Glossary of Environmental Terms and Abbreviations, English-Spanish
1st Edition
This extensive glossary of specialized environmental terms, acronyms, and abbreviations appear in English with Spanish definitions, and are repeated in Espanol with Ingles definitions.
- 160
- English
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1995
- 18th July 1995
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- 9780080948003
- 9780884152545
Milton H. Vasquez
Milton Vasquez has 15 years experience with international engineering and construction companies in domestic and foreign projects.
Angelina Cazoria
Angelina Cazoria has 17 years experience in human resources, including 14 years with Bufete Industrial, the largest engineering firm in Latin America.
Packed with clear and concise definitions of the latest jargon surrounding recent US environmental legislation... (Journal of Canadian Petroleum Technology) A passing knowledge of Spanish is usually not enough to translate engineering articles and reports into English which makes this book useful for those who work in the chemical and environmental industries.... (Chemical Engineering Progress)