Glossary for the Food Industries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695958, 9781845696108

Glossary for the Food Industries

1st Edition

Authors: WA Gould
eBook ISBN: 9781845696108
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695958
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 13th May 1995
Page Count: 190
Description

This work is a definitive list of food abbreviations, terms, terminologies and acronyms compiled and edited by Wilbur A. Gould, Ph.D., who has drawn from his last 50 years of active work in the food industries to compile the most comprehensive list of food words published in book form.

This A-Z listing, which is double the size of the previous edition, is a must reference for all food processors, food technologists, food executives and sales individuals. Also included are 26 handy reference tables and charts for the food industry, some of which are: Avoirdupois to Metric; Moisture content; Fresh fruits and vegetables; pH values of some canned foods; Standards screen sizes; Approximate shelf life of canned fruit and vegetables; Temperature conversions; Common foodborne diseases caused by chemicals and metals; Dew point and sweating of cans, etc.

Readership

Food processors, food technologists, and food executives

About the Author

WA Gould

Wilbur A. Gould is Professor Emeritus of Food Science and Technology, Department of Horticulture, and former Director of the Food Industries Center and The Ohio State University, Executive Director of Mid-America Food Processor Association, as well as a consultant to the food industries.

