Globalization and the Chinese Retailing Revolution
1st Edition
Competing in the World’s Largest Emerging Market
Table of Contents
Part 1 The global retail industry: New trends in the global retail industry; The characteristics of successful retailer models; Case study: the Internationalization of Wal-Mart. Part 2 The revolution of Chinese retailing: The history of Chinese retailing; The opening-up of Chinese retailing; The real face of Chinese retailing; Chinese consumer revolution. Part 3 Competing Chinese retailing: Entering the world’s largest emerging market; The success and failure of global retailers in China; Chinese retailers’ behaviour; Competition between foreign and Chinese retailers in China. Part 4 WTO and Chinese retailing: WTO: a great opportunity to fail or succeed? Conclusions.
Description
Chinese retailing serves 1.3 billion consumers and is developing with high economic growth rates. This detailed reference examines the following issues: the revolution happening in Chinese retailing; the evolution of the opening-up policy of Chinese retailing; the great opportunities brought about by the dramatic change in the Chinese retail industry particularly by China's entry to the World Trade Organisation (WTO); how to succeed in the Chinese retail market; successful models and strategies for both Chinese retailers and multinational retailers in China. The book also discusses the deep impact of China's entry to the WTO on the Chinese retail industry and the strategic importance of the industry in China's transitional economy.
Key Features
- The first book to systematically study the Chinese retail industry and is written by someone who is from the inside of Chinese retailing and who understands western retailing well
- Includes many case studies of multinational retailer operations in China and valuable suggestions for success in China
- Wal-Mart's business model, internationalization and operations in emerging market, particularly in China
Readership
Students and academics in Asian studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 28th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632292
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342793
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Yong Zhen Author
Dr Yong Zhen is an Assistant Professor of Business and Management at Beijing Normal University, Hong Kong Baptist University United International College. He has over 10 years of work and research experiences in Chinese retailing. He studied in the USA and the UK; and obtained Ph. D degree from University of Cambridge.
Affiliations and Expertise
Beijing Normal University, China