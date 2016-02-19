Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase covers the proceedings of an international symposium on G6PD, held in November 1985 under the auspices of the National Institutes of Health and the City of Hope National Medical Center. The said conference is a response to the need for a comprehensive conference on the diverse subjects related to the enzyme G6PD. The book is divided into four parts. Part I includes topics related to G6PD deficiency and hemolytic anemia such as drug-induced and non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; favism; and G6PD-related neonatal jaundice. Part II discusses G6PD variations; the origin of G6PD polymorphis; and the evolutionary aspect of G6PD and hexose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase. Part III covers the expression of the GD locus; insights into G6PD regulation; and G6PD as markers for tumor. Part IV tackles topics such as the molecular biology of G6PD; the analysis of the primary structure of human G6PD; and the molecular cloning of cDNA for G6PD. The text is recommended for biologists, biochemists, medical technologists, and doctors who would like to know more about G6PD and its importance.