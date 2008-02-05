Globins and Other Nitric Oxide-Reactive Proteins, Part A, Volume 436

Section I. Nitric Oxide: Chemical and Analytical Methods

Chapter 1 The Chemistry of Nitric Oxide and Related Species Martin H. Hughes

Chapter 2 Delivery of nitric oxide for analysis of the function of cytochrome c’. Lindsay J. Cole, Wilhelmina M. Huston, and James W.B. Moir

Chapter 3 The preparation and purification of NO gas and the use of NO releasers. The application of NO donors and other agents of nitrosative stress in biological systems

Rubina G. Aga and Martin N. Hughes

Chapter 4 The Chemistry of Peroxynitrite – Implications for Biological Activity Sara Goldstein and Gabor Merényi

Chapter 5 Nitric Oxide (NO) Selective Electrodes Ian R. Davies, Xueji Zhang

Chapter 6 NO, N2O and O2 Reaction Kinetics: Scope and Limitations of the Clark Electrode L.A.M. Pouvreau, M. J. F. Strampraad, S. Van Berloo, J. H. Kattenberg and S. de Vries

Chapter 7 Chemiluminescence quantification of Nitric oxide and its derivatives in liquid samples Jay R. Laver, Tânia M. Stevanin, Robert C. Read

Section II. Bacterial and Archaeal Hemoglobins

Chapter 8 Interactions of nitric oxide with hemoglobin: from microbes to man Michael Angelo, Alfred Hausladen and Jonathan S. Stamler

Chapter 9 Expression and purification of E. coli Hmp Robert K. Poole

Chapter 10 Structural studies on flavohemoglobins Andrea Ilari and Alberto Boffi

Chapter 11 Flavohemoglobin of Staphylococcus aureus Lígia S. Nobre, Vera L. Gonçalves and Lígia M. Saraiva

Chapter 12 Assay and Characterization of the Nitric Oxide Dioxygenase Activity of (Flavo)Hemoglobins Paul R. Gardner

Chapter 13 Globin Interactions with Lipids and Membranes Antonio Di Giulio and Alessandra Bonamore

Chapter 14 Assessment of Biotechnologically Relevant Characteristics of Heterologous Hemoglobins in Escherichia coli Pauli T. Kallio, Christian J. T. Bollinger, Taija Koskenkorva, and Alexander D. Frey

Chapter 15 Applications of the Vitreoscilla hemoglobin (VHb) gene (vgb) for improved microbial fermentation processes Xiao-Xing WEI, Guo-Qiang CHEN

Chapter 16 Expression and Purification of Cgb and Ctb, the NO-Inducible Globins of the Foodborne Bacterial Pathogen Campylobacter jejuni James L. Pickford, Laura Wainwright, Guanghui Wu, Robert K. Poole

Chapter 17 Mapping Heme-Ligand Tunnel in Group I Truncated(2/2) Hemoglobins Alessandra Pesce, Mario Milani, Marco Nardini and Martino Bolognesi

Chapter 18 Scavenging of reactive nitrogen species by mycobacterial truncated hemoglobins Paolo Ascenzi and Paolo Visca

Section III. Other Hemoglobins

Chapter 19 Expression, purification and crystallisation of neuro-and cytoglobin Sylvia Dewilde, Kirsten Mees, Laurent Coger, Christophe Lechauve, Michael C. Marden, Alexandra Pesce, Martino Bolognesi, Luc Monees

Chapter 20 Measurement of distal histidine coordination equilibrium and kinetics in hexacoordinate hemoglobins. Benoit J. Smagghe, Puspita Halder, and Mark S. Hargrove

Chapter 21 Purification of Class 1 Plant Hemoglobins and Examination of their Functional Properties Abir U. Igamberdiev and Robert D. Hill

Chapter 22 Use of in silico (computer) methods to predict and analyze the tertiary structure of plant hemoglobins Sabarinathan Kuttalingam Gopalasubramaniam, Verónica Garrocho-Villegas, Genoveva Bustos Rivera, Nina Pastor and Raúl Arredondo-Peter

Chapter 23 A Self-induction Method to Produce High Quantities of Recombinant Functional Flavo-Leghemoglobin Reductase. Estibaliz Urarte, Iñigo Auzmendi, Selene Rol, Idoia Ariz, Pedro Aparicio-Tejo, Raúl Arredondo-Peter and Jose F. Moran

Chapter 24 Spectroscopic and crystallographic characterization of bis-histidyl adducts in tetrameric hemoglobins Alessandro Vergara, Luigi Vitagliano, Cinzia Verde, Guido di Prisco, Lelio Mazzarella

Chapter 25 Dinitrosyl Iron Complexes Bound with Haemoglobin as Markers of Oxidative Stress Konstantin B. Shumaev, Olga V. Kosmachevskaya, Alexandr A. Timoshin, Anatoly F. Vanin and Alexey F. Topunov

Chapter 26 Linked analysis of large cooperative, allosteric systems: the case of the giant HBL hemoglobins Nadja Hellmann, Roy E. Weberb and Heinz Decker

Chapter 27 Mass Mapping of Large Globin Complexes by Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy Joseph S. Wall, Martha N. Simon, Beth Y. Lin, Serge N. Vinogradov

Chapter 28 Mini-Hemoglobins from Nemertean Worms Thomas L. Vandergon and Austen F. Riggs

Chapter 29 Comparative and Evolutionary Genomics of Globin Genes in Fish Enrico Negrisolo, Luca Bargelloni, Tomaso Patarnello, Catherine Ozouf-Costaz, Eva Pisano, Guido di Prisco, Cinzia Verde

Chapter 30 Inferring Evolution of Fish Proteins: The Globin Case Study Agnes Dettai, Guideo de Prisco, Guillaume Lecointre, Elio Parisi, Cinzia Verde

Chapter 31 Tracing Globin Phylogeny Using PSI-BLAST Searches Based on Groups of Sequences Serge N. Vinogradov