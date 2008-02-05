Globins and Other Nitric Oxide-Reactive Proteins, Part A, Volume 436
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Nitric Oxide: Chemical and Analytical Methods
Chapter 1 The Chemistry of Nitric Oxide and Related Species Martin H. Hughes
Chapter 2 Delivery of nitric oxide for analysis of the function of cytochrome c’. Lindsay J. Cole, Wilhelmina M. Huston, and James W.B. Moir
Chapter 3
The preparation and purification of NO gas and the use of NO releasers. The application of NO donors and other agents of nitrosative stress in biological systems
Rubina G. Aga and Martin N. Hughes
Chapter 4 The Chemistry of Peroxynitrite – Implications for Biological Activity Sara Goldstein and Gabor Merényi
Chapter 5 Nitric Oxide (NO) Selective Electrodes Ian R. Davies, Xueji Zhang
Chapter 6 NO, N2O and O2 Reaction Kinetics: Scope and Limitations of the Clark Electrode L.A.M. Pouvreau, M. J. F. Strampraad, S. Van Berloo, J. H. Kattenberg and S. de Vries
Chapter 7 Chemiluminescence quantification of Nitric oxide and its derivatives in liquid samples Jay R. Laver, Tânia M. Stevanin, Robert C. Read
Section II. Bacterial and Archaeal Hemoglobins
Chapter 8 Interactions of nitric oxide with hemoglobin: from microbes to man Michael Angelo, Alfred Hausladen and Jonathan S. Stamler
Chapter 9 Expression and purification of E. coli Hmp Robert K. Poole
Chapter 10 Structural studies on flavohemoglobins Andrea Ilari and Alberto Boffi
Chapter 11 Flavohemoglobin of Staphylococcus aureus Lígia S. Nobre, Vera L. Gonçalves and Lígia M. Saraiva
Chapter 12 Assay and Characterization of the Nitric Oxide Dioxygenase Activity of (Flavo)Hemoglobins Paul R. Gardner
Chapter 13 Globin Interactions with Lipids and Membranes Antonio Di Giulio and Alessandra Bonamore
Chapter 14 Assessment of Biotechnologically Relevant Characteristics of Heterologous Hemoglobins in Escherichia coli Pauli T. Kallio, Christian J. T. Bollinger, Taija Koskenkorva, and Alexander D. Frey
Chapter 15 Applications of the Vitreoscilla hemoglobin (VHb) gene (vgb) for improved microbial fermentation processes Xiao-Xing WEI, Guo-Qiang CHEN
Chapter 16 Expression and Purification of Cgb and Ctb, the NO-Inducible Globins of the Foodborne Bacterial Pathogen Campylobacter jejuni James L. Pickford, Laura Wainwright, Guanghui Wu, Robert K. Poole
Chapter 17 Mapping Heme-Ligand Tunnel in Group I Truncated(2/2) Hemoglobins Alessandra Pesce, Mario Milani, Marco Nardini and Martino Bolognesi
Chapter 18 Scavenging of reactive nitrogen species by mycobacterial truncated hemoglobins Paolo Ascenzi and Paolo Visca
Section III. Other Hemoglobins
Chapter 19 Expression, purification and crystallisation of neuro-and cytoglobin Sylvia Dewilde, Kirsten Mees, Laurent Coger, Christophe Lechauve, Michael C. Marden, Alexandra Pesce, Martino Bolognesi, Luc Monees
Chapter 20 Measurement of distal histidine coordination equilibrium and kinetics in hexacoordinate hemoglobins. Benoit J. Smagghe, Puspita Halder, and Mark S. Hargrove
Chapter 21 Purification of Class 1 Plant Hemoglobins and Examination of their Functional Properties Abir U. Igamberdiev and Robert D. Hill
Chapter 22 Use of in silico (computer) methods to predict and analyze the tertiary structure of plant hemoglobins Sabarinathan Kuttalingam Gopalasubramaniam, Verónica Garrocho-Villegas, Genoveva Bustos Rivera, Nina Pastor and Raúl Arredondo-Peter
Chapter 23 A Self-induction Method to Produce High Quantities of Recombinant Functional Flavo-Leghemoglobin Reductase. Estibaliz Urarte, Iñigo Auzmendi, Selene Rol, Idoia Ariz, Pedro Aparicio-Tejo, Raúl Arredondo-Peter and Jose F. Moran
Chapter 24 Spectroscopic and crystallographic characterization of bis-histidyl adducts in tetrameric hemoglobins Alessandro Vergara, Luigi Vitagliano, Cinzia Verde, Guido di Prisco, Lelio Mazzarella
Chapter 25 Dinitrosyl Iron Complexes Bound with Haemoglobin as Markers of Oxidative Stress Konstantin B. Shumaev, Olga V. Kosmachevskaya, Alexandr A. Timoshin, Anatoly F. Vanin and Alexey F. Topunov
Chapter 26 Linked analysis of large cooperative, allosteric systems: the case of the giant HBL hemoglobins Nadja Hellmann, Roy E. Weberb and Heinz Decker
Chapter 27 Mass Mapping of Large Globin Complexes by Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy Joseph S. Wall, Martha N. Simon, Beth Y. Lin, Serge N. Vinogradov
Chapter 28 Mini-Hemoglobins from Nemertean Worms Thomas L. Vandergon and Austen F. Riggs
Chapter 29 Comparative and Evolutionary Genomics of Globin Genes in Fish Enrico Negrisolo, Luca Bargelloni, Tomaso Patarnello, Catherine Ozouf-Costaz, Eva Pisano, Guido di Prisco, Cinzia Verde
Chapter 30 Inferring Evolution of Fish Proteins: The Globin Case Study Agnes Dettai, Guideo de Prisco, Guillaume Lecointre, Elio Parisi, Cinzia Verde
Chapter 31 Tracing Globin Phylogeny Using PSI-BLAST Searches Based on Groups of Sequences Serge N. Vinogradov
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with over 400 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today—truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Methods in Enzymology is now available online at ScienceDirect — full-text online of volumes 1 onwards. For more information about the Elsevier Book Series on ScienceDirect Program, please visit: http://www.info.sciencedirect.com/bookseries/
This volume features methods for the study of globin and other nitric oxide-reactive proteins.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 5th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560441
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742773
About the Editors
Robert Poole Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
University of Sheffield, UK