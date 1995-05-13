Glossary for the Food Industries

This work is a definitive list of food abbreviations, terms, terminologies and acronyms compiled and edited by Wilbur A. Gould, Ph.D., who has drawn from his last 50 years of active work in the food industries to compile the most comprehensive list of food words published in book form.



This A-Z listing, which is double the size of the previous edition, is a must reference for all food processors, food technologists, food executives and sales individuals. Also included are 26 handy reference tables and charts for the food industry, some of which are: Avoirdupois to Metric; Moisture content; Fresh fruits and vegetables; pH values of some canned foods; Standards screen sizes; Approximate shelf life of canned fruit and vegetables; Temperature conversions; Common foodborne diseases caused by chemicals and metals; Dew point and sweating of cans, etc.