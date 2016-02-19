Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127726403, 9780323146296

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase

1st Edition

Editors: Akira Yoshida Ernest Beutler
eBook ISBN: 9780323146296
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1986
Page Count: 552
Description

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase covers the proceedings of an international symposium on G6PD, held in November 1985 under the auspices of the National Institutes of Health and the City of Hope National Medical Center. The said conference is a response to the need for a comprehensive conference on the diverse subjects related to the enzyme G6PD. The book is divided into four parts. Part I includes topics related to G6PD deficiency and hemolytic anemia such as drug-induced and non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; favism; and G6PD-related neonatal jaundice. Part II discusses G6PD variations; the origin of G6PD polymorphis; and the evolutionary aspect of G6PD and hexose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase. Part III covers the expression of the GD locus; insights into G6PD regulation; and G6PD as markers for tumor. Part IV tackles topics such as the molecular biology of G6PD; the analysis of the primary structure of human G6PD; and the molecular cloning of cDNA for G6PD. The text is recommended for biologists, biochemists, medical technologists, and doctors who would like to know more about G6PD and its importance.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Q6PD Deficiency and Hemolytic Anemia

Drug-Induced Hemolytic Anemia and Non-Spherocytic

Hemolytic Anemia

Pharmacogenetic Interaction of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency with Acetylation and Hydroxylation

Favism: Epidemiological and Clinical Aspects

Etiological Aspects of Favism

Divicine and G6PD-Deficient Erythrocytes: An Integrated Model of Cytotoxicity in Favism

G6PD-Related Neonatal Jaundice

Regulation of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase in Normal and Variant Red Blood Cells

Intraerythrocytic Stability of Normal and Mutant G6PD

Oxidant-Induced Membrane Damage in G-6-PD Deficient Red Blood Cells

G6PD Variation

Origin of G6PD Polymorphism: Malaria and G6PD Deficiency

G6PD Variants in Southern Asian Populations

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency and Malaria in Central Thailand

G6PD Variation in India

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Variants in Japan

Discussion

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase from Leuconostoc Mesenteroides

G6PD of Drosophilia melanogaster

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase and Hexose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase : An Evolutionary Aspect

Signals Regulating Glucose-6-P Dehydrogenase Levels in Rat Liver

Hepatic Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase : Nutritional and Hormonal Regulation of mRNA Levels

Transcriptional and Post-Transcriptional Regulation of Uterine Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase by Estradiol

Expression of GD Locus

G6PD as a Tool and a Target for Studies on X-Chromosome Linkage

X-Inactivation in Females Heterozygous for G-6-PD Variants

Mechanism of Mammalian X-Chromosome Inactivation

Insights into G6PD Regulation from Studies of X Dosage Compensation

Polyclonal Tumors

G-6-PD as a Marker for Tumors

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase and Mosaic Analysis of Human Atherosclerotic Lesions

Molecular Biology of Human G6PD

Structure of Human Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase

Identification of a Reactive Lysine Residue in Human Erythrocyte Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase

Kinetics and Molecular Abnormalities of Human G6PD Variants

Analysis of the Primary Structure of Human G6PD Deduced from the cDNA Sequence

Molecular Cloning of cDNA for G6PD

Poem

Index




About the Editor

Akira Yoshida

Ernest Beutler

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Basic & Clinical Research; Head, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Scripps Clinic & Research Foundation, La Jolla, CA; Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Diego, CA

Ratings and Reviews

