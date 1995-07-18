Glossary of Environmental Terms and Abbreviations, English-Spanish - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884152545, 9780080948003

Glossary of Environmental Terms and Abbreviations, English-Spanish

1st Edition

Authors: Milton H. Vasquez Angelina Cazoria
eBook ISBN: 9780080948003
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884152545
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 18th July 1995
Page Count: 160
Description

This extensive glossary of specialized environmental terms, acronyms, and abbreviations appear in English with Spanish definitions, and are repeated in Espanol with Ingles definitions.

About the Author

Milton H. Vasquez

Milton Vasquez has 15 years experience with international engineering and construction companies in domestic and foreign projects.

Angelina Cazoria

Angelina Cazoria has 17 years experience in human resources, including 14 years with Bufete Industrial, the largest engineering firm in Latin America.

Packed with clear and concise definitions of the latest jargon surrounding recent US environmental legislation... (Journal of Canadian Petroleum Technology) A passing knowledge of Spanish is usually not enough to translate engineering articles and reports into English which makes this book useful for those who work in the chemical and environmental industries.... (Chemical Engineering Progress)

