
Signals Regulating Glucose-6-P Dehydrogenase Levels in Rat Liver
Hepatic Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase : Nutritional and Hormonal Regulation of mRNA Levels
Transcriptional and Post-Transcriptional Regulation of Uterine Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase by Estradiol
Expression of GD Locus
G6PD as a Tool and a Target for Studies on X-Chromosome Linkage
X-Inactivation in Females Heterozygous for G-6-PD Variants
Mechanism of Mammalian X-Chromosome Inactivation
Insights into G6PD Regulation from Studies of X Dosage Compensation
Polyclonal Tumors
G-6-PD as a Marker for Tumors
Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase and Mosaic Analysis of Human Atherosclerotic Lesions
Molecular Biology of Human G6PD
Structure of Human Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
Identification of a Reactive Lysine Residue in Human Erythrocyte Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
Kinetics and Molecular Abnormalities of Human G6PD Variants
Analysis of the Primary Structure of Human G6PD Deduced from the cDNA Sequence
Molecular Cloning of cDNA for G6PD
Poem
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146296
About the Editor
Akira Yoshida
Ernest Beutler
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Basic & Clinical Research; Head, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Scripps Clinic & Research Foundation, La Jolla, CA; Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Diego, CA